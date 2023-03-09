  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
Three Russian rockets launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region
Russia launches missiles from the Belgorod region at the Ukrainian city of KharkivImage: Vadim Belikov/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Russia renews major missile attacks

26 minutes ago

Ukraine has been hit with a massive wave of missile attacks for the first time in weeks, with a wide arc of cities across the country targeted. Follow DW for more.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OQNU

Russia unleashed a massive missile barrage on Thursday targeting infrastructure across cities in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said early Thursday.

Air raid sirens sounded across the country, including the capital, Kyiv. The wave of attacks is the first of its kind in three weeks.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that "Two people were injured" in the Svyatoshynsky district of the capital following the strikes.

The governor of the northeastern Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, said there had been more than 15 strikes on Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv. "Objects of critical infrastructure are again in the crosshairs," Syniehubov said in a Telegram post.

In the southern Odesa region, Governor Maksym Marchenk said energy facilities and residential buildings had been hit in strikes. "Fortunately, there were no casualties," he said, but added that "power supply restrictions" were in place.

The attacks were reported to have struck a wide arc of other targets. Explosions were also reported in the cities of Chernihiv, Dnieper, Lutsk, and Rivne, as well as the western Lviv region.

Missile hits Zaporizhzhia apartment building

Moscow has been launching massive missile attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, in particular targeting energy infrastructure and often plunging whole cities into darkness, since last October.

The barrages were initially weekly but eventually became more intermittent, leading to speculation that Moscow may be saving up ordnance. The last major wave was on February 16.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Thursday, March 9:

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant without power

In the wake of Russia's wave of air strikes, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — the largest in Europe — has been left without power, Ukraine's nuclear energy operator Energoatom said.

"The last line of communication between the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the Ukrainian power system was cut off as a result of rocket attacks," they wrote in a statement.

The plant is now running on diesel generators, with enough fuel for 10 days. The fifth and sixth reactors have also been shut down, Energeoatom said.

Zaporizhzhia has been the focus of intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, with strikes and shelling repeatedly cutting the plants power, leading the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit and inspect the site.

More on the war in Ukraine

The European Union is looking at how to boost ammunition supplies in both the short and long term at a meeting in Stockholm. A top EU official has called for "a war economy."

German authorities searched a vessel suspected of involvement in Nord Stream pipeline explosions, the German Prosecutors Office said. German ministers warned against hasty conclusions about responsibility for the blasts.

EU countries agreed to buy more shells to help Ukraine but still have to work out the specifics. Ukraine and the UN called for an extension of the Black Sea grain deal. Read Wednesday's updates here.

ab, rc/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Three Russian rockets launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region

Ukraine updates: Russia renews major missile attacks

Politics26 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ordinary Tunisians protesting against racism in Tunis.

Fighting racism in Tunisia 1 bag of groceries at a time

Fighting racism in Tunisia 1 bag of groceries at a time

Politics21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

An aerial view of China's aircraft carrier, The Liaoning, battle group

How are China's neighbors viewing Beijing's military plans?

How are China's neighbors viewing Beijing's military plans?

Politics15 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Woman sitting at a laptop

How a German firm is attempting to bridge gender pay gap

How a German firm is attempting to bridge gender pay gap

Business18 hours ago02:38 min
More from Germany

Europe

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, man at a lectern speaks into a microphone and points into the audience with his finger.

Who is Erdogan challenger Kilicdaroglu?

Who is Erdogan challenger Kilicdaroglu?

Politics19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein

Baerbock calls on Iran to stop attacks on Iraqi territory

Baerbock calls on Iran to stop attacks on Iraqi territory

PoliticsMarch 7, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A woman codes on a laptop

Women in tech: 'The bias is real'

Women in tech: 'The bias is real'

Business23 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A new apartment building is constructed amid jungle along the coast of Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

GlobalizationMarch 6, 202306:38 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage