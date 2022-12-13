  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
View of the Danske Bank building in Copenhagen. Denmark, Tuesday, November 13, 2018
The bank came to the center of a scandal some five years ago over allowing high-risk customers access to US banks via its Estonia branchImage: Danil Shamkin/NurPhoto/picture alliance
CrimeUnited States of America

US: Danish Danske bank pleads guilty in fraud case

22 minutes ago

The US has been investigating the bank's conduct in regards to accusations it has granted high-risk foreign creditors, including Russians, access to US banks.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Kt23

The Danish Danske bank pleaded guilty to bank fraud on Tuesday in a lawsuit filed in the US over the bank's activities in the country, according to the US Justice Department.

Denmark's largest bank also agreed to forfeit $2 billion (€1.88 billion) after it admitted defrauding American banks between 2008 and 2016 by allowing, through its Estonia branch, access to US banks for high-risk customers who were neither Estonian nor residents of Estonia, including some in Russia.

Suspicious transactions worth some €200 billion ($212 billion) were made during that period from the accounts of 15,000 non-resident clients, according to a 2018 internal report.

The bank said it was unable to determine where the money came from, noting that some 23% of incoming funds were received from Russia.

Danske Bank chief executive Thomas Borgen resigned shortly before the report was published.

What settlement did the bank agree to?

In parallel to the criminal plea, the Danske Bank also settled on Tuesday a civil investigation with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The US Justice Department also plans to credit the bank $850 million (€800 million) to fund the resolution of other separate criminal and civil claims with the SEC and the Danish authorities, it said.

The Latvian branch of the Danske Bank in Riga, Latvia.
Prosecutors accused the bank's Estonia office of luring clients by promises of large transfers with little oversightImage: Edijs Palens/Xinhua/picture alliance

Prosecutors accused the bank's Estonia branch of luring clients by promises of large transfers with little oversight.

The Justice Department added that the bank's employees also concealed the nature of the illicit transactions by utilizing shell companies to hide the funds' ownership.

Global financial scandals concerning Russian assets have come under increased scrutiny since the country invaded Ukraine in February and was slammed heavy sanctions as a result.

rmt/msh (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Qanon, Reichsbürger and COVID protesters on the Reichstag steps in August 2020

Germany's far-right AfD and the 'Reichsbürger' movement

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Algerian and Moroccan fans posing with an Algerian flag in Souq Waqif in Doha

World Cup 2022: Morocco and Algeria: 'Forever brothers'

World Cup 2022: Morocco and Algeria: 'Forever brothers'

Soccer2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Cranes at Hamburg harbor in Germany

EU-ASEAN summit to build trade ties amid global tension

EU-ASEAN summit to build trade ties amid global tension

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Two older women bake cakes in the kitchen of a startup in Munich on January 19, 2022

Germany's Olaf Scholz calls for reduction in early retirees

Germany's Olaf Scholz calls for reduction in early retirees

BusinessDecember 12, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Smoke billows from chimney stacks, with wind turbines in the background

CO2 tax at EU border: Revolution or protectionism?

CO2 tax at EU border: Revolution or protectionism?

Nature and Environment6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Flags were set in March during the first Negev Summit attended by the US Secretary of State, alongside Foreign Ministers of Israel, Egypt, Bahrain, the UAE, and Morocco, in March 2022

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Large circular machine at a nuclear reactor

Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Science2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Fans in the stands at the Argentina Netherlands game at the World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

SoccerDecember 11, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage