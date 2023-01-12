  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil
War in Ukraine
COVID-19
US President Joe Biden
Joe Biden said he and his team were cooperating fully with a review into what happened with the classified documentsImage: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
PoliticsUnited States of America

Biden team finds more classified documents: reports

35 minutes ago

According to US media, Joe Biden's aides discovered another batch of classified documents in a location linked to the president. Senators requested a damage assessment by the intelligence community.

https://p.dw.com/p/4M2eu

Aides to US President Joe Biden have discovered at least one more batch of classified documents in a location separate from a think tank office he used after serving as vice president, US news outlets reported on Wednesday.

According to a report by broadcaster NBC News, the president's aides have been searching for additional classified materials that might be in other locations since a set of classified documents was found in November at a Washington-based think tank.

The NBC News report said the classification level, number and precise location of the additional documents were not immediately clear.

Senators request damage assessment

Senator Mark Warner, the Intelligence Committee's Democratic chairman, has asked for a briefing on the first Biden document discovery, he said Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Senator Marco Rubio, the committee's Republican vice chair, said Rubio and Warner had written to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, asking for access to the classified documents.

The two senators also requested a damage assessment by the intelligence community and a briefing on the retention of classified documents by both Biden, a Democrat, and Republican former President Donald Trump.

FBI searches Donald Trump's Florida estate

Classified documents found in think tank

The reports come two days after a White House lawyer said a dozen classified documents from Biden's vice presidential days had been discovered in November by the president's personal attorneys at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement think tank.

Biden kept an office there after he left the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before he launched his Democratic presidential campaign in 2019.

Biden's attorneys informed the US National Archives of their discovery, turned over the materials and said they were cooperating with the Archives and the Justice Department. The president also said on Tuesday he and his team were cooperating fully with a review into what happened.

dh/fb (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US President Joe Biden

Biden team finds more classified documents: reports

Politics35 minutes ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A destroyed tank is seen in a field in the aftermath of fighting between the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front in February 2022

Can Berlin and Paris reset 'strained' EU-Ethiopia ties?

Can Berlin and Paris reset 'strained' EU-Ethiopia ties?

Politics15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A woman in a red smock and a man with a white hat

Why interfaith marriage in India is getting dangerous

Why interfaith marriage in India is getting dangerous

Religion16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Reem Alabali-Radovan during her press conference holding up a copy of the report 'Racism in Germany'

'Racism poses a threat to Germany's democracy'

'Racism poses a threat to Germany's democracy'

Politics12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

View of Prague Castle and the Mala Strana from the Charles Bridge in snowy weather

Czech presidential race wide open after court ruling

Czech presidential race wide open after court ruling

Politics15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A demonstrator holds a placard representing Turkey's president devouring the Syrian opposition flag, during a rally against a potential rapprochement between Ankara and the Syrian regime, on December 30, 2022,

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

PoliticsJanuary 10, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Shop Now Pay Later | affirm App Symbolbild

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

BusinessJanuary 10, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Moonlight illuminates the skyline of dark Baracoa

Cuba: Living with constant blackouts

Cuba: Living with constant blackouts

Business17 hours ago8 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage