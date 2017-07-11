FBI agents found classified documents in Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

US federal agents recovered top secret files and other heavily classified documents from former US President Donald Trump's Florida home, according to court documents published on Friday.

The FBI raided the property on Monday, but until now, have not provided details of what they were searching for or what was found. Federal law prohibits the mishandling of classified material and the unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material.

Top secret documents found

The court documents revealed that agents recovered 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked as top secret. One set was marked "top secret/SCI" — the highest level of classification.

The contents of those documents were not listed.

Agents seized about 20 boxes of items, as well as binders of photos, information on the president of France, the executive grant of clemency for Roger Stone and a handwritten note.

According to the documents, Trump is being investigated for potential violations of the Espionage Act.

While in power, Trump increased the penalties for breaking these laws, making violations punishable by up to five years in prison.

FBI requests court unseal documents

On Thursday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department had asked a Florida court to unseal the documents, citing "substantial public interest in this matter."

Trump claimed in a post on his Truth Social website on Friday that none of the documents seized were classified.

"Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to 'seize' anything. They could have had it anytime they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago. It was in secured storage, with an additional lock put on as per their request," he wrote.

According to US law, incumbent presidents can declassify information, but that authority lapses once they leave office. It was unclear if the seized documents were ever declassified.

Agencies including the National Archives made multiple requests to Trump to turn over presidential records in accordance with federal law.

Since Monday's search, Garland and his department have faced a fierce backlash from the Republican Party as well as Trump and his supporters.

Following the initial raid, a gunman enraged by the search died in a shootout after trying to get inside the FBI's Cincinnati office. The incident is being investigated as an act of domestic extremism.

