 UN Security Council to discuss Nicaragua crisis | News | DW | 05.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

UN Security Council to discuss Nicaragua crisis

As the US takes over the rotating presidency of the Security Council, it has put the spotlight on Nicaragua. The move came just days after a UN Human Rights delegation was expelled from the country.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley (picture-alliance/Xinhua News Agency/Li Muzi)

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, said on Tuesday that the Security Council would address the "critical situation" unfolding in Nicaragua. The US chose is putting the spotlight on the beleaguered Central American nation as it takes over the rotating presidency of the Security Council in September.

The meeting on Nicaragua will take place on Wednesday, at 10am local time. In a press conference announcing the upcoming US agenda, Haley said it was important for the Council and the world to discuss what is happening in Nicaragua. Also in attendance will be the Secretary General of Organization of American States, Luis Almagro.

In particular, Haley plans to discuss a recent report released on August 29 by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, which described the Nicaraguan government's repressive tactics from the street level to the judicial system.

Two days after the UN report was released, Nicaragua expelled the UN human rights team that had worked on the report.

Read more: Anti-Ortega protests in Nicaragua: Torture, blacklists and job dismissals

Watch video 01:41
Now live
01:41 mins.

Anti-government protests in Nicaragua

Opposition from China and Russia

Peru and the UK also supported the US move to put Nicaragua on the table. But Several Security Council members on Tuesday expressed their opposition to Haley's plan to discuss Nicaragua.

Among them were permanent members China and Russia, along with Bolivia, a non-permanent member and Nicaragua ally. Kazahkstan and Kuwait also expressed reservations on the matter.

They argued that the topic of Nicaragua should not be discussed, as it does not represent a threat to international peace and security. Bolivia could attempt to block the meeting, but would likely fall short of the minimum nine votes required to do so, diplomatic sources said.

Read more: Nicaragua: Students defy death threats to fight Daniel Ortega government

"How many people have to die before it's a matter of peace and security?" Haley said, in response to the objections of her fellow Council members. "If they don't believe that Nicaragua is a matter of peace and security, I ask them to speak to the Nicaraguan people," she added.

Nicaragua has been immersed in political turmoil since anti-government protests erupted on April 18. The UN estimates that 300 people have died and approximately 2,000 have been injured in the ensuing government repression and violence.

jcg/kl (EFE, dpa)

  • Fidel Castro and Daniel Ortega in Managua, Nicaragua in 1985, as he (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/S. Mc Kiernan)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Daniel Ortega: A Cold War relic

    Embattled President Daniel Ortega has been a fixed presence in Nicaraguan politics for decades. Following the fall of longtime dictator Anastasio Somoza, Ortega became president in 1985, heading the leftist Sandinista National Liberation Front. With deep ties to Fidel Castro, he faced US opposition. The Reagan Administration supported a right-wing guerrilla movement aimed at bringing him down.

  • Hugo Chavez meets President Daniel Ortega and then first lady Rosario Murillo in 2008(picture-alliance/dpa/epa/M. Lopez)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Opposition figure and return to power

    After losing re-election in 1990, Ortega became a major opposition figure. Ortega finally won the presidency in 2006, riding the wave of leftist presidents in Latin America. He became a close friend and ally of Hugo Chavez. He has since changed tack, allying himself with the country's traditionally right-wing business community and clergy.

  • Niacaraguan president votes with his wife Rosario Murillo in the controversial elections of 2016 (Getty Images/AFP/R. Arangua)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Nicaraguan government consolidates power

    Coupled with changes in electoral law, Ortega has prolonged and cemented his rule. In 2016, he barred international observers and nominated his wife as vice-president. The pair won the election, which was condemned by the opposition and criticized internationally by the US, OAS and the EU.

  • Wide protests with fllags in Nicaragua against the proposed pension reform (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Zuniga)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Pension reform attempt

    In April 2018, Ortega announced a move to reform Nicaragua's pension system, saying that fiscal changes were needed. The reform sought to impose a 5 percent tax on retiree and disability pensions while increasing social security contributions by up to 22.5 percent. The move unleashed large-scale protests nationwide, which have been the biggest challenge Ortega has faced during his modern tenure.

  • Security forces fire their weapons at protesters in Nicaragua (picture alliance/AP Photo)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    State repression and clergy mediation

    The pension plan was abandoned but protests continued, demanding Ortega's ouster. UN Human Rights experts denounced the state's harsh repression. As the death toll rose, Nicaragua's Catholic Church has demanded that Ortega allow international organizations entry to Nicaragua to help investigate the deaths and tried to set up talks between the opposition and the government.

  • Nicaragua dialog meeting in Managua (Reuters/J. Cabrera)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Government and opposition sit down

    The opposition, comprised of students and a wide range of civil society groups, sat down with the government for a round of talks on May 16. The Clergy said the talks would be focused on "justice, democratization, and peace." The opposition's main demand: new presidential elections in 2019. The government rejected the demands and talks broke down.

  • A man wearing a scarf over his mouth carries a picture of Jesus as flags wave in the background (Getty Images/AFP/I. Ocon)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Catholic Church under fire

    Bishops and priests in the strongly Catholic country have played a key role in the crisis. In addition to mediating the peace talks that stalled in June, the bishops have also seconded the call for new elections. Ortega has described the bishops as "coup-plotters" against him, and Catholic leaders have faced threats, harassment and attacks. Protesters have marched in support of the priests.

  • A woman yells (Image/Agencia EFE/J. Torres)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Students as prime targets

    University students have been the vanguard of the anti-Ortega movement. Many violent crackdowns have taken place on university campuses, often involving heavy gunfire. While the students say that paramilitaries loyal to Ortega are behind the shootings, the president denies that the armed individuals are under government control. He has also described the protesters as "terrorists" and "criminals."

  • Barricades shielding protestors in clashes with security forces (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo/E. Felix)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Stalemate and instability

    The death toll in four months of violence has risen to over 300 according to human rights activists, though the Ortega government says it's around 200. Protesters continue to take to the streets, describing torture, blacklists and job dismissals as repercussions for their demonstrations. In addition, the UN says over 20,000 people have sought asylum in Costa Rica in a crisis with no end in sight.

    Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

UN condemns Nicaragua government over repression

The UN human rights organ said Nicaragua lacked the conditions for freedoms of speech and assembly, placing the blame squarely on President Daniel Ortega's government. Ortega blasted the report as baseless and slanted. (30.08.2018)  

Anti-Ortega protests in Nicaragua: Torture, blacklists and job dismissals

As protests against President Daniel Ortega enter their fourth month, the scars of the bloody government crackdown are as fresh as ever for students and doctors, priests and musicians. Sandra Weiss reports from Managua. (19.08.2018)  

Nicaragua: Students defy death threats to fight Daniel Ortega government

Student leader Lesther Aleman told DW about how the Ortega government wants to make him "disappear." His interview coincided with yet another student death and opposition demands to disarm pro-government paramilitaries. (25.07.2018)  

Nicaragua orders UN human rights delegation to leave

Two days after the UN published a critical report on human rights in the Central American state, the delegation was given two hours to leave. They had called on the government to end harassment and intimidation. (31.08.2018)  

The crisis in Nicaragua explained

Continued protests have thrown the Central American nation into political disorder. DW looks at the key events that led to the chaos. (20.06.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Anti-government protests in Nicaragua  

Related content

Nicaraguan Präsident Daniel Ortega

UN condemns Nicaragua government over repression 30.08.2018

The UN human rights organ said Nicaragua lacked the conditions for freedoms of speech and assembly, placing the blame squarely on President Daniel Ortega's government. Ortega blasted the report as baseless and slanted.

Nicaragua Präsident Daniel Ortega und seine Frau Rosario Murillo

Nicaragua orders UN human rights delegation to leave 31.08.2018

Two days after the UN published a critical report on human rights in the Central American state, the delegation was given two hours to leave. They had called on the government to end harassment and intimidation.

Nicaragua - Versammlung der Sandinista mit Präsident Ortega

Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega slams Catholic bishops as allies of 'coup plotters' 20.07.2018

Catholic bishops "wanted to cause a coup d'etat in Nicaragua," President Daniel Ortega told his supporters while marking the anniversary of the 1979 revolution. Ortega also hinted at a US-led conspiracy to topple him.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 