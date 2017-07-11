US carries out airstrikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria

US President Joe Biden ordered the strike in retaliation for recent rocket attacks on US military and diplomatic sites in Iraq, the Pentagon said.
The Pentagon said on Thursday that the US military had launched an airstrike in eastern Syria on facilities used by Iran-backed militia.
The Pentagon's spokesman, John Kirby, said that the airstrikes were conducted under "President Biden's direction" and were a retaliation of recent rocket attacks on US troops and allies in Iraq.
He didn't reveal if there were any casualties from the strike in Syria.
