Donald Trump says FBI carried out 'unannounced raid' on Mar-a-Lago property

Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday the the FBI was "currently" conducting a surprise raid at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

"After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump said in a statement.

Trump also said that FBI agents had forced open a safe as part of the raid.

In recent months, Trump has been giving strong hints over another bid for president. Meanwhile, the US Justice Department has been investigating allegations that classified records were taken to Mar-a-Lago after his presidency.

And Monday's raid appeared to concern boxes of documents that Trump brought with him from the White House to his luxury Florida home, the New York Times reported, citing two unnamed people familiar with the probe.



Mar-a-Lago is the the luxury resort owned by former President Donald Trump

Probe intensifies

And separately, investigations in the January 6 siege of the US Capitol have been intensifying.

The FBI did not respond to requests for information, and it was unclear whether the reported raid was connected to either investigation.

Monday's raid comes after the US National Archives and Records Administration in February notified Congress that it had reclaimed around 15 boxes of White House documents from Mar-a-Lago, some of which contained classified materials.

