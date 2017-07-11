Ukraine: Zelenskyy says dozens killed in school bomb attack— live updates

Zelenskyy says 60 people dead in Russian bomb attack on a Luhansk school

Victory Day celebrations planned in Russia

UN chief 'appalled' by attack on Ukraine school

This article was last updated at 22:10 UTC/GMT

Zelenskyy: Russia has forgotten all that mattered to WWII victors

In his nightly address a day before Moscow commemorates the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has forgotten everything that mattered to the victors of World War II.

Denouncing Russia's strike on a school in Luhansk region that killed 60 people, he said: "Russia has forgotten everything that was important to the victors of World War II. But Ukraine and the free world will remind."

Zelenskyy said he wanted the really important words "never again" to regain their weight. These words are repeated every year in the free world in memory of the victims of World War II.

Thousands of soldiers will march through Moscow's Red Square on Monday, followed by tanks, armored vehicles and rocket launchers. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to address the parade.

Zelenskyy confirms 60 civilians dead in school bombing

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that 60 civilians died in the bombing of a school in the eastern Luhansk region.

"Just yesterday in the village of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, a Russian bomb killed 60 people. Civilians," Zelenskyy said during an address to the G7 summit by video conference.

"They were hiding from shelling in the building of a regular school, which was attacked by a Russian air strike," the Ukrainian president said.

On Saturday, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaiday had said 90 people had been at the site when the strike hit.

Rescuers could not work overnight because of a threat of new strikes but resumed their work Sunday.

UN chief 'appalled' by attack on Ukraine school

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "appalled" by the bombing of a school in eastern Ukraine that killed 60 people and called for civilians to be spared, his spokesman said on Sunday.

"The Secretary-General is appalled by the reported attack on 7 May which hit a school in Bilohorivka, Ukraine, where many people were apparently seeking shelter from the ongoing fighting," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Guterres "reiterates that civilians and civilian infrastructure must always be spared in times of war," and noted that the attack was "yet another reminder that in this war, as in so many other conflicts, it is civilians that pay the highest price."

Watch video 02:10 Russia steps up Ukraine attacks ahead of its Victory Day

Summary of Sunday's events in Russia's war on Ukraine

Convoy buses carrying civilians evacuated from southeastern Ukraine have arrived at the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia. Osnat Lubrani, the UN's humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, confirmed that 174 people were brought to safety from "the hell of Mariupol."

The US State Department announced visa bans and restrictions on over 2,500 Russian military officials and Russian-backed forces in Ukraine. The State Department also designated eight Russian maritime companies and placed 69 vessels on a US Treasury Department sanctions list.

Following a meeting via video conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, leaders of the G7 nations said they were imposing further sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The G7 leaders said they were "committed to phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil," according to the statement.

Watch video 02:22 WWII commemorations overshadowed by war in Ukraine

The Irish band U2 gave a concert in the Kyiv metro with lead singer Bono praising Ukraine's fight for freedom and offering a prayer for peace.

A group of US diplomats are scheduled to return to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on May 9 to coincide with Russia's celebration of Victory Day commemorating the Soviet Red Army's victory over Nazi Germany 77 years ago.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv where civilians were left in mass graves and for dead on the street. His surprise trip was not previously announced and comes on the same day US first lady Jill Biden was also in Ukraine to hold a Mother's Day meeting with Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenskyy.

Watch video 02:19 Jill Biden's visit to Ukraine "a message of support": DW's Carolina Chimoy

Police in Berlin rolled up a giant Ukrainian flag demonstrators displayed at the Soviet War Memorial in the central Tiergarten Park. Ukraine's ambassador in the German capital Andriy Melnyk criticized the measures, calling it a "catastrophic politically wrong decision."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a Victory Day address on Sunday that evil has returned to Ukraine.

"The evil has returned. Again!" Zelenskyy said. "In a different form, under different slogans, but for the same purpose."

Bundestag President Bärbel Bas visited Kyiv. She is the most important German politician to visit Ukraine since February.

Bas is the second-highest representative of Germany after the president.

During an address commemorating the end of World War II, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said there can be "no peace under Russian dictatorship" in Ukraine. He also defended his government's policies during the crisis.

dh/wd (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)