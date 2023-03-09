Ukraine updates: Russia renews major missile attacks

Air raid sirens sounded across the country, including the capital, Kyiv. The wave of attacks is the first of its kind in three weeks.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that "Two people were injured" in the Svyatoshynsky district of the capital following the strikes.
The governor of the northeastern Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, said there had been more than 15 strikes on Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv. "Objects of critical infrastructure are again in the crosshairs," Syniehubov said in a Telegram post.
In the southern Odesa region, Governor Maksym Marchenk said energy facilities and residential buildings had been hit in strikes. "Fortunately, there were no casualties," he said, but added that "power supply restrictions" were in place.
The attacks were reported to have struck a wide arc of other targets. Explosions were also reported in the cities of Chernihiv, Dnieper, Lutsk, and Rivne, as well as the western Lviv region.
Missile hits Zaporizhzhia apartment building
Moscow has been launching massive missile attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, in particular targeting energy infrastructure and often plunging whole cities into darkness, since last October.
The barrages were initially weekly but eventually became more intermittent, leading to speculation that Moscow may be saving up ordnance. The last major wave was on February 16.
Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Thursday, March 9:
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant without power
In the wake of Russia's wave of air strikes, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — the largest in Europe — has been left without power, Ukraine's nuclear energy operator Energoatom said.
"The last line of communication between the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the Ukrainian power system was cut off as a result of rocket attacks," they wrote in a statement.
The plant is now running on diesel generators, with enough fuel for 10 days. The fifth and sixth reactors have also been shut down, Energeoatom said.