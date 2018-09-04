UN Security Council to discuss Nicaragua crisis

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, said on Tuesday that the Security Council would address the "critical situation" unfolding in Nicaragua. The US chose is putting the spotlight on the beleaguered Central American nation as it takes over the rotating presidency of the Security Council in September.

The meeting on Nicaragua will take place on Wednesday, at 10am local time. In a press conference announcing the upcoming US agenda, Haley said it was important for the Council and the world to discuss what is happening in Nicaragua. Also in attendance will be the Secretary General of Organization of American States, Luis Almagro.

In particular, Haley plans to discuss a recent report released on August 29 by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, which described the Nicaraguan government's repressive tactics from the street level to the judicial system.

Two days after the UN report was released, Nicaragua expelled the UN human rights team that had worked on the report.

Opposition from China and Russia

Peru and the UK also supported the US move to put Nicaragua on the table. But Several Security Council members on Tuesday expressed their opposition to Haley's plan to discuss Nicaragua.

Among them were permanent members China and Russia, along with Bolivia, a non-permanent member and Nicaragua ally. Kazahkstan and Kuwait also expressed reservations on the matter.

They argued that the topic of Nicaragua should not be discussed, as it does not represent a threat to international peace and security. Bolivia could attempt to block the meeting, but would likely fall short of the minimum nine votes required to do so, diplomatic sources said.

"How many people have to die before it's a matter of peace and security?" Haley said, in response to the objections of her fellow Council members. "If they don't believe that Nicaragua is a matter of peace and security, I ask them to speak to the Nicaraguan people," she added.

Nicaragua has been immersed in political turmoil since anti-government protests erupted on April 18. The UN estimates that 300 people have died and approximately 2,000 have been injured in the ensuing government repression and violence.

jcg/kl (EFE, dpa)

The crisis in Nicaragua explained Daniel Ortega: A Cold War relic Embattled President Daniel Ortega has been a fixed presence in Nicaraguan politics for decades. Following the fall of longtime dictator Anastasio Somoza, Ortega became president in 1985, heading the leftist Sandinista National Liberation Front. With deep ties to Fidel Castro, he faced US opposition. The Reagan Administration supported a right-wing guerrilla movement aimed at bringing him down.

The crisis in Nicaragua explained Opposition figure and return to power After losing re-election in 1990, Ortega became a major opposition figure. Ortega finally won the presidency in 2006, riding the wave of leftist presidents in Latin America. He became a close friend and ally of Hugo Chavez. He has since changed tack, allying himself with the country's traditionally right-wing business community and clergy.

The crisis in Nicaragua explained Nicaraguan government consolidates power Coupled with changes in electoral law, Ortega has prolonged and cemented his rule. In 2016, he barred international observers and nominated his wife as vice-president. The pair won the election, which was condemned by the opposition and criticized internationally by the US, OAS and the EU.

The crisis in Nicaragua explained Pension reform attempt In April 2018, Ortega announced a move to reform Nicaragua's pension system, saying that fiscal changes were needed. The reform sought to impose a 5 percent tax on retiree and disability pensions while increasing social security contributions by up to 22.5 percent. The move unleashed large-scale protests nationwide, which have been the biggest challenge Ortega has faced during his modern tenure.

The crisis in Nicaragua explained State repression and clergy mediation The pension plan was abandoned but protests continued, demanding Ortega's ouster. UN Human Rights experts denounced the state's harsh repression. As the death toll rose, Nicaragua's Catholic Church has demanded that Ortega allow international organizations entry to Nicaragua to help investigate the deaths and tried to set up talks between the opposition and the government.

The crisis in Nicaragua explained Government and opposition sit down The opposition, comprised of students and a wide range of civil society groups, sat down with the government for a round of talks on May 16. The Clergy said the talks would be focused on "justice, democratization, and peace." The opposition's main demand: new presidential elections in 2019. The government rejected the demands and talks broke down.

The crisis in Nicaragua explained Catholic Church under fire Bishops and priests in the strongly Catholic country have played a key role in the crisis. In addition to mediating the peace talks that stalled in June, the bishops have also seconded the call for new elections. Ortega has described the bishops as "coup-plotters" against him, and Catholic leaders have faced threats, harassment and attacks. Protesters have marched in support of the priests.

The crisis in Nicaragua explained Students as prime targets University students have been the vanguard of the anti-Ortega movement. Many violent crackdowns have taken place on university campuses, often involving heavy gunfire. While the students say that paramilitaries loyal to Ortega are behind the shootings, the president denies that the armed individuals are under government control. He has also described the protesters as "terrorists" and "criminals."

The crisis in Nicaragua explained Stalemate and instability The death toll in four months of violence has risen to over 300 according to human rights activists, though the Ortega government says it's around 200. Protesters continue to take to the streets, describing torture, blacklists and job dismissals as repercussions for their demonstrations. In addition, the UN says over 20,000 people have sought asylum in Costa Rica in a crisis with no end in sight. Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez



