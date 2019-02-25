 Ukraine′s Eurovision contestant Maruv clouded by political scandal | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 26.02.2019

Europe

Ukraine's Eurovision contestant Maruv clouded by political scandal

After criticism over her planned performances in Russia, singer Maruv may miss her trip to Tel Aviv. It's not the first time Ukraine's Eurovision pick has stirred political controversy.

ESC-Teilnehmerin aus der Ukraine, die Sängerin Maruv (picture-alliance/dpa/S.Glovny)

The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) is supposed to be a purely musical competition that transcends politics – a claim that has been spectacularly disproved in Ukraine this year. On Monday, the result of the Ukrainian national final was canceled, and Ukraine's participation in the ESC finale in Tel Aviv in May is now uncertain. It's possible the eastern European country may have to cancel its appearance at the song contest for the second time since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Ukrainian winner given an ultimatum

The bombshell came late on Monday afternoon. The state broadcaster UA Suspilne Movlennya announced that it had been unable to reach an agreement with Maruv, the winner of the national final. The statement said there was "evidence of politicization” of the competition. It was initially unclear what would happen next.

27-year-old Maruv won the national final on 23 February. Her raunchy performance of "Siren Song” garnered the most votes, both from the jury and from the viewers of the channel broadcasting the event, state broadcaster UA Pershiy.

In real life, Maruv's name is Anna Korsun, and she comes from a Russian-speaking province of south-eastern Ukraine. She's scheduled to appear in her first solo concert in St Petersburg in April, and it was her upcoming performances in Russia that proved her undoing. Critics have declared that an artist who represents Ukraine at the ESC cannot perform for the "aggressor,” which is how the Ukrainian parliament has classified Russia. On social media, in particular, there is a groundswell of outrage. Furthermore, the rights to "Siren Song” belong to the Russian label Warner Music Russia, which has also sparked controversy.

The critics have gained a prominent supporter in the Ukrainian vice prime minister, Vyacheslav Kyrylenko. The story's not over yet, Kyrylenko tweeted. There was also criticism from the culture ministry, but it declined to exert any influence over the issue. At the weekend, the broadcaster UA Pershiy presented Maruv with a kind of ultimatum: To be allowed to represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest, the singer had 48 hours in which to agree to a contract to which new clauses had been added.

Maruv published the details of the contract on her Facebook profile. Most importantly, she would have to make a commitment to cancel her tour in Russia, and to ensure that the song rights were transferred. She would also be banned from improvising on stage except by prior arrangement, and she would not be allowed to talk to journalists without the broadcaster's agreement. If she violated any of these clauses, she would be liable to pay a hefty fine. She herself would also have to bear all the costs of her performance at the Eurovision Song Contest. "I see this as a clear attempt to persuade me to step down from representing my country at the ESC 2019,” Maruv wrote. She announced that she was, however, prepared to cancel her performances in Russia.

Read moreIsraeli pop queen says Eurovision about music, not politics

Criticism of the Ukrainian Eurovision promoter

Insiders, like the singer Oleksandr Ponomariov, who represented Ukraine at its first Eurovision appearance in 2003, have criticized the local promoters. In an interview with DW, Ponomariov said they should have taken steps beforehand to make sure they didn't end up in a situation like the one with Maruv. "Otherwise it looks a bit chaotic, especially from Europe's point of view,” the singer said.

Ukraine's singer Olexandr Ponomariow

Oleksandr Ponomariov was Ukraine's Eurovision contestant in 2003

The well-known Kyiv music producer Volodymyr Bebeshko has similar criticisms. "They should have asked the candidates in good time about their nationality, concerts in Russia, and which country Crimea belongs to,” Bebeshko told DW. He commented that the Maruv incident had resulted in "political provocation” and had split the society. Maruv had "won fair and square” and should go to Tel Aviv, he said. However, he also thinks that if the artist does cancel her participation, Ukraine should exit the competition altogether this year. It now seems probable that this is in fact what will happen.

Read moreEurovision winner Jamala: We can't ignore politics

Crucial question of Crimea 

Yet the Maruv controversy was not an isolated case. During the finals, it turned out that another singer had a Russian passport and had performed in Russia, which she described as taking to the stage "at home.” There was an even greater controversy about the duo "Anna Maria.” These twin sisters were born in Crimea, and their parents still live on the annexed peninsula, where they both hold high office under the new rulers. People were particularly outraged by an interview in which the two singers avoided answering when asked who Crimea belonged to — a crucial question in contemporary Ukraine.

It's not the first time the Eurovision Song Contest has been overshadowed by the fallout from the annexation of Crimea. In 2017, Ukraine refused to allow the Russian singer Yuliya Samoylova to travel to Kyiv for the finals because she had previously performed in the annexed territory without Ukrainian permission. Russia responded by canceling its participation altogether.

Zurab Alasania, the boss of the Ukrainian public broadcaster, has rejected criticism of the organizers of the national final. The fact was that almost all this year's finalists had strong links with Russia, Alasania wrote on Facebook. He described this as "dangerous,” a sign that the Ukrainian cultural scene — especially the music business — was more closely connected with Russia than many in Ukraine realized or were comfortable with. This, he said, despite the ongoing "war Russia is waging against Ukraine.”

