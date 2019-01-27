 US: FBI finds no motive in Las Vegas mass shooting | News | DW | 30.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US: FBI finds no motive in Las Vegas mass shooting

The shooter responsible for the 2017 Las Vegas massacre was no different from many other mass shooters, a year-long FBI investigation found. The agency believes the gunman may have been influenced by his father.

USA Las Vegas FBI Bericht zur Massenerschießung bei Musikfestival (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. D. Franklin)

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has found no clear motive for the murder of 58 people at an outdoor country music concert in Las Vegas in 2017, the agency said on Tuesday.

According to an FBI report, Stephen Paddock, the 64-year-old shooter in the Las Vegas massacre, was no different from many mass shooters who are driven by a complex merging of developmental issues, the American intelligence and security service said.

"There was no single or clear motivating factor behind Paddock's attack," the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit said.

Read more: Stephen Paddock: What we know about the Las Vegas shooter

Paddock acted alone in planning and carrying out the attack, firing more than 1,000 rounds in 11 minutes from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He fatally shot himself just as law enforcement officers assembled in the hallway outside his hotel room.

Almost 900 people were hurt during the October 1, 2017 attack on an outdoor concert. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

The FBI published a report after a year-long investigation into his motives. Law enforcement officials had long been baffled by what drove the retiree to carry out the attack.

Watch video 00:28
Now live
00:28 mins.

Shooting at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas

Influenced by his father

Paddock may have tried to follow in his father's criminal footsteps, the FBI said. His father was a bank robber who was once on the FBI's most wanted list.

The FBI said Paddock was not directed or inspired by any group and was not seeking to further any agenda. He did not leave a suicide note or a manifesto, something the agency believes he intended to do. He had no plan to escape the Mandalay Bay alive, which local law enforcement previously believed to be the case.

"Paddock took multiple, calculated steps to ensure that he could commit suicide at a time and in a manner of his choosing," the FBI report concluded.

  • People comfort each other as they stand near the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Borderline Bar & Grill, Thousand Oaks

    In November 2018, a 28-year-old former Marine attacked a country dance bar outside Los Angeles, killing 12 people and wounding 10 others. The bar was holding a "College Night" and was packed with a young crowd. The gunman was found dead inside the bar, apparently he killed himself.

  • Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Wittpenn)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Tree of Life Synagogue, Pittsburgh

    Eleven worshipers were killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in October 2018 while attending a baby naming ceremony. Six others were injured, including four police officers. The gunman is currently facing 29 criminal counts and could receive the death penalty. Police said he told officers that Jews were committing genocide and that he wanted them all to die.

  • Survivors of the Parkland, Florida shooting speak against gun violence (picture-alliance/E.Rua)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Parkland, Florida

    A 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida killed 17 of his fellow classmates in February 2018. For the first time in the US, survivors of a mass shooting came together to demand immediate action on gun control. The students founded March for our Lives, a nationwide student mass protest movement.

  • Sutherland Springs church crime scene (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Austin American-Statesman/N. Wagner)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    First Baptist Church, Sutherland Springs

    A grudge against his in-laws led a 26-year-old man to attack a church in the small, tight-knit community of Sutherland Springs, Texas in November 2017. The shooter killed 26 people between the ages of 18 months and 72 years. The mass shooting prompted President Donald Trump to focus the issue of gun violence on mental health and away from gun ownership.

  • Las Vegas Shooting (picture-alliance/M. J. Sanchez)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Route 91 Harvest Festival, Las Vegas

    In the deadliest mass shooting in US history, concertgoers were targeted at a country music festival in Las Vegas in October 2017. The shooter, a 64-year-old man with no criminal record, attacked from a room in the nearby Mandalay Hotel, killing 59 people and wounding more than 400. Authorities found 23 guns in the shooter's room.

  • The Pulse Night Club crime scene, being examined by authorities (Reuters/J. Young)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Pulse nightclub, Orlando

    An Afghan-American with a deep hatred for homosexuals attacked a gay nightclub in the city of Orlando, Florida in June 2016. Using an AR-15 rifle, the gunman stormed the darkened hall and killed 50 partygoers. The shooting was condemned worldwide and brought attention to hate crimes against the gay community.

