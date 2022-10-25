Russian court rejects Brittney Griner's appeal

Griner was arrested on February 17 with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia. She has been sentenced to nine years in a penal colony.

A Russian court on Tuesday rejected US basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against a nine-year prison sentence.

A court in the city of Krasnogorsk, located immediately northwest of Moscow, ruled to leave the verdict "without change".

Griner was arrested on February 17 at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. The substance is banned in Russia.

She was sentenced on August 4 to nine years in a penal colony for possession and smuggling of drugs.

Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Last month, US President Joe Biden met with Griner's family and called the verdict "unacceptable." In July, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that Washington had made a "substantial proposal to get Griner home.

More to follow…