US Embassy in Turkey targeted by gunfire

Gunshots were reportedly fired at the United States embassy in Ankara on Monday morning, according to reports on Turkish media. The shots were fired from a moving vehicle around 5 a.m. (0200 UTC/GMT). At least one of the bullets hit a security booth.

Police teams were searching for the suspects who fled in a white car.

Tensions between the US and Turkey have emerged over a range of issues, including Ankara's detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson, which has triggered a tit-for-tat trade dispute and pushed Turkey's lira currency to a record low.

US embassy spokesman, David Gainer, thanked police for their "rapid response" and said there were no reports of injuries. The embassy is closed this week to mark the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the festival of sacrifice.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Jovial gestures belie multiple disputes May 16, 2017: Trump welcomes Erdogan to Washington, saying both presidents have a "great relationship" and would make it "even better." Erdogan congratulates Trump on his "legendary" 2016 election win but complains bitterly about US arming of the Kurdish YPG militia, claiming that its inclusion in the US-led campaign against IS in in war-torn Syria provides a cover for Kurdish separatism.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Melee becomes further irritant May 17: As Erdogan ends his visit, Voice of America video footage emerges showing his guards assaulting Kurdish protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington. A month later, US authorities issue arrest warrants for 12 members of Erdogan's security detail, who had long returned to Turkey. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the assaults breached "legitimate" free speech.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey First anniversary of coup attempt July 15, 2017: Turkey marks the first anniversary of the failed coup attempt. In a post-coup bid crackdown 50,000 people were arrested, accused of links to the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, an Erdogan ally-turned-rival. Tens of thousands more face job suspensions. The refusal of the US to extradite Gulen has been a major sore spot in relations.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Turkey 'uneasy' about US arming of Kurdish militia August 23: US Defense Secretary James Mattis visits Ankara as the Pentagon stresses US commitment to bilateral relations and "honest dialogue." Mattis had just visited Iraq to assess the anti-IS campaign. Erdogan tells Turkish media that Turkey will thwart any attempt by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) to establish a "terror corridor" in northern Syria through to the Mediterranean.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Turkey arrests US consulate employee October 5: Turkish authorities arrest Metin Topuz, a Turkish national employed at the US consulate in Istanbul. He is formally charged with espionage and collaboration in the 2016 coup attempt. The US embassy in Ankara subsequently says it is "deeply disturbed" by the arrest. It's reportedly the second since March, when a Turkish US consulate employee was arrested in Adana.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey US and Turkey suspend their respective visa services October 8-9: The United States suspends its issuance of non-immigrant visa applications to Turkish nationals, saying it has to "reassess" Turkish readiness to respect security at US diplomatic missions. Turkey suspends its visa services for US nationals and summons another staffer at the US consulate in Istanbul.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Attempts to make amends November 6: The US Embassy in Ankara announces that it is reinstating its visa program for Turkish tourists on a "limited" basis after receiving assurances from the government that no employees will be detained "for carrying out official duties." Shortly thereafter, Turkey confirms that it is also resuming visa services for US citizens one day before Prime Minister Yildirim visits Washington.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey At odds over Russian missiles December through August, 2018: In December, Turkey announced it would buy the Russian S-400 missile system, which is incompatable with NATO systems. The US Congress has included a provision in a defense bill that would cut Turkey out of the F-35 fighter jet program if it moves forward with the S-400 deal.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Release the pastor ... or else August 1, 2018: The US sanctions Turkey's interior and justice ministers over the continued detention of pastor Andrew Brunson. Brunson had been moved from prison to house arrest in late July, but that fell short of US demands for his immediate release and end to terror and espionage charges. Brunson was arrested almost two years ago.



Economic, political tensions

Andrew Brunson went on trial over alleged involvement with both the movement of Fethullah Gulen — a Muslim preacher who lives in self-imposed exile in the US who Ankara says masterminded a failed 2016 coup in Turkey — and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Turkey has repeatedly asked Washington to return Gulen, but US officials have said that Turkey has failed insufficient evidence to justify Gulen’s extradition, raising frustration in Ankara. Brunson, if convicted, could face two separate terms of 15 and 20 years in prison.

