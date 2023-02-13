  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
White House National Security Council John Kirby answers questions during a press briefing
White House official John Kirby justified US President Joe Biden's response to mysterious objects over North American airspaceImage: Evan Vucci/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

US probing if flying objects had a 'surveillance aspect'

34 minutes ago

The White House justified shooting down unidentified flying objects, saying they posed a risk to civilian air travel. The Biden administration also said there is "no indication" that alien activity is behind the objects.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NRN2

In a press conference on Monday, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby justified shooting down three unidentified flying objects in recent days, as they posed a risk to civilian air travel.

On February 4, the US first shot down what it believes is a Chinese "spy balloon." Over the weekend, the US military shot down another three unidentified flying objects that were discovered over North American airspace.

What is the latest?

Kirby provided more details on the recent operations, saying the US government "couldn't rule out" whether the unidentified objects were carrying out surveillance.

"We don't know for sure whether they had a surveillance aspect to them, but we can't rule it out," he said. He said US decisions to shoot down unidentified objects were "based purely and simply on what was in the best interests of the American people."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said there is "no indication" that alien activity is behind recent unidentified objects over the US.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he views "some sort of pattern" in the downed aerial objects over North America. He said rescue efforts are underway after an aerial object was shot down over northwestern Yukon territory in Canada.

Trudeau called the unidentified objects a "very serious situation."  

Unidentified flying objects spark US-China row

White House: China has aerial spying program linked to PLA

When the massive Chinese spy balloon was discovered flying over the US earlier this month, concerns were sparked about surveillance activities over sensitive military sites on US soil.

The White House said it has determined that China has an aerial surveillance program linked to the People's Liberation Army (PLA), but said it has not yet identified the most recently shot-down flying objects.

Beijing, meanwhile, said the US deployed 10 balloons over Chinese airspace in the last year. Kirby said Monday that there "is no US surveillance aircraft in Chinese airspace."      

wd/rs (AFP, Reuters) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A man looks on the destroyed buildings as personnel and civilians conduct search and rescue operations

Turkey-Syria earthquakes: Rescue phase 'coming to close'

Catastrophe9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Young soldiers seen from behind, in the Congolese countryside

Congo: Life as a former child soldier

Congo: Life as a former child soldier

Human RightsFebruary 12, 202301:50 min
More from Africa

Asia

A boat on the Jhelum river in the Indian-administrated Kashmir

Why is India clashing with Pakistan on landmark water deal?

Why is India clashing with Pakistan on landmark water deal?

Conflicts6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Berlin CDU celebrating its victory on February 12

Berlin election win boosts German conservatives

Berlin election win boosts German conservatives

Politics3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Munich Security Conference Chairman Christoph Heusgen in a DW interview

'We shouldn't put red lines' on fighter jets for Ukraine

'We shouldn't put red lines' on fighter jets for Ukraine

Conflicts7 hours ago06:06 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Earthquake victims treated at a hospital in Idlib

Syria: 'Tremendous pressure' inside a hospital in Idlib

Syria: 'Tremendous pressure' inside a hospital in Idlib

CatastropheFebruary 11, 202301:44 min
More from Middle East

North America

A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

Business23 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

People walk along a street in Mexico

Mexico's deadly addiction to soft drinks

Mexico's deadly addiction to soft drinks

SocietyFebruary 10, 202305:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage