Georgian PM brushes off concerns over 'foreign agent' bill

Irakli Kobakhidze rejected US and EU criticism of the controversial bill saying opponents are unwilling to discuss it. Thousands of Georgians took part in fresh protests against the proposed legislation.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has dismissed criticism of the draft "foreign influence" bill that critics say would muzzle independent media and rights groups.

Kobakhidze and his ruling Georgian Dream party were determined to get the bill signed into law by mid-May.

For several days, demonstrators surrounded the parliament building in Tbilisi to block the bill's passage and clashed with police.

The European Union and the United States have urged Georgia to abandon the legislation or risk harming its chances of European Union membership and a broader Euro-Atlantic future.

Kobakhidze expresses 'disappointment' to US and EU officials

Kobakhidze wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he told European Council President Charles Michel on Friday he was disappointed the EU had "been reluctant to engage in substantive discussions."

"I highlighted that we have not yet heard any counterarguments against this proposed legislation, which is solely aimed at promoting transparency and accountability," Kobakhidze wrote.

In his own post on social media, Michel wrote, "Georgian citizens' call for an open democratic and pluralistic society must be heeded... Georgia's future belongs with the EU. Don't miss this historic chance."

In a separate post on X, the Georgian prime minister said he also spoke to US diplomat Derek Chollet.

He said the previous US statements had encouraged violence from what he called foreign-funded actors and had supported "revolutionary processes" which he said had been unsuccessful.

Thousands join fresh rally against 'Russian-inspired' bill

Thousands of people marched to protest against the bill outside the Georgian Dream party's headquarters in Tbilisi.

Friday's demonstration was mostly peaceful but the interior ministry said police arrested one person and 23 others the previous day.

Police have at times resorted to force to disperse successive days of protests, using tear gas and rubber bullets on Wednesday.

The proposed law would require media and non-commercial organizations to register as "pursuing the interests of a foreign power" if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad.

Critics say it resembles a Russian law that silences dissent and stifles independent news media.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili told DW she would veto the bill if it passed its third reading.

She described the bill as "a Russian law by essence," saying the government was trying to replicate "the way Russia has managed to really repress the civil society."

She added it is "becoming increasingly clear that it's not only the Russian law that is the problem, the problem is a government that is prone to making concessions to Russia."

lo/msh (Reuters, AFP)