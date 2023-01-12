White House says classified files found in Biden's home

The admission follows the discovery of classified docs at the office of US President Joe Biden's former Washington institute. Biden said he is "cooperating fully" with the Department of Justice on the issue.

The White House said on Thursday that classified documents were discovered at US President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware residence.

A 'small number' of files found in Biden's garage

Richard Sauber, a special counsel to the president, said a "small number" of the documents were found in Biden's garage, with one other file also discovered in an adjacent room. The files were discovered by Biden's personal lawyers.

Sauber said the US Department of Justice (DOJ) was "immediately notified" after the documents were found.

Biden said one of the classified records was found in his "personal library" and that he is "cooperating fully" with the DOJ on the issue.

A discovery of this nature had been widely reported on Wednesday by US media.

The admission by US President Joe Biden's legal team follows the discovery of classified docs at the office of his former Washington think tank. Biden's lawyers found the first set of docs on November 2, shortly before midterm elections in the US.

Discovery could derail Biden's 2024 aspirations

The discovery of the documents may create a political headache for Biden, and could complicate his potential efforts to seek a second White House term in 2024.

Following the White House admission on Wednesday, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Congress must probe Biden regarding the classified documents.

In August, the personal residence of former Republican President Donald Trump was raided by the FBI in search of classified documents. Trump has portrayed the raid as a politically motivated effort by the Biden administration to hamper his 2024 White House run.

Biden, a Democrat, has criticized Trump over the trove of documents found at Mar-a-Lago, calling it "totally irresponsible." Attorney General Merrick Garland has ordered a special counsel to look into the handling of sensitive files by Trump.

The new discovery of classified files at Biden's home and former office has led to allegations of hypocrisy and double standards from Republicans.

Yet, there is a stark difference between the two leaders handled the classified documents.

The FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home came after the National Archives had been requesting the sensitive documents for over a year, with the former president's attorneys ignoring the request.

Biden's legal team, meanwhile, said it came forward voluntarily to the federal government after the documents were discovered.

