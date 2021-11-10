Visit the new DW website

Ankara

Ankara is the capital of Turkey, located in Central Anatolia. It is Turkey's second largest city behind Istanbul. It has been the capital of the Republic of Turkey since its founding in 1923, replacing Istanbul.

Turkey's capital is located at an intersection point of highways connecting east to west and north to south of Anatolia and it is a home to National Assembly of Turkey. Ankara lies between four mountains of Anatolia Plateau.

29.10.2021 This photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard and taken from a vessel shows a ship with migrants near the southern island of Crete, Greece, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The small cargo ship with about 400 migrants on board that suffered engine problems in the eastern Mediterranean Sea off the island of Crete is being led to a safe anchorage in Greece, the Greek coast guard said Friday. (Hellenic Coast Guard via AP)

Greece accuses Turkey of pushing migrants into its waters 10.11.2021

Greek officials claim Turkey is acting like a "pirate state in the Aegean Sea" in regards to migrants. Athens has called on the EU to put pressure on Ankara to meet its international obligations.

Volunteers from nearby villages rest from watering down a recently burnt part of a forest during a wildfire near Kavaklidere, a town in Mugla province, Turkey, August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Turkey ratifies Paris climate change agreement as last G20 country 06.10.2021

The Turkish parliament has ratified the Paris Agreement on climate change more than five years after Ankara first signed the deal. The move comes in time for next month's UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Germany Prime Minister Angela Merkel meets at Presidential Palace, Ankara, Turkey. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY DepoPhotos_15616102 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Germany Prime Ministers Angela Merkel Meets AT Presidential Palace Ankara Turkey PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY DepoPhotos_15616102

German election: EU-Turkey relations hang in the balance 20.09.2021

Chancellor Angela Merkel has pursued a conciliatory approach with Ankara despite divergent interests and tensions on many issues. A new government could mean a new approach to the strongman president.
Heiko Maas (l), Außenminister von Deutschland, im Gespräch mit Mevlüt Cavusoglu (r), Außenminister der Türkei, bei einem Treffen. Wenige Tage nach dem Ende der Bundeswehr-Luftbrücke besucht der Außenminister Maas Länder, die eine Rolle bei den weiteren Bemühungen um die Ausreise Schutzsuchender aus Afghanistan spielen. Erste Station ist am Sonntag die Türkei (29.08.2021), die für den Weiterbetrieb des Flughafens in Kabul und die Aufnahme von Flüchtlingen große Bedeutung hat. Danach reist Maas weiter in drei Nachbarländer Afghanistans: Usbekistan, Pakistan und Tadschikistan. Schließlich besucht er noch Katar. (Bestmögliche Qualität) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany's Maas begins four-day trip to Afghan neighbors 'to prevent collapse' 29.08.2021

Ankara cannot take on the burden of a new migrant wave from Afghanistan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after meeting Germany's Heiko Maas. Turkey is only the first stop on Maas' four-day journey.
Pro-nationalist demonstrators gesture during riots against refugees in Ankara, Turkey August 11, 2021. Picture taken August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Refugees in Istanbul: Is anti-migrant sentiment growing in Turkey? 18.08.2021

The four million or so refugees in Turkey are facing growing animosity. In the Istanbul immigrant district of Yusufpasa, many are worried about what the future will bring.

Turkey: Anti-foreigner sentiment boils over in Ankara riots 14.08.2021

There are approximately 4 million refugees in Turkey, and they are increasingly the objects of hostility — as the recent riots in Ankara have shown. Experts warn that the situation is likely to escalate in future.
17.06.2021, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU), Bundesministerin der Verteidigung, kommt mit dem Airbus A350 der Luftwaffe am militärischen Teil des Flughafens in Ankara an. Die Ministerin trifft in der Hauptstadt ihren türkischen Amtskollegen für politische Gespräche.