  • Newtown Connecticut shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary (AP)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Sandy Hook Elementary School, Newtown

    The December 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut rocked the nation in its brutality. It was the first time children under the age of 8 had been directly targeted, with 20 of them dying. Mourning parents flew to Washington, DC to support President Barack Obama's background checks legislation. The law ultimately wasn't approved, despite an emotional national debate.

  • Aurora, Colorado, 2012, a gunman opened fire during a movie screening (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Century 16 Theater, Aurora

    In July 2012, a gunman opened fire during a movie screening in Aurora, Colorado, causing chaos and confusion. In the aftermath, 14 people were killed and 50 were wounded. The assailant attacked moviegoers as they were watching the latest Batman movie, The Dark Knight Rises.

  • young boy points to flowers at a memorial to Virginia Tech University

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Virginia Tech University, Blacksburg

    A student went on a shooting spree in a dorm and a class hall at Virginia Tech University campus in April 2007, leaving 32 people dead. The shooting turned the nation's attention to the National Rifle Association (NRA), the most powerful lobby group, which has fought to stop gun control laws.

  • Eric Harris, left, and Dylan Klebold, carrying a TEC-9 semi-automatic pistol, are pictured in the cafeteria at Columbine High School

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Columbine High School, Littleton

    The 1999 assault in Littleton, Colorado, was the first school shooting to shock the nation. Two disgruntled students walked into their high school and opened fire with automatic weapons, killing 13 people. The attack would later become the subject of a documentary by filmmaker Michael Moore, Bowling for Columbine, that examined the causes of gun violence in the US.

    Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez


dv/se (AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

8 facts about gun control in the US

The legal basis for firearm possession in the US is enshrined in the Second Amendment of the Constitution. But how are guns regulated? DW looks at who can buy and sell them — and how one loophole undermines gun control. (08.11.2018)  

German weapons firms find lucrative market in United States

German weapons firms have found eager buyers in the United States. Stats show that stock prices of US gunmakers rise after shootings like the one in Las Vegas. (05.10.2017)  

Stephen Paddock: What we know about the Las Vegas shooter

Who was the 64-year-old who shot into a crowd of Las Vegas concertgoers, killing dozens? As police investigate the massacre, details of the man behind the trigger have begun to emerge. (03.10.2017)  

+++ Las Vegas shooting: 58 people dead, 500 injured - live updates +++

Police say at least 58 people have been killed in a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. More than 500 were hurt. Police report the lone 64-year-old suspect killed himself as officers stormed his hotel room. (02.10.2017)  

Las Vegas massacre: Motive eludes investigators

As the US mourns victims of the Las Vegas shooting, police remain baffled over what drove a retiree to carry out the massacre. Authorities collected 47 firearms, some modified to fire faster, from three locations. (04.10.2017)  

Las Vegas gunman planned to escape, may have had help says sheriff

Authorities in Las Vegas have said that there is evidence Stephen Paddock planned to make it out of the massacre alive. His girlfriend has said she had no clue he intended to carry out the shooting that killed 58 people. (05.10.2017)  

Deadly mass shootings in the US

Mass shootings have become common tragedies in the US, where guns kill roughly 30,000 per year. From movie theaters to schools, mass shootings can occur at any place where large numbers of people are gathered. (09.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Shooting at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas  

Related content

Huawei 2019 CES in Las Vegas

US charges China's Huawei with fraud, theft 28.01.2019

The charges against Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei and its CFO, Meng Wanzhou, have been unveiled in two unsealed indictments. China has urged the US to "stop the unreasonable crackdown" on its companies.

USA - Proteste für ein schärferes Waffengesetz

Are credit card companies financing US mass shootings? 24.12.2018

A 'New York Times' investigation found that credit cards were used to fund the majority of a decade's mass shootings. In some cases, the perpetrators used credit to buy weapons they could not otherwise have afforded.

Las Vegas Schießerei Nevada

Investigators scour for motive after Las Vegas mass shooting 02.10.2017

Police are searching for clues to what led a 64-year-old man to kill 59 people and injure 530 more in Las Vegas. The FBI has said there is no indication that the gunman had ties to international terror groups.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 