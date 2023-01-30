  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pakistan
War in Ukraine
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Eurofighter jets conduct an aerial exercise near a base in Lask, central Poland
The Eurofighter is used by Germany and other European NATO partnersImage: Radoslaw Jozwiak/AFP/Getty Images
ConflictsGermany

Ukraine's envoy says Kyiv hasn't asked Germany for jets, yet

Wesley Dockery
2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev told DW that fighter jets are important, but took pressure off Chancellor Olaf Scholz to agree to immediate deliveries.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MtCn

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev told DW Monday that there was no official demand from Kyiv to Berlin to provide fighter jets from Germany, despite some voices in Kyiv calling for warplanes.

"We didn't put any request to Germany about fighter jets yet," Makeiev said.

When asked if such a request would come in the future, the envoy said it would "depend on the situation on the battlefield." 

"Russia launches a lot of missiles towards Ukrainian cities, towards infrastructure, and the jets are part of our air defense efforts," the Ukrainian ambassador said. 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ruled out any possible deliveries of fighter jets to Ukraine, as he believes it could lead to a wider conflict between NATO and Russia.

Although Germany is reluctant to send jets, the Netherlands has reportedly said it would consider sending F-16 fighters to Ukraine if the country's government makes a request.

Greek F-16 jets take part in a military flyover in Thessaloniki
Ukraine is particularly interested in the F-16 jet, which is developed by the Lockheed Martin Corporation Image: Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP/Getty Images

The US, Ukraine's key backer, remains tight-lipped on sending F-16s to the country.  

Makeiev outlines goals, dismisses demands for submarines

"My priorities as ambassador here from the very beginning were armored vehicles, main battle tanks and air defense systems, and artillery units. And we are progressing very good on all priorities," Makeiev said. He added that Ukraine will continue talking to the German government on those four priorities.  

He also contradicted a recent request by his outspoken predecessor, Andrij Melnyk, who during the weekend called on Germany to supply submarines.

"We don't need submarines and cruisers and other UFOs from Germany," Makeiev said. 

Ukraine has not yet asked Germany for jets: ambassador

Melnyk, who is now Ukraine's deputy foreign minister, tweeted Saturday that the "world's best" submarines could be used to "kick Russia's fleet out of the Black Sea."   

West must hasten weapons decisions, Makeiev says

The push for jets comes after Germany caved into public pressure and greenlit the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, following weeks of deliberations.

Makeiev said Western nations need to speed up their decisions on helping Ukraine, as lives hang in the balance.

Germany poised to send tanks to Ukraine

"Every day we are discussing and debating here internally or negotiating the rules of engagement with partners, Ukrainian soldiers and Ukrainian civilians die," Makeiev said. He said it's important that the dialogue regarding security aid is "being held promptly and that we get supplies of weapons and munitions as soon as possible."

He also vowed to take back all of Ukraine's territory from Russia, including the Crimean Peninsula

He said the president, armed forces, and people of Ukraine have "no other option as to liberate Ukrainian territory completely and drive Russian forces back to Russia out of southern and eastern Ukraine and Crimea."    

This is an updated version of a previous article.

This interview was conducted by DW Chief International Editor Richard Walker

Edited by: Darko Janjevic​​​​​​​

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.

Reversing course, US, Germany to send tanks to Ukraine

Reversing course, US, Germany to send tanks to Ukraine

US President Biden has said the US will deliver 31 of its sophisticated M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The announcement came just hours after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed that Germany will transfer 14 of its modern Leopard 2 tanks.
ConflictsJanuary 26, 202302:43 min

Netherlands times of Dutch government's openness to send Ukraine F-16s

nltimes.nl
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An emergency responder pulls a stretcher with a wounded person on it in Pakistan

Pakistan: Blast near mosque in Peshawar leaves dozens dead

Terrorism4 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man sits on an electric motorcycle on a bridge in Kenya

Africa boosts homegrown e-mobility in bid to curb emissions

Africa boosts homegrown e-mobility in bid to curb emissions

Cars and Transportation9 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Chinese navy flag flies above a destroyer

Will more NATO support increase tensions in Asia?

Will more NATO support increase tensions in Asia?

Politics6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Hitler is mobbed by supporters while standing in a car during a rally

Could Adolf Hitler's seizure of power have been prevented?

Could Adolf Hitler's seizure of power have been prevented?

Culture12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

President-elect Petr Pavel speaks during a press conference on the preliminary results of the second round of the presidential election in Prague, Czech Republic, January 28, 2023

New Czech president aims to renew 'truth, dignity, respect'

New Czech president aims to renew 'truth, dignity, respect'

Politics2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a cabinet meeting

Israel prepares punitive measures after Jerusalem attacks

Israel prepares punitive measures after Jerusalem attacks

Conflicts10 hours ago01:56 min
More from Middle East

North America

Meta, formerly Facebook, corporate headquarters is seen in Menlo Park, California on November 9, 2022

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

BusinessJanuary 29, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A man rolling a tire into a blockade of burning tires on the streets of Port-au-Prince

Haiti in turmoil as police riot over officer deaths

Haiti in turmoil as police riot over officer deaths

PoliticsJanuary 28, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage