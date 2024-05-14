Georgia parliament passes divisive 'foreign influence' bill

Georgia parliament passes divisive 'foreign influence' billMay 14, 2024
The Georgian parliament on Tuesday approved in the third and final reading a divisive bill that sparked weeks of mass protests.
It requires media, NGOs, and other non-profits to declare themselves as "pursuing the interests of a foreign power" if they are more than 20% funded from outside Georgia.
Critics have called it a threat to domestic freedoms and the country's aspirations to join the European Union. They have also drawn comparisons with comparable rules introduced in Russia in recent years.
The bill passed by 84 votes in favor to 30 against.
A few politicians from Georgian Dream and the opposition could be seen pushing each other and gesitculating at times during the heated debate.
Meanwhile, a crowd of around 2,000 people protested outside parliament on Tuesday, a regular sight in Tblisi in recent weeks.
Presidential veto likely, but also likely not the final word
The bill is almost identical to one put forward last year by the ruling Georgian Dream party, which it subsequently withdrew amid public protests.
These protests have resurfaced at the second attempt, but Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's government has stuck with the plans.
However, President Salome Zourabichvili told DW last month that she planned to veto the law, calling it a "copy" of Russian legislation introduced in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's return to the role of president in 2012.
Should that happen, parliament has the power to overrule her veto with one last vote.
This is a developing story, more to follow...
msh/rm (AFP, AP, Reuters)