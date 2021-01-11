Visit the new DW website

CES

The CES in Las Vegas is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technology.

The CES is Las Vegas is an important, if not the most important consumer technology event globally. This page collates recent DW centent on the event.

DW Business – Europe & Asia 11.01.2021

A tipping point for Bitcoin? – Carmakers warn over semiconductor shortage - High tech policy dominates CES in Las Vegas
Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021

Policy trumps gadgets at virtual CES 2021 11.01.2021

Who could manage a move into the virtual world if not the CES. Apart from the Las Vegas event moving online amid the pandemic this year, another change appears to be that tech products take a back seat to tech policy.

Autonomous driving in focus at CES 08.01.2020

The latest innovations in autonomous driving are being showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

technology, augmented reality, entertainment and people concept - happy young woman in virtual headset or 3d glasses and headphones playing game at home with city skyscrapers on screen projection

CES Las Vegas: 'Intelligence of Things' decade ushered in 06.01.2020

With the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas around the corner, market researcher Steve Koenig elaborates on smart cities and the emergence of evidence-based telemedicine at the world's largest tech trade show.

Chinese exhibitors at CES: Between disenchantment and hope 09.01.2019

With China and the US involved in a trade spat, some Chinese regulars at the CES tech fair in Las Vegas have decided not to show up, while others have even boosted their presence. DW's Alexandra von Nahmen explains.

Sex tech industry founder makes a splash at CES 09.01.2019

The CEO of LoraDiCarlo, Lora Haddock, expresses her anger over being notified that her company's "first hands-free device for the holy grail of orgasms" has been denied to feature at the Las Vegas tech show.

US-China trade spat features at CES 09.01.2019

Trade tensions between the US an China take center stage at the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas. While tech giant Huawei has a large presence at the show, other Chinese companies are staying away.
An Artie 3000, a basic coding robot for kids by Educational Insights, is displayed at CES Unveiled during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

CES 2019: More refinements than breakthroughs 08.01.2019

This year's Consumer Electronics Show is again striving to live up to its reputation as the world's largest technology fair. Real novelties are few and far between, but there are tons of useful and odd refinements.
03.01.2016 **** ARCHIV - Das Logo der Technik-Messe CES, aufgenommen am 03.01.2016 in Las Vegas. Die Technik-Messe CES wird zu groß für Las Vegas - und die Veranstalter treten auf die Bremse. Durch eine striktere Auswahl soll in diesem Jahr die Zahl der Fachbesucher auf 150 000 bis 170 000 gedrückt werden. 2015 hatte es einen Zuwachs um elf Prozent auf 176 000 Gäste gegeben. Foto: Andrej Sokolow/dpa Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen

CES Las Vegas: Entering the 5G-powered 'data age' 07.01.2019

With the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas around the corner market researcher Steve Koenig weighs in on the long-awaited arrival of 5G, the role of data and surprising trends at the world's largest tech trade show.
Beschreibung: Chevrolet Silverado Frontansicht Copyright: GM Corp Frei zur Verwendung für Pressezwecke

Detroit flexes its muscle cars 12.01.2018

Strictly speaking, the Detroit Motor Show is the first big auto event of the year. But many carmakers are now more attracted to the CES in Las Vegas. So, what's left for Detroit? Well, a lot of horsepower for one...

Utopian driving fun at the CES 10.01.2018

Hands free! The Las Vegas CES is competing more and more with the big motor shows. The driverless cars of the future atb the CES are jam packed with tech ... and will even make sure you get there.
1-9-2018. Las Vegas NV. CES attendees try out the new LENOVO starwars games during the first day of the 2018 CES/ShowStoppers show Monday. first day of the 2018 CES show Monday. Photo by Gene Blevins/LA DailyNews/SCNG/ZumaPress |

CES 2018: a look inside the Vegas tech gala 10.01.2018

The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) bills itself as the "global stage for innovation." This year's event is taking place from January 9-12 in Las Vegas, where a variety of technological wares are on display.
Intel's 8th generation Core i5 processor is seen on the computer's motherboard in this illustration taken January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illutration

Last Intel chip fixes due before February 09.01.2018

At the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, Intel's chief executive has promised the final fixes for the discovered chip design flaws by the end of January. But that's only for chips made over the past five years.
Technik-Messe CES am 07.01.2018 in Las Vegas (USA). Blick ins Inneres eines SUV-Prototypen des Autobauers Byton. Foto: Kyodo/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

The hottest spot on earth for electronic wizardry 09.01.2018

The world's largest consumer gizmo show the CES is drawing an expected 170,000 visitors and 40,000 exhibitors from dozens of countries. It's a mecca for everything hi-tech including robotics, digital health, artificial intelligence, sports and so much more.

CES: battle of the voice assistants 08.01.2018

A showdown of smart speakers at the world's biggest consumer electronics show. Amazon's Alexa faces off with the Google Assistant at CES in Las Vegas, which kicks off Tuesday.
Eine Schallplatte des österreichischen Pianisten Ingolf Wunder mit dem Aufdruck «Deutsche Grammophon Gesellschaft», aufgenommen am Freitag (02.09.2011) in den Räumlichkeiten der Universal Music Deutschland-Zentrale. Das Klassik-Label Deutsche Grammophon hat seinen Firmensitz wieder in Berlin. Am Freitagabend (02.09.) feierten 400 Gäste die Rückkehr des Unternehmens, das 55 Jahre in Hamburg ansässig war. Foto: Britta Pedersen dpa/lbn

German vinyl maker on show at the CES in Las Vegas 08.01.2018

Artificial intelligence and other smart technologies are on show at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. But not everything is about looking to the future – some technologies are actually a throwback to the past. One good example is German vinyl record maker, Clearaudio.