  • Russische ESC Kandidatin Julia Samoilowa (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Antipina)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Don't upset the neighbors

    This year's contest, held in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, marks the first time that a host state has banned another country's entrant. Ukrainian security services denied entry to 27-year-old, wheelchair-bound Yulia Samoylova of Russia after reports surfaced that she toured Crimea after Russia annexed it in 2014. In response, Russia's state-owned broadcaster Channel One will not air the contest.

  • Eurovision Song Contest in Stockholm Jamala Ukraine Finale Gewinnerin (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Lyrically political

    Russia and Ukraine had their share of Eurovision drama in 2016 when Ukrainian entrant Jamala beat Russia's Sergey Lazarev. The song "1944" about Stalin’s deportation of Crimean Tatars during the World War Two was initially deemed controversial due to the contest's ban on explicit political messages. Jamala was victorious, however, with 534 points. Russia finished third, with Australia second.

  • Conchita Wurst gewinnt Eurovision Song Contest 2014 (AFP/Getty Images)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Rising against the radicals

    While the slogan of the 2017 Eurovision is "Celebrate Diversity," three years ago in Copenhagen, the victory of Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst (born Tom Neuwirth) saw a backlash from numerous countries. Radical groups in Russia, Azerbaijan and Belarus all campaigned - without success - to keep the then 25-year-old from entering.

  • Eurovision Song Contest | Politische Ereignisse | 1969 in Spanien (picture alliance/IMAGNO/Votava)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Austria takes a stand

    In 1969, Austria took a political stance against Spain and withdrew from Eurovision. The country refused to take part in Madrid to show its opposition to the Franco regime. Spanish General Francisco Franco ruled over Spain as a military dictator for 39 years from 1936 until his death in 1975. An estimated 200,000 to 400,000 people died as a result of his human rights abuses.

  • Eurovision Song Contest | Politische Ereignisse | Tanel Badar und Dave Benton 2001 (picture-alliance/dpa/NORDFOTO/N. Meilvang)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Singing for freedom

    In 2001, Estonia became the first former-Soviet republic to win Eurovision. "We freed ourselves from the Soviet empire through song," Estonian Prime Minister Mart Laar said, following the victory in Copenhagen. "Now we will sing our way into Europe," he added, referring to ongoing talks over the country's accession into the European Union. Estonia's independence was restored in 1991.

  • Georgien Musikgruppe Stephane & 3G in Tiflis (picture-alliance/dpa/ITAR-TASS/D. Urbani)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Russian disco

    Georgia was disqualified from the Moscow 2009 contest over their disco-funk entry, "We Don't Wanna Put In" after the Geneva-based European Broadcasting Union (EBU) deemed the lyrics too political. As well as an apparent play on Russian President Vladimir Putin's name, Georgian female trio 3G, along with male vocalist Stephane sang of a "negative move" that was "killing the groove."

  • Eurovision Song Contest | Politische Ereignisse | Ruslana Lyzichko 2004 (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Okten)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Geographical bias

    A long-running debate in Eurovision is the apparent bloc voting by neighboring countries. Late UK presenter Terry Wogan famously stepped down from commentating Eurovision in 2008, saying it was "no longer a music contest." Some of the main perpetrators are Cyprus and Greece, Scandinavia, the Balkan states and the former Soviet bloc. Last year's change in voting aims to minimize geographical bias.

  • Eurovision Song Contest | Politische Ereignisse | Urban Trad 2003 (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Perrey)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Tongue-tied Belgians

    Language has long been a fundamental flaw at the heart of Belgium's ongoing existential Eurovision crisis. For years, in a bid to keep the peace at home, Belgium has alternated between sending an entry to sing either in Flemish or French. Back in 2003, however, the Belgians avoided any linguistic woes with their entry "Sanomi," which was sung by the band Urban Trad in a fictional language.

  • Eurovision Song Contest | Politische Ereignisse | Iveta Mukuchyan 2016 (picture alliance/IBL Schweden/O. Axman)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Aggravation with Armenia and Azerbaijan

    In 2015, allegations arose that Armenia used its entry to call for recognition of the Armenian genocide during the last days of the Ottoman Empire. The massacre of some 1.5 million Armenians remains unrecognized by Turkey and Azerbaijan. A year later, Armenian entrant Iveta Mukuchyan was reprimanded for holding a Nagorno-Karabakh flag. The de-facto independent republic is claimed by Azerbaijan.

  • Eurovision Song Contest | Politische Ereignisse | Sakis Rouvas und Sertab Erener (picture alliance/AP Photo/O. Orsal)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Erdogan-vision

    Citing "dissatisfaction with the rules," Turkey refused to participate in the 2013 contest. Following Conchita Wurst's victory, a Turkish MP from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's AKP reported the country would no longer take part in the Eurovision Song Contest. Turkey had participated in the contest 34 times since its first appearance in 1975 and even won in 2004.

    Author: Kate Brady


