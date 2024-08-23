US election: RFK Jr suspends presidential campaign

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addressed supporters in a speech endorsing Donald Trump. The candidate, who hails from a onetime Democratic political dynasty, is reportedly angling for a job with Trump should he win.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent presidential campaign on Friday, telling supporters that he would be endorsing Donald Trump's presidential bid.

This follows days of speculation that his withdrawal and endorsment of Republican candidate Donald Trump was imminent.

"I no longer believe that I have a realistic path of electoral victory," Kennedy said at a press conference in Arizona.

There has also been speculation that Kennedy was seeking a Cabinet position with Trump in exchange for an endorsement after it was widely reported by US media outlets that he had been rebuffed by the Harris campaign.

Kennedy, a conspiracy-theory peddling anti-vaxxer, said that free speech, the war in Ukraine, and what he called a "war on our children" had prompted him to come out in support of former and would-be future Republican President Donald Trump, as he challenges Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, the current vice president, for the nation's top job.

"These," RFK Jr. said, "are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent and now to throw my support to President Trump."

Trump, appearing in Las Vegas, Nevada, spoke of, "a very nice endorsement from RFK Jr., Bobby."

This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow...