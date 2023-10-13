  1. Skip to content
Ukrainian war victims get prostheses in the USA

October 13, 2023

In February, Ilia Mykhalchuk lost both his arms in the Ukraine war. He's among those veterans getting high-tech prostheses in the US. Aid organizations fund travel and hotel costs.

Kyrgyzstan: Life in Russia's shadow

Kyrgyzstan is one of the poorest former Soviet Union republics; unemployment is high and poverty rife. The Central Asian country has long had close ties with Russia. How do people there see Putin's invasion of Ukraine?

 

 

 

 

China's population shrinks for first time in decades

Although China's one-child policy was lifted in 2016, high living costs, few daycare spots and expensive housing mean many Chinese still choose to have just one baby. The population is shrinking that's damaging the economy.

 

 

 

 

Mauritania's young gold prospectors

Gold! Many young men are determined to find it in Mauritania's Sahara Desert. It's dangerous work. But poverty and a lack of opportunities drive many to take the risk.

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 16.10.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 16.10.2023 – 04:15 UTC
MON 16.10.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 16.10.2023 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 17.10.2023 – 23:30 UTC
WED 18.10.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 18.10.2023 – 21:30 UTC
THU 19.10.2023 – 17:30 UTC
FRI 20.10.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

FRI 20.10.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3