Georgia's president vetoes foreign agent law

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on Saturday vetoed a "foreign influence" law which has sparked mass protests in the Caucasus country.

"Today I set a veto... on the law, which is Russian in its essence, and which contradicts our constitution," Zourabichvili said in a televised address.

Zourabichvili had earlier told DW in an exclusive interview that she would veto the bill, as she believes the legislation is hurting Georgia's aspirations to join the EU.

The veto can be overriden by another vote in parliament.

The bill is backed by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and his Georgian Dream Party, which have majority control in the parliament.

More to follow...

wd/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)