Security personnel stand at the entrance to President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's home in Wilmington
The Department of Justice also took some notes that Biden had personally handwritten as vice presidentImage: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

US: DOJ finds more classified files at Joe Biden's home

2 hours ago

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) said the documents were from Biden's past roles as US vice president and senator.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MXsP

The US Justice Department has searched President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware residence and located six more classified documents, the president's attorney said in a statement on Saturday.

"DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials," Bob Bauer, Biden's lawyer, said in a  statement.

What documents were found?

Some of the classified documents found during the 13-hour search on Friday were 1973 to 2009, when Biden was the senator from Delaware.

Others were from the time he was the vice president in the Obama administration from 2009-2017, his lawyer said. 

Additionally, according to Bauer, the Department of Justice also found some handwritten notes that Biden had made while serving as vice president.  

The president offered access "to his home to allow DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material," Bauer said.

Neither Biden nor his wife were present at the time of the search.

'Documents were filed in the wrong place'

On Thursday, Biden said that a few "documents were filed in the wrong place."

"We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department," he said.

He dismissed the outcry over the discoveries saying that "there's nothing there."

This came a week after six classified papers from Biden's tenure as vice president were discovered in the president's private library. Three months prior, a "small number" of classified materials were discovered in his old offices at the Penn Biden Center in Washington.

Classified documents found with Trump

Following the discovery of classified information at Biden's home and old office, questions were raised about how the circumstances relate with the seizure of hundreds of confidential documents from Mar-a-Lago, the Florida mansion of former President Donald Trump. 

Since Trump left office in January 2021, some 300 papers have been found at his residences. 

In August, a total of 33 boxes and containers containing 11,000 papers were seized by FBI agents from Mar-a-Lago, including around 100 with classified markings discovered in a storage room and an office.

The search was conducted following a sworn confirmation from Trump's attorneys that all government documents had been returned.

The White House has highlighted that Biden's team has cooperated with authorities in their probe and had turned over all documents found. 

Trump, in contrast, had refused until the FBI search of his Florida property in August.

ss/wd (AP, Reuters, AFP)

