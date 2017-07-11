Russia-Ukraine updates: US cheers Ukraine's battlefield success at Lyman

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday cheered Ukraine's capture of the key bastion of Lyman from Russia in eastern Ukraine, saying it was an encouraging battlefield success that would create new dilemmas for Russia's military.

"Absolutely, it's significant. We're very encouraged by what we're seeing right now," Austin told reporters at a news conference in Hawaii.

Austin noted that Lyman was positioned across supply lines Russia has used to push its troops and materiel down to the south and to the west as the Kremlin presses its more than seven-month-long invasion of Ukraine.

"Without those routes, it will be more difficult," Austin added. "It presents a sort of a dilemma for the Russians going forward."

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, and "reiterated President Biden's message that the United States will always honor Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders."

"We will continue to support Ukraine’s efforts to regain control of its territory by strengthening its hand militarily and diplomatically," Blinken said.

The capture of Lyman came just a day after Putin proclaimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions — including Donetsk, where the city is located. The proclamation of Russian rule over 15% of Ukraine was roundly rejected by Ukraine and Western countries as illegal.

Russian military confirms pull-out of Lyman

Here is more news from or concerning the war in Ukraine on Sunday, October 2:

Losing Lyman a significant political setback for Russia: UK Ministry of Defence

Russia's withdrawal from Lyman represents a major political setback considering it's located in Donetsk Oblast, a region that Russia reportedly wanted to "liberate" and tried to illegally annex, the British Ministry of Defence has said in a daily intelligence update.

"The withdrawal has led to a further wave of public criticism of Russia's military leadership by senior officials," the update said.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, further losses of territory in illegally occupied territories will almost certainly lead to an intensification of this public criticism in Russia and increase the pressure on senior commanders.

