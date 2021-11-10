Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Ankara is the capital of Turkey, located in Central Anatolia. It is Turkey's second largest city behind Istanbul. It has been the capital of the Republic of Turkey since its founding in 1923, replacing Istanbul.
Turkey's capital is located at an intersection point of highways connecting east to west and north to south of Anatolia and it is a home to National Assembly of Turkey. Ankara lies between four mountains of Anatolia Plateau.
Ankara cannot take on the burden of a new migrant wave from Afghanistan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after meeting Germany's Heiko Maas. Turkey is only the first stop on Maas' four-day journey.