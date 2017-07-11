Germany promises Moldova help with energy crisis

Germany on Friday pledged help for EU candidate Moldova as the country struggles to deal with the consequences of the war in neighboring Ukraine — particularly rising fuel costs.

The promise came days after thousands of protesters gathered in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, to demand the resignation of pro-Western President Maia Sandu. Opponents of Sandu blame her government's policies for high inflation and fuel prices.

Help to bridge energy gap

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Berlin to discuss support for Moldova, which has been particularly hard-hit by the economic effects of the invasion.

Coinciding with the visit, German Ministry of Development said it would support Moldova with an additional €60 million ($58.9 million) of help to overcome the energy crisis.

Development Minister Svenja Schulze praised steps already taken by Moldova's government to make reforms necessary to become an EU member.

"It is remarkable how quickly and purposefully the Moldovan government has already tackled judicial and administrative reforms in its first year. Now it is urgently a matter of getting people through the winter safely and thus stabilizing this heavily burdened country."

Moldova's course of reforms as part of the EU accession process and further support in coping with the consequences of Russia's war in Ukraine are on the agenda.

The gas price in Moldova has risen twelvefold in the last twelve months.

Moldova has slashed its growth estimate to zero for 2022. The economy has been damaged by record-high inflation at 34.3% and interest rates rising to 21.5%.

EU grants Ukraine and Moldova candidate status

The country faced deep economic woes even ahead of the invasion with more than a quarter of the population living in poverty. It now hosts tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

East-West fault lines

Sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine, Moldova is one of Europe's poorest countries and, like Ukraine, has been politically divided between pro-Russian and pro-Western factions.

Russian troops have been stationed in the breakaway region of Trans-Dniestr since the end of a separatist war in 1992.

In the early months of Russia's war in Ukraine, there were fears of a spillover of the war in Ukraine into Moldova.

Amid tensions in Trans-Dniestr, there were fears that Moscow may try to forge a land corridor to the region through southern Ukraine and seize it.

Ukraine war sparks worries in Moldova

Although Trans-Dniestr effectively seceded from Moldova in 1992 three decades ago, Moscow has not officially recognized the region's independence.

With just 2.6 million people, Moldova was the smallest of the countries known as "captive nations" comprising the former republics of the old Soviet Union.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Moldova The capital city of Chisinau Located between Romania and Ukraine, the small country of 2.6 million sees relatively few tourists, yet has plenty to explore. Chisinau is the country's capital and cultural center, home to a wide variety of museums and eateries. Although dominated by Eastern-bloc architecture, its neoclassical gems include the Triumphal Arc built in 1840. Don't miss a stroll in leafy Stefan cel Mare Central Park.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Moldova Nativity Cathedral Moldova has some spectacular churches and one of the most spectacular is the neoclassical Nativity Cathedral in Chisinau. Built in the 1830s, it has a turbulent past: It was destroyed during WW2 and not allowed to operate as a church while Moldova was part of the Soviet Union. In recent years it was fully restored, and can now be visited by tourists who come to admire its ornate beauty.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Moldova Orheiul Vechi (Old Orhei) Located about an hour's drive from the capital, the nature and archaeological reserve of Old Orhei is popular with tourists for its many sites and impressive limestone cliffs. The Geto-Dacians Fortress is the oldest ruin, dating back to the 7th century BC; there is also the Butuceni cave monastery carved into stone. Orhei is also a popular spot for hiking, climbing and even paragliding.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Moldova Relaxing in nature in Saharna Located near the village of Saharna just 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of the capital is a series of rivers and caves popular with tourists. The most stunning waterfall is known as Gypsy Hole, although all of the waterfalls located on the Saharna River are impressive. The area is an ideal place to find peace and quiet and enjoy nature.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Moldova Tipova Monastery Moldova has a number of unique Orthodox monasteries carved into rock, and Tipova is arguably the best-known. Towering some 200 meters (656 feet) over the Nistru river, the monastery is the largest cave monastery not only in Moldova, but in all of Eastern Europe. The views from inside the monastery of the river and surrounding landscape are fabulous.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Moldova Kayaking on the Nistru river Moldova's Nistru river, also called the Dinester, runs along the border of Ukraine. A great way to explore it is by kayak: Several tour operators offer day-long kayak trips which start or stop at villages along the river. There, one also has the chance to sample the cuisine of Moldova, including local dishes like Sarmale, dumplings made of cabbage leaves and filled with rice, vegetables and meat.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Moldova World's largest wine cellar Moldova has 128,000 hectares of vineyards and in recent years, wine tours have become one of the most popular sightseeing activities in Moldova — after all, grape-growing began to flourish back in the 15th century. Milestii Mici claims to be the largest wine cellar in the world. Located in a former underground limestone quarry, it has a large network of tunnels in which its wine supply is kept.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Moldova Soroca Fortress With a scenic position on the Nistru river, the medieval Soroca fortress was once part of a large defense system which included fortresses on the Danube river. Built by order of Moldova's hero Stephen the Great in the 15th century, it's the only medieval monument in the country that was preserved as it was originally designed. Pay a visit to the small but ornate military church on the premises.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Moldova Birdwatching on Beleu Lake Around Moldova networks of bird watching routes have been created in floodplains, forests, waters and farmlands. In the Orheiul Vechi Culture-Nature Reserve, for example, tourists can see more than 100 bird species that nest in the area. Another picturesque place to take one's binoculars is on a boat ride on Beleu Lake in the country's south which is a stopover point for many migrating birds.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Moldova Ukranian refugee children in Moldova Despite being one of the smallest and poorest countries in Europe, neither a NATO member nor a member of the European Union, Moldova has taken in the highest number of Ukrainian refugees per capita. Tens of thousands of refugee children are currently living in Moldova, many at refugee camps in the country's capital. Providing them with educational opportunities is a major challenge. Author: Sarah Hucal



rc/wmr (dpa, AFP)