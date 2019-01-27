US: FBI finds no motive in Las Vegas mass shooting

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has found no clear motive for the murder of 58 people at an outdoor country music concert in Las Vegas in 2017, the agency said on Tuesday.

According to an FBI report, Stephen Paddock, the 64-year-old shooter in the Las Vegas massacre, was no different from many mass shooters who are driven by a complex merging of developmental issues, the American intelligence and security service said.

"There was no single or clear motivating factor behind Paddock's attack," the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit said.

Paddock acted alone in planning and carrying out the attack, firing more than 1,000 rounds in 11 minutes from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He fatally shot himself just as law enforcement officers assembled in the hallway outside his hotel room.

Almost 900 people were hurt during the October 1, 2017 attack on an outdoor concert. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

The FBI published a report after a year-long investigation into his motives. Law enforcement officials had long been baffled by what drove the retiree to carry out the attack.

Influenced by his father

Paddock may have tried to follow in his father's criminal footsteps, the FBI said. His father was a bank robber who was once on the FBI's most wanted list.

The FBI said Paddock was not directed or inspired by any group and was not seeking to further any agenda. He did not leave a suicide note or a manifesto, something the agency believes he intended to do. He had no plan to escape the Mandalay Bay alive, which local law enforcement previously believed to be the case.

"Paddock took multiple, calculated steps to ensure that he could commit suicide at a time and in a manner of his choosing," the FBI report concluded.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Borderline Bar & Grill, Thousand Oaks In November 2018, a 28-year-old former Marine attacked a country dance bar outside Los Angeles, killing 12 people and wounding 10 others. The bar was holding a "College Night" and was packed with a young crowd. The gunman was found dead inside the bar, apparently he killed himself.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Tree of Life Synagogue, Pittsburgh Eleven worshipers were killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in October 2018 while attending a baby naming ceremony. Six others were injured, including four police officers. The gunman is currently facing 29 criminal counts and could receive the death penalty. Police said he told officers that Jews were committing genocide and that he wanted them all to die.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Parkland, Florida A 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida killed 17 of his fellow classmates in February 2018. For the first time in the US, survivors of a mass shooting came together to demand immediate action on gun control. The students founded March for our Lives, a nationwide student mass protest movement.

Deadly mass shootings in the US First Baptist Church, Sutherland Springs A grudge against his in-laws led a 26-year-old man to attack a church in the small, tight-knit community of Sutherland Springs, Texas in November 2017. The shooter killed 26 people between the ages of 18 months and 72 years. The mass shooting prompted President Donald Trump to focus the issue of gun violence on mental health and away from gun ownership.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Route 91 Harvest Festival, Las Vegas In the deadliest mass shooting in US history, concertgoers were targeted at a country music festival in Las Vegas in October 2017. The shooter, a 64-year-old man with no criminal record, attacked from a room in the nearby Mandalay Hotel, killing 59 people and wounding more than 400. Authorities found 23 guns in the shooter's room.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Pulse nightclub, Orlando An Afghan-American with a deep hatred for homosexuals attacked a gay nightclub in the city of Orlando, Florida in June 2016. Using an AR-15 rifle, the gunman stormed the darkened hall and killed 50 partygoers. The shooting was condemned worldwide and brought attention to hate crimes against the gay community.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Sandy Hook Elementary School, Newtown The December 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut rocked the nation in its brutality. It was the first time children under the age of 8 had been directly targeted, with 20 of them dying. Mourning parents flew to Washington, DC to support President Barack Obama's background checks legislation. The law ultimately wasn't approved, despite an emotional national debate.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Century 16 Theater, Aurora In July 2012, a gunman opened fire during a movie screening in Aurora, Colorado, causing chaos and confusion. In the aftermath, 14 people were killed and 50 were wounded. The assailant attacked moviegoers as they were watching the latest Batman movie, The Dark Knight Rises.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Virginia Tech University, Blacksburg A student went on a shooting spree in a dorm and a class hall at Virginia Tech University campus in April 2007, leaving 32 people dead. The shooting turned the nation's attention to the National Rifle Association (NRA), the most powerful lobby group, which has fought to stop gun control laws.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Columbine High School, Littleton The 1999 assault in Littleton, Colorado, was the first school shooting to shock the nation. Two disgruntled students walked into their high school and opened fire with automatic weapons, killing 13 people. The attack would later become the subject of a documentary by filmmaker Michael Moore, Bowling for Columbine, that examined the causes of gun violence in the US. Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez



dv/se (AP, Reuters)

