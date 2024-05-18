  1. Skip to content
Georgia's president vetoes foreign agent law

May 18, 2024

President Salome Zourabichvili had earlier told DW that she would reject the contentious legislation as a "symbol." The veto, however, can be overridden by another vote in parliament.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, pictured in Brussels in 2023.
The Georgian president serves as head of state and commander-in-chief of the Defense Forces of GeorgiaImage: Dursun Aydemir/AA/picture alliance

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on Saturday vetoed a "foreign influence" law which has sparked mass protests in the Caucasus country

"Today I set a veto... on the law, which is Russian in its essence, and which contradicts our constitution," Zourabichvili said in a televised address.

Zourabichvili had earlier told DW in an exclusive interview that she would veto the bill, as she believes the legislation is hurting Georgia's aspirations to join the EU.

The veto can be overriden by another vote in parliament.

The bill is backed by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and his Georgian Dream Party, which have majority control in the parliament. 

More to follow...

wd/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)  