German defense minister urges Turkey to negotiate on gas plans 17.06.2021

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is on her first official visit to Ankara. Talks with her Turkish counterpart focused on NATO's withdrawal from Afghanistan and tensions in the Mediterranean.
ANKARA, TURKEY - APRIL 26: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a statement during a press conference following the cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on April 26, 2021. Aytac Unal / Anadolu Agency

US condemns 'antisemitic' remarks by Erdogan 19.05.2021

Washington called on the Turkish president to "refrain from incendiary remarks" which could "incite further violence." Ankara has strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.
06.04.2021 *** Der türkische Präsident Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2.v.r) und der türkische Außenminister Mevlut Cavusoglu (r) treffen sich mit EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen (l) und Ratspräsident Charles Michel. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

'Sofagate:' Ursula von der Leyen speaks of sexism after Turkey snub 26.04.2021

EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said she felt "hurt" and "alone" after being left without a seat in Ankara. The incident reflects a bigger problem with gender equality, according to the top EU official.
24.08.2016 U. S. Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speak to the media after a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016. Biden called on Turkish authorities on Wednesday to be patient with the U.S. legal system as Turkey seeks the return of the cleric accused of masterminding last month's failed military coup, Fethullah Gulen, saying the extradition process would take time. (Kayhan Ozer, Presidential Press Service Pool via AP) Copyright: picture alliance/AP Images/K. Ozer

US: Joe Biden expected to recognize Armenian genocide, sources say 22.04.2021

In a move that is bound to infuriate Ankara, US President Joe Biden is reportedly preparing to recognize the genocide against Armenians.
06.04.2021 - EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen und Ratspräsident Charles Michel haben sich in Ankara mit dem türkischen Präsidenten Recep Tayyip Erdogan getroffen. Foto: EU Delegation Turkey

EU and Turkey's 'sofagate' blame game enters round 2 08.04.2021

Brussels and Ankara are trading recriminations in the wake of a diplomatic faux pas that observers say smacked of Turkish chauvinism. Turkey has now claimed that it was following EU instructions.
Riot police officers enter courthouse before the trial of 497 defendants, in Sincan, outside the capital Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The court was expected to deliver a verdict in their trial for involvement in a failed coup attempt in 2026. The court was expected to deliver a verdict in their trial for involvement in a failed coup attempt in 2026.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Turkey convicts dozens in mass trial over failed 2016 coup 07.04.2021

One of the last hearings in Turkey's marathon of trials over the attempted 2016 coup has concluded, with several former officers convicted of "violating the constitution."
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, Belgium March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois LenoirMarch 9, 2020***

Opinion: Erdogan puts Turkey into confrontation with EU 06.04.2021

Relations between the European Union and Turkey are increasingly testy. EU leaders see a chance for diplomacy after their visit to Ankara. They should act on it, DW's Bernd Riegert writes.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen?in Ankara, Turkey April 6, 2021. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

EU to Turkey: Human rights issues are nonnegotiable 06.04.2021

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says Ankara must respect basic human rights norms if Turkey wants to have a stronger relationship with the EU.
KOCAELI, TURKEY - MAY 13: Turkish Frigates are seen during the TurkeyÄôs largest military exercise Sea Wolf (Denizkurdu) 2019 at Degirmendere district in Kocaeli, Turkey on May 13, 2019. The exercise, supervised by the Turkish navy, will run through May 25 in the eastern Mediterranean, Aegean and Black Sea with 131 warships, 57 warplanes and 33 helicopters, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement. Tahir Turan Eroglu / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Turkey arrests retired admirals over shipping treaty declaration 05.04.2021

The former senior navy officers were detained for a statement they made about maritime Black Sea access. Ankara said the comments were evocative of previous military coup attempts.

Migrants and refugees on a rubber boat arrive at the northern island of Lesbos after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey, in Mytilene, on February 23, 2016. - Athens has expressed its displeasure to the EU over tougher border controls by Balkan countries that have left thousands of migrants stranded in Greece, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' office said on February 23. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP)

EU tells Turkey to take back migrants from Greece 29.03.2021

The EU home affairs commissioner said Turkey should stick to a 2016 deal that would see Ankara take back failed asylum seekers from Greek islands. EU officials are set to travel to Turkey for talks next week.
