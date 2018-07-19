 Nicaragua′s Daniel Ortega slams Catholic bishops as allies of ′coup plotters′ | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 20.07.2018

Americas

Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega slams Catholic bishops as allies of 'coup plotters'

Catholic bishops "wanted to cause a coup d'etat in Nicaragua," President Daniel Ortega told his supporters while marking the anniversary of the 1979 revolution. Ortega also hinted at a US-led conspiracy to topple him.

Nicaragua - Versammlung der Sandinista mit Präsident Ortega (Getty Images/AFP/M. Recinos)

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega slammed the top Catholic clergy as allies of "coup mongers" on Thursday, following months of anti-government unrest which claimed hundreds of lives.

Ortega lauded his government's response to the crisis while addressing tens of thousands of his supporters in Managua. The Thursday rally was part of a country-wide celebration of the 39th anniversary of the revolution which saw Ortega, then a Marxist guerilla commander, first seize power in 1979.

Read more: Nicaragua 2.0 - Will history repeat itself?

A man firing homemade weapon (Reuters/O. Rivas)

Many of Ortega's supporters wielded homemade weapons at Thursday rally

The 73-year-old leader also said that Catholic bishops were working against him and that churches have been used to stockpile weapons and stage attacks.

"What they wanted was to cause was a coup d'etat in Nicaragua," he told his supporters.

He also accused "the North American empire" of leading an "armed conspiracy" against him, supported by right-wing business people.

The church suffers for 'families that are crying'

The UN, the US, and the Organization of American States (OAS) have all criticized Ortega's government for the brutal crackdownagainst the wave of anti-government protests which started in April.

Watch video 01:55
Now live
01:55 mins.

OAS condemns crackdown on protests in Nicaragua

Nicaraguan archbishop Silvio Jose Baez also repeatedly urged Ortega to stop the bloodshed. The high-ranking clergy increased their criticism of the government as violence escalated, with heavily armed police and paramilitaries rushing to break down opposition strongholds ahead of the anniversary celebration.

Following Ortega's Thursday speech, Baez shot back on Twitter, saying that the church "does not suffer for being slandered, attacked or persecuted."

"It suffers for those who have been assassinated, for those families that are crying, for those unjustly detained and for those who flee repression," he said.

Venezuela offers 'blood' for Nicaragua

At the same time, Ortega received enthusiastic backing by a fellow embattled leader from Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro.

"We congratulate the heroic Nicaraguan people," Maduro tweeted. "Today, against imperial aggression, Nicaragua's government has defeated the terrorist and coup-driven plot."

Separately, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said his country was ready to "defend Nicaraguan sovereignty and independence, to offer our blood for Nicaragua."

Venezuela has historically backed Ortega by offering his government oil at low prices. The deal, however, is under pressure due to Venezuelan economy crumbling and anti-Maduro unrest.

Watch video 01:41
Now live
01:41 mins.

Anti-government protests in Nicaragua

dj/rc (EFE, AP, AFP, dpa)

Nicaragua 2.0: Will history repeat itself?

The crisis in Nicaragua is coming to a head. The Organization of American States and the European Union are increasing the pressure on Daniel Ortega's government. Will it work, or fizzle out, as it did in Venezuela? (19.07.2018)  

OAS condemns Nicaragua's government over wave of violence

The Organization of American States expressed "energetic condemnation" over the continued violence and urged for new elections in 2019. The Nicaraguan government called the resolution "illegal, illegitimate and unfair." (19.07.2018)  

Nicaraguan government forces capture opposition stronghold

Pro-government forces in Nicaragua have retaken the opposition stronghold city of Masaya following hours of violent clashes. The regime of Daniel Ortega "acts despicably," activist Bianca Jagger told DW. (17.07.2018)  

