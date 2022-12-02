  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump waving his hand
During a raid, thousands of government records were found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.Image: Julia Nikhinson/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

Investigators gain access to all seized Trump documents

2 hours ago

In a unanimous ruling, a US appeals court has allowed prosecutors to examine all documents seized at former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to investigate whether he mishandled government documents.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KMzn

In a major blow to former US President Donald Trump, a US appeals court on Thursday overturned his efforts to get a third-party review of government documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Removing a major hurdle to the Justice Department's investigation, the ruling allows prosecutors to examine all the documents in their investigation of whether Trump mishandled government documents and illegally kept national security documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

The unanimous ruling by a three-judge bench reversed a September decision taken by Judge Aileen M. Cannon, allowing the appointment of a "special master" to review documents.

FBI searches Donald Trump's Florida estate

The three justices pointed out that the lower court judge had no jurisdiction to place limits on the Justice Department's investigation of the documents seized at Trump's residence.

''It is indeed extraordinary for a warrant to be executed at the home of a former president but not in a way that affects our legal analysis or otherwise gives the judiciary license to interfere in an ongoing investigation,'' the judges wrote.

What is Trump documents case?

On August 8, a court-approved raid was conducted at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach during which FBI agents seized about 11,000 records, including about 100 documents marked as classified.

Following the raid, Trump sued in federal court in Florida and appealed for the appointment of an independent arbiter or "special master" to review the roughly 13,000 documents the Justice Department said were found on his premises.

For months, Trump's lawyers argued that the former president was entitled to have a so-called ''special master'' conduct an impartial review of the thousands of documents.

However, in its ruling Thursday, the appeals court suggested that Trump had no legal basis to challenge the raid in the first place.

mf/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Thomas Müller waves a hand during Germany's match with Costa Rica

Germany out of World Cup at group stage

Sports8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A boy's face painted white with the letters HIV on his forehead

HIV/AIDS in Cameroon: Living positively with the virus

HIV/AIDS in Cameroon: Living positively with the virus

HealthNovember 30, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

A man speaks on a phone in front of a police bus

China fights lockdown protests by targeting smartphones

China fights lockdown protests by targeting smartphones

Society16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A police car next to a synagogue in Germany

Germany presents new strategy to combat antisemitism

Germany presents new strategy to combat antisemitism

Society13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Maria Kolesnikova, with very short hair and her trademark bright red lipstick, makes a heart shape with her hands behind bars in a courtroom.

How did Belarus' Maria Kolesnikova end up in hospital?

How did Belarus' Maria Kolesnikova end up in hospital?

Politics10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Actress Jasmin Tabatabai sings on stage against a black background, dressed in a purple shirt

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

Culture16 hours ago02:33 min
More from Middle East

North America

An employee of HTMT Global Solutions speaks to an overseas client from the call center in Bangalore

US job cuts leave Asian tech workers in limbo

US job cuts leave Asian tech workers in limbo

Business16 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A woman activist sits on the shovel bucket of a piece of heavy machinery to stop it from being used in a construction zone

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Nature and EnvironmentDecember 1, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage