  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
The remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its trail visible below it
A Chinese balloon shot down above the US last week was described as a "spy balloon"Image: Chad Fish/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsCanada

US: Another 'unidentified object' shot down — lawmakers

10 minutes ago

The object was shot down over Lake Huron, following two other such incidents over Alaska and Canada in recent days. Earlier, Canadan Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said investigators were hunting for the wreckage.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NOOj

The US military on Sunday shot down an unidentified flying object above Lake Huron, near the border with Canada.

"The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard," said Representative Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, which lies south of the lake.

It is the third unidentified object to be shot down by American fighter jets in as many days.

Tension over what the US sees as attempted spying peaked after a massive Chinese balloon was sighted above the US in late January. China insisted the balloon was a "civilian airship used for research," while the US described it as a "spy balloon" and shot it down

Downed UFOs 'much smaller' than Chinese balloon — White House

Earlier on Sunday, a White House spokesperson said the flying objects which the US shot down over Alaska and Canada in the last few days were much smaller than the Chinese balloon which was downed a week ago.

On Saturday, US fighter jets shot down an object flying over Yukon near the US border with Canada, after shooting down another flying object a day before near Deadhorse, Alaska.

"These objects did not closely resemble and were much smaller than the PRC balloon and we will not definitively characterize them until we can recover the debris, which we are working on," the Reuters news agency quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said one of the objects had violated Canadian airspace. He added in a tweet late on Saturday that Canadian forces will recover and analyze the wreckage.

US-China: What’s behind the growing tensions?

What do we know about the flying objects?

The Canadian Prime Minister said the unidentified object was brought down by a US F-22, as per his orders.

"Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object," Trudeau said, adding that he was in touch with US President Joe Biden.

Earlier on Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the ABC broadcaster that the shot down objects were balloons, though smaller than the Chinese "spy balloon."

Schumer said he had been briefed the night before by Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan. He added that the two objects also flew at a lower altitude of about 40,000 feet (around 12,200 meters).

The surveillance balloon had flown at about 60,000 feet.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said on Sunday they had temporarily restricted flights over the Lake Michigan area. 

The restriction was carried out to "ensure the safety of air traffic in the area during NORAD operations," it said, without giving details on the nature of the operations.

The measure has since been lifted.

The sight of the Chinese balloon drifting over the US prompted to a political uproar in Washington, bringing into focus the challenges China posed to the US and its allies.

zc, rmt/dj (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescuers carry Abdulkerim Nano, 67, to an ambulance after they pulled him out five days after an earthquake in Turkey

Turkey-Syria earthquakes: UN expects death toll above 50,000

Catastrophe7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Young soldiers seen from behind, in the Congolese countryside

Life as a former child soldier in Congo

Life as a former child soldier in Congo

Human Rights12 hours ago01:50 min
More from Africa

Asia

A person checks the tagging of a mother turtle before it goes back to the sea

Sea turtle poachers become their protectors

Sea turtle poachers become their protectors

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 11, 202312 images
More from Asia

Germany

A black gravestone with Arabic writing on it

Germany sees shortage of graves for Muslim immigrants

Germany sees shortage of graves for Muslim immigrants

Society5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Wind turbines tower over homes in the Wojciechow village near Legnica

On wind power, Poland tries to find happy medium

On wind power, Poland tries to find happy medium

Nature and Environment6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Earthquake victims treated at a hospital in Idlib

'Tremendous pressure' inside a hospital in Idlib

'Tremendous pressure' inside a hospital in Idlib

CatastropheFebruary 11, 202301:44 min
More from Middle East

North America

A car is filled up with gasoline at a petrol station in Munich, Germany on June 22, 2022

China reopening to swell Exxon, Chevron profits further

China reopening to swell Exxon, Chevron profits further

Business1 hour ago
More from North America

Latin America

People walk along a street in Mexico

Mexico's deadly addiction to soft drinks

Mexico's deadly addiction to soft drinks

SocietyFebruary 10, 202305:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage