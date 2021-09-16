Unemployment in South Africa a big headache

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Competition for scarce employment is fierce in South Africa. And the jobless will do just about anything for a day's work.
The world is worried about the new COVID-19 omicron variant, first detected in South Africa. Many countries have imposed travel bans. In South Africa itself, people fear the restrictions more than the virus.
The NGO says authorities desperately need to do more to address the crisis of gender-based violence, particularly amid the pandemic. But hard data on the number of victims is still worryingly difficult to come by.
Testing timelines are set to be shortened from three days to one. Meanwhile, the WHO has tweaked its travel advisory amid concerns over the omicron variant. DW has the latest.
Travel bans have been part of the pandemic response — especially with the arrival of new variants like omicron. The WHO has criticized the practice, but that hasn't stopped countries from going ahead with it.
