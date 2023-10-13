Ukrainian war victims get prostheses in the USA
Also on Global Us:
Kyrgyzstan: Life in Russia's shadow
Kyrgyzstan is one of the poorest former Soviet Union republics; unemployment is high and poverty rife. The Central Asian country has long had close ties with Russia. How do people there see Putin's invasion of Ukraine?
China's population shrinks for first time in decades
Although China's one-child policy was lifted in 2016, high living costs, few daycare spots and expensive housing mean many Chinese still choose to have just one baby. The population is shrinking – that's damaging the economy.
Mauritania's young gold prospectors
Gold! Many young men are determined to find it in Mauritania's Sahara Desert. It's dangerous work. But poverty and a lack of opportunities drive many to take the risk.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
MON 16.10.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 16.10.2023 – 04:15 UTC
MON 16.10.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 16.10.2023 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 17.10.2023 – 23:30 UTC
WED 18.10.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 18.10.2023 – 21:30 UTC
THU 19.10.2023 – 17:30 UTC
FRI 20.10.2023 – 08:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
FRI 20.10.2023 – 08:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3