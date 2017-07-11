Russia-Ukraine updates: EU summons top Russian diplomat over annexations

The EU on Monday called in Moscow's top diplomat to Brussels to underline the bloc's condemnation of President Vladimir Putin's illegal annexation of more Ukrainian territory.

The move comes after individual EU nations on Friday began calling in Russian envoys over Moscow laying claim to four Ukrainian regions occupied by his troops.

Belgium was one of the first, followed by Italy and Austria. EU leaders have vowed they "will never recognize this illegal annexation."

"This is an EU-wide and EU coordinated exercise," Peter Stano, a bloc foreign affairs spokesman, told the AFP news agency.

Putin relieved Russia's veteran EU ambassador Vladimir Chizhov, who was in the role for 17 years, of his duties last week amid worsening tensions.

Within the EU, diplomats are trying to overcome objections from Hungary — whose Prime Minster Viktor Orban is considered close to Russian President Vladimir Putin — to agree a new package of economic sanctions. The measures would include moves to impose a price cap on Russian oil sold around the world.

Here is more news from or concerning the war in Ukraine on Sunday, October 3:

Ukrainian forces recapture towns along Dnipro River

Moscow's troops have yielded land along a second major front, near the southern city of Kherson that Russia claims to have annexed.

The breakthrough comes after Ukrainian forces took the key logistics hub of Lyman — Kyiv's most significant battlefield gain in weeks.

Both moves set the stage for advances aimed at further cutting Russian supply lines.

Russian military bloggers have described a Ukrainian tank advance through dozens of kilometers of territory along the Dnipro's western bank.

Russia's Duma votes to annex four regions

The lower house of Russia's parliament, the Duma, has approved laws to annex four Ukrainian territories into Russia after rapidly-organized so-called "referendums" last week.

No lawmakers voted against the resolutions on the annexations, which the West has denounced as coercive and illegitimate.

Members of the parliament voted to incorporate Ukraine's Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions into Russia.

The Kremlin says two of the four regions it plans to illegally annex from Ukraine are to join Russia with administrative borders that existed before a 2014 conflict between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the issue of the borders of the two other regions - Zaporizhzhia and Kherson - remained open.

"We will continue to discuss that with residents of those regions," Peskov said.

Chechnya's Kadyrov says will send sons to front

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, says he is sending three of his teenage sons — aged 14, 15 and 16 — to the front line in Ukraine.

"It's time to prove themselves in a real fight, I can only welcome this desire," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram, posting a video of the boys firing missiles in a shooting range. "Soon they will go to the front line and will be on the most difficult sections of the contact line."

Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's southern Chechnya region whose troops are fighting for Moscow, on Saturday called for a change of strategy "right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons."

The Kremlin dismissed the call saying it was a "very emotional moment."

"In our country, the use of nuclear weapons happens only on the basis of what is stated in the relevant doctrine", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

UK says Putin's mobilization looks in jeopardy

The UK Ministry of Defence says Russian President Vladimir Putin's plan to mobilize personnel for the war in Ukraine looks beset by failure.

Russia's first mobilization since World War Two has led to widespread discontent, including complaints about call-up papers being sent to clearly ineligible men.

Putin addressed his National Security Council on the "partial mobilization" he had announced on 21 September, and admitted that there had been problems.

Putin admitted "a lot of questions are being raised during this mobilization campaign, and we must promptly correct our mistakes and not repeat them."

The UK ministry said Putin's "unusually rapid acknowledgment of problems highlights the dysfunction of the mobilization over its first week. Local officials are likely unclear on the exact scope and legal rationale of the campaign."

"As drafted reservists continue to assemble at tented transit camps, Russian officials are likely struggling to provide training and in finding officers to lead new units."

More DW content on the war in Ukraine

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has hailed Ukraine's capture of the Lyman as encouraging. Meanwhile, UK Defense Intelligence called it a major political setback for Russia. Read more about what happened on Sunday.

When the war began, Ukrainian authorities stopped extending Russian citizens' residency permits. Since then, their status has become unclear and many face deportation.

rc/kb (AFP, Reuters, dpa, AP)