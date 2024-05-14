  1. Skip to content
Georgia parliament passes divisive 'foreign influence' bill

May 14, 2024

Politicians came to blows in parliament in Tblisi during the third and final reading of the controversial bill. It has already caused weeks of protests and warnings from the EU, repeated on Tuesday.

This photo taken from video, released by Mtavari Channel on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, shows Georgian lawmakers fighting during a parliament session in Tbilisi, Georgia. Georgia's parliament on Tuesday began the third and final reading of a divisive bill that sparked weeks of mass protests, with critics seeing it as a threat to democratic freedoms and the country's aspirations to join the European Union.
Some lawmakers came to blows during the final debate on the contentious new lawImage: Mtavari Channel/AP/picture alliance

The Georgian parliament on Tuesday approved in the third and final reading a divisive bill that sparked weeks of mass protests.

It requires media, NGOs, and other non-profits to declare themselves as "pursuing the interests of a foreign power" if they are more than 20% funded from outside Georgia. 

Critics have called it a threat to domestic freedoms and the country's aspirations to join the European Union. They have also drawn comparisons with comparable rules introduced in Russia in recent years. 

The bill passed by 84 votes in favor to 30 against. 

A few politicians from Georgian Dream and the opposition could be seen pushing each other and gesitculating at times during the heated debate.

Meanwhile, a crowd of around 2,000 people protested outside parliament on Tuesday, a regular sight in Tblisi in recent weeks.

Georgian law enforcement officers detain a demonstrator protesting the controversial "foreign influence" bill, near the parliament in Tbilisi on May 14, 2024.
Some of the demonstrators were detained by law enforcement near parliament on TuesdayImage: GIORGI ARJEVANIDZE/AFP

Presidential veto likely, but also likely not the final word

The bill is almost identical to one put forward last year by the ruling Georgian Dream party, which it subsequently withdrew amid public protests. 

These protests have resurfaced at the second attempt, but Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's government has stuck with the plans. 

However, President Salome Zourabichvili told DW last month that she planned to veto the law, calling it a "copy" of Russian legislation introduced in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's return to the role of president in 2012.

Should that happen, parliament has the power to overrule her veto with one last vote. 

This is a developing story, more to follow...

msh/rm (AFP, AP, Reuters)