 Unemployment in South Africa a big headache | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 01.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Unemployment in South Africa a big headache

Competition for scarce employment is fierce in South Africa. And the jobless will do just about anything for a day's work.

Watch video 02:31

More in the Media Center

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker receives the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto, South Africa, Feb. 17, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

COVID-19 in South Africa: Mobile clinics used to increase vaccine uptake 16.09.2021

Die Corona-Last der Selbstständigen Ort: Südafrika Sendedatum: 21.10.2021 Rechte: DW Bild: South African vendor.jpg Bildbeschreibung: Eine Händlerin verkauft ihre Ware auf einem Markt.

Self-employed South African women suffer setbacks 21.10.2021

A picture taken on October 1, 2019, shows a general view of a garment factory at the Hawassa Industrial Park in Hawassa, southern Ethiopia. - Long hours (eight-hour shifts, six days a week), low pay ($35 a month) and managers so strict they would go into bathrooms and yank out workers suspected of exceeding their allotted break time highlight a major threat to Ethiopia's vision of constructing a national network of industrial parks to attract foreign investment, foster a robust manufacturing sector and provide badly needed jobs for its young workforce. While the parks have created tens of thousands of jobs, reports of grim conditions have drawn criticism at home and abroad, and thousands of employees have walked out. (Photo by Eyerusalem JIREGNA / AFP)

Ethiopia's economy battered by conflict and pandemic 21.06.2021

African economies crash as delta variant runs rampant 29.07.2021

More from Business

DW Business - Asia

DW Business - Asia 01.12.2021

Tourists onboard airboat in the Everglades Safari Park, Miami, Florida, United States of America, North America PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: FrankxFell 844-13381 tourists Onboard Airboat in The Everglades Safari Park Miami Florida United States of America North America PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright FrankxFell 844

In Florida, tourism booms despite pandemic 01.12.2021

March 6, 2019 - Balinese people sit in front of a giant effigy locally known as ogoh-ogoh that represents evil spirits to celebrate Nyepi, the annual day of silence marking Balinese Hindu new year in Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday, and tourists visiting the island are asked not to leave their hotels and the airport will be closed. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) |

Bali tourism industry struggling with COVID-19 01.12.2021

DW Business - Europe

DW Business - Europe 01.12.2021

Read also

Kapstadt, 26.11.2021**** Warten auf Kundschaft am Greenmarket Square

South Africans fear renewed restrictions more than omicron variant 27.11.2021

The world is worried about the new COVID-19 omicron variant, first detected in South Africa. Many countries have imposed travel bans. In South Africa itself, people fear the restrictions more than the virus.

TOPSHOT - South African chef Nthabiseng Mabuza (pseudonym), 35 years old, sits at home on July 7, 2017, in Vosloorus, a middle-class township east of Johannesburg, after telling about her rape by the driver of a public mini-bus taxi, while she was on her way to work, two years ago. Her alleged attacker was arrested at the scene after she shouted for help to a passerby who flagged down a police patrol car. Although the suspect was held in custody for several months, he was later freed on bail. Two years on, the case has not yet come to court and the accused has vanished. / AFP PHOTO / GULSHAN KHAN (Photo credit should read GULSHAN KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Human Rights Watch: Gender-based violence remains rampant in South Africa 25.11.2021

The NGO says authorities desperately need to do more to address the crisis of gender-based violence, particularly amid the pandemic. But hard data on the number of victims is still worryingly difficult to come by.

US borders reopen to UK visitors. File photo dated 19/11/08 of a plane taking off at sunset. The US reopens its borders to UK visitors on Monday in a significant boost to the travel sector. Thousands of travellers are jetting off on transatlantic flights for long-awaited reunions with family and friends. Issue date: Monday November 8, 2021. See PA story TRANSPORT US. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire URN:63606737

Coronavirus digest: US to impose stricter testing for travelers 01.12.2021

Testing timelines are set to be shortened from three days to one. Meanwhile, the WHO has tweaked its travel advisory amid concerns over the omicron variant. DW has the latest.

November 26, 2021, Ukraine: In this photo illustration, words that say Omicron (B.1.1.529): SARS-CoV-2 is seen on a mobile phone screen in front of the COVID-19 Map of Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center in the background. (Credit Image: © Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

COVID travel restrictions: More harm than good? 30.11.2021

Travel bans have been part of the pandemic response — especially with the arrival of new variants like omicron. The WHO has criticized the practice, but that hasn't stopped countries from going ahead with it.