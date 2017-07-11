UN General Assembly: Guterres warns against 'new Cold War'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged the world to prevent a Cold War and halt conflicts so it can focus on the coronavirus pandemic. He made the comments as he opened the almost entire virtual UN General Assembly general debate, marking the organization's 75th anniversary.

"We must do everything to avoid a new Cold War," Guterres said.

"We are moving in a very dangerous direction. Our world cannot afford a future where the two largest economies split the globe in a great fracture — each with its own trade and financial rules and internet and artificial intelligence capacities," he said, without explicitly mentioning the US and China.

Tensions have been soaring between the world's two largest economies, with the nations clashing over technology, trade and the pandemic, which Trump blames China for.

What is happening at the UN debate?

From September 22 to 26, more than 100 world leaders as well as diplomats and advocates will deliver speeches. The event is taking place virtually, for the most part, because of the global coronavirus pandemic that has hampered global travel.

The leaders are addressing the theme: "The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism — confronting COVID-19 through effective multilateral action."

Among those speaking Tuesday are US President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping of China. Also on deck are President Emmanuel Macron of France, Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

more to follow...