US probing if flying objects had a 'surveillance aspect'

The White House justified shooting down unidentified flying objects, saying they posed a risk to civilian air travel. The Biden administration also said there is "no indication" that alien activity is behind the objects.

In a press conference on Monday, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby justified shooting down three unidentified flying objects in recent days, as they posed a risk to civilian air travel.

On February 4, the US first shot down what it believes is a Chinese "spy balloon." Over the weekend, the US military shot down another three unidentified flying objects that were discovered over North American airspace.

What is the latest?

Kirby provided more details on the recent operations, saying the US government "couldn't rule out" whether the unidentified objects were carrying out surveillance.

"We don't know for sure whether they had a surveillance aspect to them, but we can't rule it out," he said. He said US decisions to shoot down unidentified objects were "based purely and simply on what was in the best interests of the American people."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said there is "no indication" that alien activity is behind recent unidentified objects over the US.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he views "some sort of pattern" in the downed aerial objects over North America. He said rescue efforts are underway after an aerial object was shot down over northwestern Yukon territory in Canada.

Trudeau called the unidentified objects a "very serious situation."

White House: China has aerial spying program linked to PLA

When the massive Chinese spy balloon was discovered flying over the US earlier this month, concerns were sparked about surveillance activities over sensitive military sites on US soil.

The White House said it has determined that China has an aerial surveillance program linked to the People's Liberation Army (PLA), but said it has not yet identified the most recently shot-down flying objects.

Beijing, meanwhile, said the US deployed 10 balloons over Chinese airspace in the last year. Kirby said Monday that there "is no US surveillance aircraft in Chinese airspace."

