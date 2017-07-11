Ukraine updates: Russia ratifies illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions

The upper house of the Russian parliament on Tuesday ratified Moscow's illegal annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

The "referendums" that took place last week, and the subsequent proposals to annex the regions, have sparked widespread condemnation from the West, while the United Nations deemed the Russian-backed ballots illegal.

But the Kremlin has been steadfast in its determination to follow through with its plans to annex the regions, with its Federation Council voting unanimously to pass a bill incorporating the regions into the Russian Federation, state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday.

President Vladimir Putin, who turns 70 later this week, signed the treaties of accession on Friday with the Russian lower house approving it on Monday. Once Putin signs the annexation bill into law, it will come into force.

The State Duma — the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia — has already passed various laws that cover the Ukrainian territories' full integration into Russia and provide for a transitional period until 2026.

The UN Human Rights Council said that the Moscow's annexation will exacerbate human rights violations.

"With the purported annexation... the Russian Federation has taken steps which deepen rather than resolve the conflict, and exacerbate the human rights violations associated with it," said Salazar Volkmann, the UN rights office's field operations chief.

"The people in Ukraine have experienced unspeakable suffering and devastation," he said.

He said that the office's Human Rights Monitoring Mission had documented 6,114 civilians killed since February 24, adding that the real death toll is likely much higher. He said that most civilian casualties were caused by explosive weapons being used in populated areas, mostly by Russian forces and affiliated groups.

"The Russian Federation's armed attack has caused the death of thousands and brought about widespread destruction of civilian objects and infrastructure," he said.

The UN rights expert said that enforced disappearances and arbitrary detention had become "widespread" in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine, and that there were "appalling reports of torture and ill-treatment" of civilians and prisoners of war.

Amazon faces up to $204,000 fines in Russia

Amazon faces fines of up to 12 million rubles ($204,000, €204,500), Russian news agencies reported.

The online retail giant incurred the fines for failing to delete content Moscow considers to be illegal. Russia has fined a number of other foreign IT firms for the same offence.

A Moscow court said that two cases had been drawn up against Amazon. Both were related to a "violation of the procedure of restricting access to information," Russia's TASS news agency reported.

TASS did not provide details as to what Amazon content was deemed illegal.

Also on Tuesday, a Moscow court fined the Twitch streaming service 4 million rubles for hosting a video interview with Ukrainian presidential advisor Aleksiy Arestovych. Moscow said that the interview contained "fake" information.

Gazprom says it could cut off Moldova's gas supplies

Russian energy firm Gazprom said that it could cut off Moldova's gas supplies due to non-payment.

"Gazprom reserves all rights, including the right of a complete halt to supplies, if the financial commitments (of the Republic of Moldova) are not fulfilled by October 20," Gazprom said on Telegram.

In the Telegram post, Gazprom accused Moldovan gas company Moldovagaz of having "regularly violated the terms of the contract on the payment deadline for gas supplied" during 2022.

The energy provider said that Moldova has outstanding debts and that it could cut supplies at any time. According to Gazprom, Moldova owes $709 million (€709 million).

At the start of the month, Gazprom reduced supplies to the country, citing issues with transit through Ukraine.

Last month, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised to assist Moldova, which has been a candidate for EU membership since June, to tackle the energy crisis.

Nord Stream 2 to examine pipeline after police investigation

Nord Stream 2's operator said it will examine the condition of the leaking pipeline once a police investigation is completed.

"Copenhagen police are handling the investigation of the crime scene at the Nord Stream 2 leak in the Danish EEZ (exclusive economic zone)," the Switzerland-based operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipelines said. "The Swedish coast guard has cordoned off the area around the leak in the Swedish EEZ."

The operator added that it was "cooperating with all relevant authorities."

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was completed late last year but never went into service, as Berlin suspended its certification in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian energy giant Gazprom said flows could resume through Nord Stream 2.

India's Modi 'ready to contribute to peace efforts'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the phone and told him that New Delhi is ready to contribute to peace efforts.

"[Modi] expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India's readiness to contribute to any peace efforts," the Indian prime minister's office said in a statement. He called for "an early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy."

According to the statement, Modi also "reiterated the importance of respecting the UN Charter, International Law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states."

"Prime Minister emphasized the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine," the statement said, echoing concerns around conditions at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and others in Ukraine.

India has imported discounted Russian oil and coal since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, as Western states move to reduce their reliance on Russian energy. New Delhi, which has historically maintained a balancing act between Moscow and the West, has also abstained from a number of UN votes condemning Russia's invasion.

EU takes 'major step' away from Russia's fossil fuels

European Union finance ministers have agreed on how to finance and allocate €20 billion ($19.8 billion) needed to help reduce the bloc's dependency on Russian energy imports.

EU ministers said that the funding should be raised by taking resources from the bloc's innovation fund and selling carbon dioxide (CO2) emission licenses to industries sooner than was originally planned.

"Today we achieved a major step forward in strengthening Europe's autonomy from Russia's fossil fuels," said Czech Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura, who chaired the talks, in a press release.

EU Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis took to Twitter to say: "It will help improve EU energy security and tackle high energy prices by investing quickly where it matters most."

The allocation of the funds should take into account the extent to which member states are dependent on fossil fuels.

More than 200,000 drafted for military service, says Russian Defense Ministry

More than 200,000 people have already been drafted in to aid Russia's partial military mobilization, according to Moscow's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

"Training is taking place on 80 drill sites and six training centers," said Shoigu.

Though there is concern among the mostly young male conscripts that they might be sent to fight in Ukraine, Shoigu said this will not happen.

Zelenskyy open to Russia talks, but only if Putin is removed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree to formally deem the notion of any talks with his opposite number Vladimir Putin "impossible."

However, he left the door open to discussions with the country of Russia itself, on the condition that the talks are with a different president.

The Kremlin responded on Tuesday, saying that its "special military operation" — the name it uses to describe its invasion of Ukraine — will continue if Kyiv rules out talks, adding that it "takes two sides to negotiate."

"We will either wait for the current president to change his position or wait for the next president to change his position in the interests of the Ukrainian people," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Zelenskyy said last week that Putin "does not know what dignity and honesty are. Therefore, we are ready for a dialogue with Russia, but with another president of Russia."

Evidence of Russian torture sites in Ukraine

Putin's nuclear threats 'an attempt to blackmail' says Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the international community will not be intimidated by Russian President Vladimir Putin's "irresponsible" nuclear threats.

While reiterating that the threats must be taken "seriously," she said "it's also an attempt to blackmail us, as we know from the more than past 200 days of this brutal war of aggression."

