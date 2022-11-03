US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russian prison

Once the appeals process is over, she could be transferred to a penal colony.
Russian court rejects Brittney Griner's appeal
Potential prisoner exchange?
According to Jean-Pierre, President Joe Biden's administration is pressing Russia, "to resolve the current unacceptable and wrongful detentions," of Griner and Paul Whelan, a former US Marine also imprisoned in Russia
He was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in prison in Russia on espionage-related charges that he and his family say are bogus.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said over the summer that the US had made a "substantial proposal'' to Russia to try to secure their release.