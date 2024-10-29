US election: Harris to make campaign 'closing statement'

Skip next section Steve Bannon to be released from jail

10/29/2024 October 29, 2024 Steve Bannon to be released from jail

Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon is set to be released from a Connecticut prison on Tuesday, following a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena to appear before a congressional hearing regarding the January 6, 2021 riots.

He was found guilty of contempt of Congress in 2022. He reported to jail in July after the Supreme Court declined to accept his bid to stay out of prison as he appeals his conviction.

The 70-year-old Breitbart News chairman is expected to resume his popular arch-conservative podcast following his release.