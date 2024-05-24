US issues sanctions over Georgia's 'foreign agent' bill

The US is imposing visa restrictions on individuals "undermining democracy" in the South Caucasus country, after the Georgian parliament passed a controversial bill.

The United States said it is introducing new visa restrictions on Georgia after the nation's parliament passed a controversial "foreign agent" bill this month.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Thursday that Washington was also launching "a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation between the United States and Georgia."

What will the new visa policy be?

The restrictions, Blinken said, "will apply to individuals who are responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Georgia, as well as their family members."

He added that, "anyone who undermines democratic processes or institutions in Georgia, including in the lead-up to, during and following Georgia's October 2024 elections, may be found ineligible for US visas."

"As we review the relationship between our two countries, we will take into account Georgia's actions in deciding our own," Blinken underlined.

What is Georgia's 'foreign agent' law about?

The contentious legislation passed by the Georgian parliament recently requires NGOs and media outlets that receive over 20% of their funding from abroad to register as bodies "pursuing the interests of a foreign power."

Lawmakers passed the bill last week despite widespread protests. The ruling Georgian Dream party says it's acting to increase transparency on NGO funding.

But critics say it's an attempt to silence opposition groups and shift the former Soviet republic away from a pro-Western course back toward Russia.

The law is not yet in force as pro-Western Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has vetoed it.

But her veto can be overruled by parliament.

The EU has also sharply criticized the law and warned that it could set it back in its efforts to become a member of the bloc.

