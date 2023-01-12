  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate protests
Ethiopia
US President Joe Biden speaks by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin at his Delaware home
US President Joe Biden often conducts presidential business from his Delaware home, such as calls with foreign leadersImage: Adam Schultz/The White House/CNP/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

White House says classified files found in Biden's home

1 hour ago

The admission follows the discovery of classified docs at the office of US President Joe Biden's former Washington institute. Biden said he is "cooperating fully" with the Department of Justice on the issue.

https://p.dw.com/p/4M5eR

The White House said on Thursday that classified documents were discovered at US President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware residence. 

A 'small number' of files found in Biden's garage

Richard Sauber, a special counsel to the president, said a "small number" of the documents were found in Biden's garage, with one other file also discovered in an adjacent room. The files were discovered by Biden's personal lawyers. 

Sauber said the US Department of Justice (DOJ) was "immediately notified" after the documents were found. 

Biden said one of the classified records was found in his "personal library" and that he is "cooperating fully" with the DOJ on the issue.   

A discovery of this nature had been widely reported on Wednesday by US media.

The admission by US President Joe Biden's legal team follows the discovery of classified docs at the office of his former Washington think tank. Biden's lawyers found the first set of docs on November 2, shortly before midterm elections in the US. 

Discovery could derail Biden's 2024 aspirations 

The discovery of the documents may create a political headache for Biden, and could complicate his potential efforts to seek a second White House term in 2024.

Following the White House admission on Wednesday, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Congress must probe Biden regarding the classified documents. 

In August, the personal residence of former Republican President Donald Trump was raided by the FBI in search of classified documents. Trump has portrayed the raid as a politically motivated effort by the Biden administration to hamper his 2024 White House run. 

FBI searches Donald Trump's Florida estate

Biden, a Democrat, has criticized Trump over the trove of documents found at Mar-a-Lago, calling it "totally irresponsible." Attorney General Merrick Garland has ordered a special counsel to look into the handling of sensitive files by Trump. 

The new discovery of classified files at Biden's home and former office has led to allegations of hypocrisy and double standards from Republicans. 

Yet, there is a stark difference between the two leaders handled the classified documents.

The FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home came after the National Archives had been requesting the sensitive documents for over a year, with the former president's attorneys ignoring the request.

Biden's legal team, meanwhile, said it came forward voluntarily to the federal government after the documents were discovered. 

wd/msh (Reuters, AP, AFP) 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US President Joe Biden speaks by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin at his Delaware home

White House says classified files found in Biden's home

Politics1 hour ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Three women walk outside on a sunny day, surrounded by security officials

Can Berlin, Paris reset 'strained' EU-Ethiopia ties?

Can Berlin, Paris reset 'strained' EU-Ethiopia ties?

Politics11 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A girl receives a measles vaccine

India's new cervical cancer vaccine drive to help more women

India's new cervical cancer vaccine drive to help more women

Health4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Bottles and other rubbish on the ground at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate

'Chaos city' Berlin?

'Chaos city' Berlin?

Society5 hours ago6 images
More from Germany

Europe

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party legislators.

Turkey holds key to NATO membership for Sweden, Finland

Turkey holds key to NATO membership for Sweden, Finland

Politics60 minutes ago03:45 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A noose hangs in front of the Iranian flag

Iran protesters fight death penalty as executions await

Iran protesters fight death penalty as executions await

Rule of Law9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A metaverse avatar of Mark Zuckerberg waves to the camera

Meta faces a future of more legal woes and falling revenues

Meta faces a future of more legal woes and falling revenues

Business5 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Moonlight illuminates the skyline of dark Baracoa

Life in Cuba means living with constant blackouts

Life in Cuba means living with constant blackouts

BusinessJanuary 11, 20238 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage