Ukraine: Zelenskyy vows victory as Russian invasion enters 100th day — live updates

Ukraine marks 100 days since start of Russia's invasion

Ukrainian parliament speaker calls for swift delivery of heavy weapons during Berlin visit

German Bundestag approves €100 billion special fund for Bundeswehr

Russia and Belarus targeted in sixth round of EU sanctions

This article was last updated at 16:02 UTC/GMT

Poland reminds citizens they can scavenge firewood as fuel prices soar

A reminder that Polish citizens can forage firewood as a way to combat rising fuel prices has piqued critics of the country's right-wing populist Law and Justice (PiS) government.

Though Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki blames the country's economic skid on "Putinflation," critics say that obfuscates the fact that PiS has followed disastrous welfare spending policies — which have favored the party's base of families with children and the elderly — as well as the conservative government's confrontational course with the EU over domestic policy issues.

"After yesterday's visit, I can say that theoretically we are billionaires, but in practice we will all be collecting brushwood,'' said Donald Tusk, leader of the pro-market Civic Platform, Poland's largest opposition party, "Because this seems to be the latest idea to prevent Polish poverty that Law and Justice has prepared for all of us."

Tusk was referring to a visit to Poland by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Thursday. The EU leader was in Warsaw to negotiate the release of billions of euros in EU aid to Poland that have been tied up for months over controversial changes the PiS government has undertaken to reform the country's judicial system.



Poland has led the EU in Ukrainian refugee acceptance

Data released by the EU statistics agency Eurostat on Friday showed that in the wake of Russia's February 24 invasion of neighboring Ukraine, Poland welcomed the most Ukrainian refugees.

The invasion has sparked the largest European refugee crisis since the end of World War II, according to a United Nations report released in May, causing more than 6 million people to flee their home country.

Eurostat says Poland granted temporary protection status to 675,085 Ukrainians in March; the Czech Republic followed with 244,650. Poland also granted similar protection to 575 Russian and 325 Belarus citizens.

More than two-thirds of those granted protection in Poland were women and children, with under-18 Ukrainians making up half of all refugees.

Eurostat says new data indicates a steady increase in the number of Ukrainians granted protection in a total of nine EU countries, with Bulgaria and Lithuania showing the largest increases.

Germany approves €100-billion Bundeswehr fund; Russia accuses Berlin of 'remilitarizing'

Maria Zakharova, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman, said Friday that Germany was "remilitarizing," using words evocative of Germany's Nazi past but also Moscow's official reasoning for invading Ukraine.

German lawmakers have approved a special fund of €100 billion ($107 billion) to modernize its military, known as the Bundeswehr. Parliament agreed to the plan Friday shortly after Zakharova offered her critique.

Russia's war on Ukraine led the German government to reassess the state of this country's armed forces. It had long been well-known that the Bundeswehr is lacking equipment. Military experts pointed out that the country had not a single combat-ready brigade to defend German territory.

The government and opposition parties agreed to change the constitution and allow additional debt to upgrade the military — an unprecedented occurrence in the history of the Federal Republic.

Zelenskyy releases video marking 100 days since invasion

In a video message from Kyiv marking 100 days since Russia invaded Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed, "Victory will be ours."

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and presidential advisor Mykhaylo Polodlyak also appeared in the video and vowed to remain in Ukraine.

Wladimir Klitschko, the former boxer and brother of the mayor of Kyiv, also said the country did not want "another 100 days of war" and called for "pressure on Putin's regime."

After 100 days, Russia has refined its focus to eastern Ukraine after suffering early setbacks including a failed effort to seize the Hostomel air field near Kyiv, take the capital Kyiv or establish air supremacy over Ukraine's skies.

Hundreds of Ukrainian patients in European hospitals under EU scheme

The EU said that around 500 Ukrainian patients have so far been receiving urgent treatment by way of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

The initiative aims to strengthen cooperation when it comes to prevention, preparedness and response in disaster situations.

Germany, Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway and Spain are among the countries receiving patients. The Russian invasion has placed medical facilities in Ukraine and neighboring countries under strain. Specific treatment needs to therefore be arranged for patients with chronic illness or those who have been injured in the fighting.

Turkey a destination of 'stolen grains' from Russia — report

Ukraine’s ambassador to Turkey says Turkish buyers are purchasing grain that Russia stole, the Reuters news agency reports.

According to the report, ambassador Vasyl Bodnar said that Russia was shipping stolen grain out of Crimea, but that Ankara was working alongside Kyiv and Interpol to help identify those responsible.

"Russia is shamelessly stealing Ukrainian grains and trying to get them out from the invaded Crimea. These stolen grains are being sold to foreign countries, and Turkey is one of them," Bodnar told reporters in Ankara.

Watch video 02:13 Ukrainian wheat harvest mapped via satellite

AU chief tells Putin, Africans 'are victims on an economic level'

The chair of the African Union (AU), Macky Sall urged Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow should take into account the impact the war was having on the African continent.

AFP news agency cited the AU chair as saying while on a visit to Sochi that Russia should "become aware that our countries, even if they are far from the theatre (of action), are victims on an economic level."

Sall was also reported to have told Putin that the supply of food should be "outside" of Western sanctions targeting Russia.

The AU chair is visiting Russia at the invitation of Putin amid a global food shortage.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of food and fuel has surged, hitting developing countries particularly hard.

Minsk ready to support transit of Ukraine grain — report

Belarusian state news agency, Belta cited leader Alexander Lukashenko saying that the country is ready to allow the transit of Ukraine grain to Baltic sea ports in return for use of these ports.

The agency reported that this was discussed during a call between Lukashenko and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday.

Risk of famine in Africa a 'consequence of the Russian war' — German foreign ministry

A spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry has stressed that Russia's war in Ukraine — and not the West — is putting African countries at risk of famine.

"We have to stress that the fact there is a risk of famine in parts of the world, that some countries are being cut off from grain exports, is a consequence of the Russian war of aggression and not of Western sanctions," said a foreign ministry spokesperson at a Friday press briefing according to Reuters news agency.

Meanwhile Ukraine's supply of grain to global markets will be part of discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall, according to the Kremlin.

Government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin was planning on giving a “detailed explanation” of Russia’s position to Sall, who is the current chair of the African Union.

According to UN figures, African countries imported 44% of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine between 2018 and 2020.

Watch video 01:47 Africa aid diverted to Ukraine: Relief groups

Zelenskyy visit to Germany 'conceivable' — Ukraine parliamentary speaker

Ukraine’s parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefantschuk said that he could imagine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy making a visit to Germany, provided there were positive developments in the war.

"If victory is near, then I think he (Zelenskyy) will make visits to various countries and come to Germany for an official visit," Stefantschuk told German news agency DPA on Friday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was also invited to speak to Ukraine's parliament.

Ukraine’s parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefantschuk said its not out of the realm of possibility for Zelenskyy to make a visit to Germany

EU imposes 6th sanctions package against Russia, including oil embargo

The European Union on Friday imposed a sixth package of economic and individual sanctions, which target both Russia and Belarus.

In a statement, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell said: "With today's package, we are increasing limitations to the Kremlin’s ability to finance the war by imposing further economic sanctions."

Russia's oil and financial sectors have been targeted in the latest round of measures.

"We are banning the import of Russian oil into the EU and with this cutting a massive source of revenue for Russia," Borrell said.

"We are cutting off more of the key Russian banks from the international payment system SWIFT," the EU foreign policy chief said.

"We are also sanctioning those responsible for the atrocities that took place in Bucha and Mariupol and banning more disinformation actors actively contributing to President Putin's war propaganda," Borrell's strongly worded statement read.

War 'will have no winner' — UN assistant secretary-general

With Friday marking 100 days since Russia invaded Ukraine, the UN said it's a conflict in which no one will be victorious.

"This war has taken an unacceptable toll on people and engulfed virtually all aspects of civilian life. This war has and will have no winner," UN Assistant Secretary General Amin Awad said in a statement.

Awad highlighted the lost lives, homes and jobs and said that in a little over three months, nearly 14 million people had been forced from their homes, the majority of them women and children.

In a stark warning, Awad said that "millions of civilian lives could be in peril" in the next winter.

The assistant secretary-general said that the UN efforts to respond to the conflict will continue and concluded his statement by saying: "The war must end now."

Watch video 04:30 100 days since Russia invaded Ukraine: DW's Rebecca Ritters reports

German chancellor receives Ukraine's parliamentary speaker in Berlin

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz received Ukraine’s parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefantschuk in Berlin on Friday.

Stefantschuk arrived at the chancellor’s office in military uniform, where he was welcomed by Scholz.

At the start of his visit, Stefantschuk on Thursday called on Germany to deliver heavy weaponry, including Leopard tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles, to help in its fight against Russia.

Stefantschuk is scheduled to meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier later in the day.

Ukrainian parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefantschuk has called on Germany to deliver heavy weapons to his country

Fighting continues in Sievierodonetsk — Ukrainian military

Ukraine’s military has reported that it has managed to hold positions in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, and that fighting continues in the strategically important city.

In a post on Facebook the Ukrainian general staff said that Russian forces were continuing their bombardment of Ukrainian positions in the city.

The general staff also reported that there had been air strikes on the village of Myrna Dolyna and failed attempts to advance on two nearby settlements.

Military leadership went on to say that there had also been an attempt to cut Sievierodonetsk from supply lines, but these were also unsuccessful.

DW cannot independently verify the reports.

Watch video 03:57 Battle for Sievierodonetsk just one of many ahead: Military analyst Frank Ledwidge

Russia achieved none of its initial objectives, UK says

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine reaches 100 days, Moscow has not achieved any of its initial goals, according to a daily briefing by the British Defense Ministry.

"Russian forces failed to achieve their initial objectives to seize Kyiv and Ukrainian centers of government," the UK ministry wrote, putting the failures down to Russian "false planning and poor tactical execution."

Russian forces are having more success in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, a part of the country that has witnessed a military standoff between Russian and Ukrainian forces since 2014. However, those gains, particularly in the Luhansk Oblast of the Donbas region, have come at a "significant resource cost" that has prevented Russian forces from generating momentum on other fronts.

The war in Ukraine will continue for some time if the Kremlin is to reach its goals, the UK said.

"In order for Russia to achieve any form of success will require continued huge investment of manpower and equipment, and is likely to take considerable further time."

Zelenskyy: Ukraine waiting for more advanced weapons

In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said brutal fighting continued in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, particularly around the city of Sievierodonetsk.

"It's the toughest there right now," he said. "The entire temporarily-occupied territory of our state is now a complete disaster zone, for which Russia bears full responsibility.

"The longer the war goes on, the more vile, shameful and cynical things Russia is forever inscribing in its history," he added.

Zelenskyy went on to thank the United States for agreeing to send advanced rocket systems. "These weapons really can save the lives of our people and defend our land," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine expects to receive modern combat systems from other countries and noted that Sweden announced Thursday it was sending a new package of military assistance. Earlier this week, Germany also announced it would send additional weapons to Ukraine.

Watch video 02:27 Western allies pledge heavy weapons for Ukraine

Heavy weapons need to be sent 'quickly' — Ukrainian parliament speaker

The speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, called for the quick delivery of weapon systems from Germany, the Funke-Mediengruppe reported.

"Now it's also about the decisions being implemented quickly," Stefanchuk said, referring to Germany's announcement that it would send heavy weapons to Ukraine.

While visiting Berlin, Stefanchuk announced that he would invite German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Kyiv to "give a speech to the Ukrainian parliament."

"It is very important for us that the ice is broken and that Ukraine has the opportunity to get the newest and most modern weapons from Germany," Stefanchuk said.

He also urged Berlin to send more weapons than already announced, saying that Kyiv requires "heavy weapons such as self-propelled howitzers, multiple rocket launchers, air defense systems and anti-ship guns."

Stefanchuk said that if Ukraine loses the war, Russian troops will be in the Baltic states and Poland within a month.

Commenting on the possibility of a cease-fire with Moscow, Stefanchuk said that "there are red lines for us. We will not give up any of our territories — neither Donbas nor Crimea."

German Bundestag to decide on €100 billion armaments package

Germany's Bundestag is set to decide on a €100 billion ($108 billion) package to modernize and strengthen the country's military.

The special fund must be approved by both the Bundestag and Bundesrat legislative bodies to come into existence. As it represents an amendment to the constitution, to pass it needs a two-thirds majority in both legislative bodies.

The amendment is expected to succeed as it is supported by Germany's governing coalition as well as the largest opposition group, the conservative CDU/CSU bloc. Some dissenting Social Democrat (SPD) and Green MPs from within the ruling coalition could vote against the measure.

Watch video 01:26 German military gets big spending boost

Russia 'will be held accountable' — Washington

US Undersecretary of State Uzra Zeya spoke at a UN Security Council meeting and underscored Washington's commitment to hold Russia accountable for crimes committed in Ukraine since the start of the invasion.

"We've received credible reports of Russian forces torturing and committing execution style killings of people with their hands bound behind their back," Zeya said. "We've received reports of women and girls being raped, some publicly, and children taken away into Russia and put up for adoption."

"And we know that Russian forces continue to deny safe passage to civilians fleeing violence, and to humanitarian organizations trying to reach those in need," she added.

Zeya said that the United States is working with its allies to support a broad range of international investigations into atrocities in Ukraine. She said that US President Joe Biden's administration has a message for Russia's leadership: "The world is watching you, and you will be held accountable."

Watch video 01:38 Ukraine prepares dozens of war crimes trials

Summary of Thursday's events in Ukraine-Russia crisis

Sloviansk mayor Vadym Liakh urged residents to evacuate as Russian bombing intensified, adding that Russian bombardment had damaged electricity lines and cut the water supply in the city.

The US added 71 Russian and Belarusian entities to its trade blacklist, including aircraft plants and shipbuilding and research institutes.

Turkey's Anadolu Agency reported that officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations will meet in Istanbul for talks on the establishment of a "corridor'' to allow the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said that an estimated 800 people were holed up in bomb shelters at a chemical factory under attack in Sievierodonetsk.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the West must prepare for a long-term war in Ukraine.

The US Department of Treasury announced a new round of sanctions targeting 17 Russian individuals linked to President Vladimir Putin.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said "Russian company representatives" are not allowed on the legislature's premises.

Diplomats of the 27 European Union member states formally approved the sixth round of sanctions against Moscow, which include a partial ban on Russian oil imports and removal of Russia's top lender Sberbank from the international platform SWIFT.

You can revisit our live updates from June 2 here.

ar, kb, sdi/rt, rs, sri (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)