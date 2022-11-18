  1. Skip to content
Law and JusticeUnited States of America

Donald Trump probes to be handled by special counsel

1 hour ago

The US Justice Department tapped a former war crimes prosecutor to oversee investigations into the former president's handling of classified documents and his alleged efforts to undo the 2020 election.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JlOJ

US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed former war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith to oversee investigations into former President Donald Trump.

The independent prosecutor is to oversee investigations into Trump's handling of classified documents, as well as a probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. 

The move comes just days after Trump announced his bid for presidency. Garland said that the announcement was one of the factors in his decision to appoint a special counsel.

Following the appointment, Smith said that he will exercise "independent judgement" and move "expeditiously" in the investigations.

Who is Jack Smith?

Veteran prosecutor Jack Smith led the Justice Department's public integrity section in Washington.

Later, he also served as the acting chief federal prosecutor in Nashvile, Tennesse under former President Barack Obama's administration.

In 2018, Smith was appointed a specialist prosecutor for a Hague-based court that investigated war crimes in Kosovo.

More to follow...

sdi/fb (AFP, AP, Reuters) 

Trump won't let negative results derail him: Political Scientist Liz Schuelke

Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup media center in Doha: Men check mobile phones

Are press in World Cup host Qatar truly free?

Press Freedom51 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
