US Ambassador to Russia visits WSJ reporter in Moscow prison

1 hour ago

The American reporter Evan Gershkovich who was detained by Russian authorities on espionage charges in March met with US consular officials a second time at the Lefortovo prison in Moscow.

Evan Gershkovich
Gershkovich has lost appeals against being held at the facility as he awaits a trialImage: Evgenia Novozhenina/REUTERS

The US Ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, met detained American reporter Evan Gershkovich at Lefortovo Prison in Moscow, the State Department said Monday.

"Ambassador Tracy reports that Mr. Gershkovich is in good health and remains strong, despite his circumstances," a spokesperson said. 

Tracy met Gershkovich for the second time following their first meeting on April 17 at the facility.

That visit came about two weeks after Russian authorities detained Gershkovich in March. 

He was then formally charged with espionage in April, which his employer, the Wall Street Journal, and the US government have strongly denied.

US officials, including Tracy, have previously also criticized Russia's denial of US requests for consular access to him.

The 32-year-old faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted and is waiting for a trial date.

Russia accuses US reporter of spying

Blinken says pushing for release 'virtually ever day'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week at an event that they were pushing for Gershkovich's release "virtually every day."

"At the same time, we are continuing to explore ways to bring him home," Blinken said of the journalist, adding they were fighting to bring Paul Whelan home too.

Whelan is a former US Marine and has been imprisoned in Russia for more than four years on espionage charges that the US government denies.

