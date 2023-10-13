Ukrainian war victims get prostheses in the USA

In February, Ilia Mykhalchuk lost both his arms in the Ukraine war. He's among those veterans getting high-tech prostheses in the US. Aid organizations fund travel and hotel costs.

Also on Global Us:

Image: ZDF

Kyrgyzstan: Life in Russia's shadow

Kyrgyzstan is one of the poorest former Soviet Union republics; unemployment is high and poverty rife. The Central Asian country has long had close ties with Russia. How do people there see Putin's invasion of Ukraine?

Image: ZDF

China's population shrinks for first time in decades

Although China's one-child policy was lifted in 2016, high living costs, few daycare spots and expensive housing mean many Chinese still choose to have just one baby. The population is shrinking – that's damaging the economy.

Image: DW

Mauritania's young gold prospectors

Gold! Many young men are determined to find it in Mauritania's Sahara Desert. It's dangerous work. But poverty and a lack of opportunities drive many to take the risk.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

MON 16.10.2023 – 00:30 UTC

MON 16.10.2023 – 04:15 UTC

MON 16.10.2023 – 11:30 UTC

MON 16.10.2023 – 19:30 UTC

TUE 17.10.2023 – 23:30 UTC

WED 18.10.2023 – 02:30 UTC

WED 18.10.2023 – 21:30 UTC

THU 19.10.2023 – 17:30 UTC

FRI 20.10.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 20.10.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3