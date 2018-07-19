 Nicaragua: Students defy death threats to fight Daniel Ortega government | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 24.07.2018

Americas

Nicaragua: Students defy death threats to fight Daniel Ortega government

Student leader Lesther Aleman told DW about how the Ortega government wants to make him "disappear." His interview coincided with yet another student death and opposition demands to disarm pro-government paramilitaries.

Student leader Lesther Aleman during a press conference at the dialogue between government and opposition leaders in May (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Zuniga)

As the Nicaraguan government pushes to quell an unyielding anti-government movement, students at the movement's forefront demanded Tuesday that persecution and jailing of the opposition end and that paramilitary groups disarm before any further peace talks take place.

Nicaragua as been stuck in a deep political crisis since April, when citizens took to the streets to reject a pension reform plan.

While the government of President Daniel Ortega dropped the proposal, fatal repression from government forces against the civilian demonstrations unleashed a wider wave of opposition that has yet to abate.

Students face death threats

Student leader Lesther Aleman spoke to DW about the death threats that members of the student movement are currently facing for having confronted the Ortega government.

"The National Police has an unofficial internal order to capture me and make me disappear," said Aleman. Speaking to DW from an undisclosed location, the 20-year-old went into hiding after receiving death threats. He has not seen his family in more than 10 days.

Nicaragua student leader Lesther Aleman (DPA/Carlos Herrera)

Lesther Aleman says there is an unofficial police order to aprehend him and "make him disappear."

Aleman views the student movement as a phoenix rising from the ashes of political apathy: "We are a generation tired of being oppressed by a generation that grew up under an unchanging political pattern," he said.

"We, the young people, are here. We're tired of a dictatorial regime, and we're here to tell the international community to exert pressure on our government to effect change," Aleman asserted.

Ernesto Medina, head of the American University in Managua (UAM) and adviser to the student movement, expanded on the opposition's demands. The university rector told dpa news agency that the opposition will not return to the negotiation table with the Ortega government until certain demands are made.

"This illegal and unjust persecution must end immediately and the government must disarm the paramilitaries," Medina said.

Read more: Nicaragua's student protest leaders determined to win back democracy

Ortega rejects early election calls

The opposition wants President Ortega to resign and to allow for early elections in 2019. It is also fighting back against illegal detentions and the staggering death toll, which human rights groups say has reached as high as 350 people since the unrest began in April.

The government has acknowledged fewer deaths.

Read more: Notorious Nicaragua jail holds new generation of political prisoners

The Nicaraguan president remains defiant. In an interview with US broadcaster Fox News, Ortega vowed to stay in power. "Our electoral period ends with the elections of 2021, when we will have our next elections," he told the news channel.

"To move up the elections would create instability, insecurity and make things worse," he added. Ortega doubled down on his denial that he controlled pro-government paramilitaries and asserted that "none of the peaceful demonstrations" had been attacked by security forces

Nicaraguan students have faced-off with security forces using makeshift barricades and rock cannons.

Read moreNicaragua 2.0: Will history repeat itself?

Brazilian student the latest victim

Despite the president's assurances, four more deaths were registered in Nicaragua in relation to continuing anti-government unrest, including a 32-year-old Brazilian student who was shot dead in her car by suspected paramilitaries.

The death prompted the Brazilian government to issue a statement of "profound outrage," demanding that the Nicaraguan government clarify whether or not she died at the hands of pro-government paramilitaries.

Brazil then restated its condemnation of the "disproportionate and lethal use of force, as well as the use of paramilitary groups in operations with security teams" in Nicaragua.

jcg/cmb (dpa, AFP)

  • Fidel Castro and Daniel Ortega in Managua, Nicaragua in 1985, as he (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/S. Mc Kiernan)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Daniel Ortega: A Cold War relic

    Embattled President Daniel Ortega has been a fixed presence in Nicaraguan politics for decades. Following the fall of longtime dictator Anastasio Somoza, Ortega became president in 1985, heading the leftist Sandinista National Liberation Front. With deep ties to Fidel Castro, he faced US opposition. The Reagan Administration supported a right-wing guerrilla movement aimed at bringing him down.

  • Hugo Chavez meets President Daniel Ortega and then first lady Rosario Murillo in 2008(picture-alliance/dpa/epa/M. Lopez)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Opposition figure and return to power

    After losing re-election in 1990, Ortega became a major opposition figure. Ortega finally won the presidency in 2006, riding the wave of leftist presidents in Latin America. He became a close friend and ally of Hugo Chavez. He has since changed tack, allying himself with the country's traditionally right-wing business community and clergy.

  • Niacaraguan president votes with his wife Rosario Murillo in the controversial elections of 2016 (Getty Images/AFP/R. Arangua)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Nicaraguan government consolidates power

    Coupled with changes in electoral law, Ortega has prolonged and cemented his rule. In 2016, he barred international observers and nominated his wife as vice-president. The pair won the election, which was condemned by the opposition and criticized internationally by the US, OAS and the EU.

  • Wide protests with fllags in Nicaragua against the proposed pension reform (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Zuniga)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Pension reform attempt

    In April 2018, Ortega announced a move to reform Nicaragua's pension system, saying that fiscal changes were needed. The reform sought to impose a 5 percent tax on retiree and disability pensions while increasing social security contributions by up to 22.5 percent. The move unleashed large-scale protests nationwide, which have been the biggest challenge Ortega has faced during modern tenure.

  • Security forces fire their weapons at protesters in Nicaragua (picture alliance/AP Photo)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    State repression and clergy mediation

    The pension plan was abandoned but protests continued, demanding Ortega's ouster. UN Human Rights experts denounced the state's harsh repression. As the death toll rose, Nicaragua's Catholic Church has demanded that Ortega allow international organizations entry to Nicaragua to help investigate the deaths and tried to set up talks between the opposition and the government.

  • Nicaragua dialog meeting in Managua (Reuters/J. Cabrera)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Government and opposition sit down

    The opposition, comprised of students and a wide range of civil society groups, sat down with the government fora round of talks on May 16. The Clergy said the talks would be focused on "justice, democratization, and peace." The opposition's main demand: new presidential elections in 2019. The government rejected the demands and talks broke down.

  • Barricades shielding protestors in clashes with security forces (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo/E. Felix)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Stalemate and instability

    The death toll in two months of nationwide violence has risen to 218. Two rounds of dialogue have failed, with unabated protests and repression. Ortega demands that protesters bring down their street barricades. But the opposition continues to demand that the government call for new elections and let in the UN and EU into Nicaragua. Ortega has not yet agreed to either demand.

    Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez


