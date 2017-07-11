 US judge again blocks DOJ review of seized papers from Trump′s Mar-a-Lago estate | News | DW | 15.09.2022

News

US judge again blocks DOJ review of seized papers from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

A US judge has ruled in favor of former President Donald Trump, further delaying the Justice Department's (DOJ) probe into classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. The judge also appointed a special master in the case.

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and redacted by in part by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida

Top secret US government documents were found by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida

A judge on Thursday refused to let the US Justice Department (DOJ) immediately resume analysis of classified records which last month were seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.

"The court does not find it appropriate to accept the government’s conclusions on these important and disputed issues without further review by a neutral third party in an expedited and orderly fashion," Federal Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Trump during his tenure as president, wrote Thursday.

Veteran judge appointed arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe

At the same time, Cannon has appointed Senior District Judge Raymond Dearie — a veteran
New York jurist — as a third party to review the records seized by the FBI for materials that could be privileged and kept from federal investigators.

The DOJ has previously vowed to take the case to an appeals court if Cannon ruled against their request.

The department had also attempted to prevent the independent arbiter, Dearie, from vetting the classified documents gathered in the court-approved search that took place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8.

jsi/wd (AP, Reuters)

