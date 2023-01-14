  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate protests
Rare earth elements
US President Joe Biden
Five additional documents have been found at US President Joe Biden's Delaware residence, his counsel saidImage: Evan Vucci/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

Biden lawyers turn over 5 more classified documents

41 minutes ago

The president's counsel said that the five additional pages of documents were handed over to Justice Department officials. Biden's legal team acknowledged it had found the documents.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MCAy

Five additional pages with classified markings were discovered at US President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, the president's counsel said on Saturday.

The pages were discovered on Thursday and immediately handed over to Justice Department officials, lawyers said.

What did Biden's counsel say?

Biden special counsel Richard Sauber said he facilitated the handover to the Justice Department on Thursday.

"While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages. The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them," Sauber said.

Biden's legal team acknowledged it had found classified documents relating to Biden's time as vice president at his Delaware home.

Sauber said Biden's lawyers have acted "immediately and voluntarily" to hand over all the documents to the proper authorities.

Biden lawyer Bob Bauer said in a statement that the president had directed his attorney to be "forthcoming and fully cooperative with the National Archives and Records Administration and the Justice Department regarding the documents."

"The president's personal attorneys have attempted to balance the importance of public transparency where appropriate with the established norms and limitations necessary to protect the investigation's integrity," he said.

Other documents found at Biden's residence

On November 2, Biden's legal team discovered a batch of documents at his former Washington think-tank office.

The documents date back to Biden's time serving as vice president under the administration of former President Barack Obama.

This week, another set of documents was found at Biden's Delaware residence, including a small number in the president's garage.

How does the find compare to documents found at Trump's residence?

The discovery of classified materials at offices formerly used by Biden, as well as at his home prompted questions on how the circumstances compare with the seizure last year of hundreds of documents marked as classified from Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump.

Roughly 300 documents have been recovered from Trump properties since he left office in January 2021. In August, FBI agents took about 33 boxes and containers of 11,000 documents from Mar-a-Lago, including roughly 100 with classification markings found in a storage room and an office.

In August 2022, FBI agents retrieved 33 boxes of files from Mar-a-Lago. The search came after lawyers for Trump provided a sworn certification that all government records had been returned.

In November, Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. Biden has yet to announce whether he will seek a second term

sdi/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Donald Trump waving his hand

Investigators gain access to all seized Trump documents

Investigators gain access to all seized Trump documents

In a unanimous ruling, a US appeals court has allowed prosecutors to examine all documents seized at former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to investigate whether he mishandled government documents.
PoliticsDecember 2, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Yellow smoke rises between Nordrhein-Westfalen state police and climate protesters in Lützerath

Lützerath: Protesters, police clash near German coal mine

Nature and Environment3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man holds Kush, a type of synthetic marijuana

Kush: The drug killing West African youth

Kush: The drug killing West African youth

SocietyJanuary 13, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A small drone on a table

North Korea drones trigger political blame game in South

North Korea drones trigger political blame game in South

ConflictsJanuary 13, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Moukoko celebrates scoring

The curious case of Youssoufa Moukoko's contract

The curious case of Youssoufa Moukoko's contract

Soccer5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Russia's President Putin (l) and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov (r) in an intimate discussion

Power struggle in the Russian armed forces

Power struggle in the Russian armed forces

Conflicts21 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah, speaks with DW in front of an image of the White House

Iran's exiled prince urges global support for Iranian people

Iran's exiled prince urges global support for Iranian people

PoliticsJanuary 12, 202305:07 min
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

PoliticsJanuary 13, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Protesters show pictures of people killed in the response to demonstrations

Protests rock Peru weeks after president's ouster

Protests rock Peru weeks after president's ouster

ConflictsJanuary 12, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage