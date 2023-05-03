Ukraine updates: US to deliver rockets in new aid package

The United States is sending new military aid to Ukraine ahead of an anticipated spring counteroffensive. Meanwhile, Russian authorities have called to double missile production. DW has the latest.

The United States is sending $300 million (€272 million) in fresh military aid to Ukraine including air-to-ground rockets, artillery rounds, howitzers, and ammunition ahead of an anticipated spring counteroffensive.

On Tuesday, Pentagon officials outlined the aid package to the Associated Press and other media outlets, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The new package includes Hydra-70 unguided rockets, which are fired from aircraft.

Also included are an undisclosed number of rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, as well as mortars, 155-mm howitzers and Carl Gustaf anti-tank rifles.

These weapons and ammunition will be drawn from excess US inventory under the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which authorizes the president to transfer articles from domestic stocks without congressional approval during an emergency. This means the package can quickly be delivered to the front lines.

The European Commission also announced $1.09 billion (€1 billion) in funding for European ammunition production, which is set to help supply Ukraine as well as replenish the European Union's own stocks.

"It's all about speed, speed, speed," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said following a meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel on Tuesday.

As Ukraine's spring counteroffensive looms, the country's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov recently declared that preparations are on the "home stretch, when we can say: 'Yes everything is ready.'"

Reznikov said on Monday that supplies of weapons, ammunition, shells and fuel would be key to the success of the counteroffensive.

Here are some of the other headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, May 3:

White House report leak to Zelenskyy: reports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Washington Post that US authorities did not inform him about a leak of classified documents relating to the war that made global headlines last month.

"I did not receive information from the White House or the Pentagon beforehand,” Zelenskyy was quoted as saying.

"It is unprofitable for us," he added. "It is not beneficial to the reputation of the White House, and I believe it is not beneficial to the reputation of the United States."

A Pentagon spokesperson said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin did speak to a number of allies about the leak, including his Ukrainian counterpart Reznikov.

Russian defense chief calls to double missile output

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday urged a state-owned missile company to double its output as an anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive looms.

The Tactical Missiles Corporation manufactures a variety of different missiles, bombs and other munitions.

At a meeting with the military's top brass, Shoigu said "right now it is necessary to double the production of high-precision weapons in the shortest possible time."

Many independent media professionals in Russia fled after the invasion of Ukraine amid intense government pressure. DW spoke to the journalists who stayed.