Read more: US pastor Andrew Brunson released from jail and put under house arrest

In the Syria conflict, the United States has backed fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG); a group Turkey considers a terrorist organization.

Ankara and Washington have imposed trade tariffs on each other and the US also slapped sanctions on two leading Turkish ministers, accusing them of serious human rights abuses.

Turkey's currency crisis explained The big picture Turkey is in the throes of a full-blown currency crisis, with the Turkish lira losing nearly 45 percent of its value since the start of the year. The currency crisis threatens to plunge the world's 18th-largest economy into a financial crisis and trigger contagion in emerging markets and Europe.

Turkey's currency crisis explained Search for yield Turkey has traditionally suffered from a large current account deficit. This difference between import and export of goods and services has been filled through external borrowing in foreign currency. A decade of easy money and low interest rates in the United States and EU following the 2008 financial crisis led to investors searching for higher yields to emerging markets like Turkey.

Turkey's currency crisis explained Credit-fueled growth The external funds entered the Turkish economy to finance deficits, massive government spending and company borrowing. Credit-fueled growth helped the Turkish economy grow and boosted the government’s popularity through increased consumption and major construction projects. Here, road paint reads: "Slow down."

Turkey's currency crisis explained Reducing exposure to emerging markets Investors have pulled back money from emerging markets in recent months as the US Federal Reserve has steadily raised interest rates and is cutting back on easy money policies in response to a robust American economy. This has caused the dollar to increase, the lira to fall, and Turkish bond yields to rise.

Turkey's currency crisis explained Loss of confidence in Erdogan's strong hand The pressure on Turkey is reflective of broader trends in emerging markets, although the lira is by far the worst performer. That's because investors have lost confidence in management of the economy under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who believes in unorthodox economic policy, demands low interest rates and constantly assails "the interest rate lobby." Inflation is at 16 percent a year.

Turkey's currency crisis explained Trump's tweet shakes markets On August 10, US President Donald Trump announced higher tariffs on Turkish imports of steel and aluminum. The tariffs themselves are minor and impact around $1 billion (€875 million) in trade, but they weighed on market confidence in the vulnerable Turkish economy. Even more, Trump’s direct reference to the Turkish lira sent the currency tumbling.

Turkey's currency crisis explained Frenemies The imprisonment of US pastor Andrew Brunson has weighed heavily on relations, leading to a series of escalations. Ties between the two NATO allies have also nosedived over US support for Syrian Kurdish forces, Ankara's plans to buy a Russian missile system and Turkey's demand that Washington extradite US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Erdogan blames for the failed July 2016 coup bid.

Turkey's currency crisis explained One man show Poor relations between Washington and Ankara have added to Turkey's economic woes, but given broader fundamentals it is only a proximate cause of the market mayhem. More than 30 percent of the lira’s loss has come since June, when Erdogan took over the office with new sweeping powers. Erdogan's authoritarian hand has distanced the country from traditional Western allies and hit confidence.

Turkey's currency crisis explained Albayrak: the son-in-law After winning a June election, Erdogan spooked markets when he tightened his control over the central bank. Instead of appointing technocrats, Erdogan appointed his son-in-law Berat Albayrak (pictured) to lead the newly empowered Finance Ministry. This has raised concerns over the central bank's independence given the president’s repeated statements against raising interest rates.

Turkey's currency crisis explained 'Economic war' Erdogan has not inspired confidence in responding to the lira meltdown. He speaks of "economic war" and a "campaign" waged by external powers designed to weaken Turkey. Instead of taking drastic action to shore up confidence, such as raising interest rates or going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government is couching itself in nationalistic rhetoric of sacrifice.



kw/msh (AP, dpa, Reuters)Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.