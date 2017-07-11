Russia-Ukraine updates: Russia accused of 'kidnapping' nuclear plant head

Ukraine's nuclear power provider on Saturday accused Russia of kidnapping the head of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, a facility now under the control of Russian forces.

Ihor Murashov, the director-general of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, was seized by Russian forces on Friday afternoon, Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said.

"There is no knowledge of his fate," Kotin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian troops stopped Murashov's car, blindfolded him and then took him to an undisclosed location, according to Energoatom.

"His detention by [Russia] jeopardizes the safety of Ukraine and Europe's largest nuclear power plant," Energoatom President Petro Kotin said.

Kotin called for Murashov's immediate release.

Russia did not immediately acknowledge seizing the facility's director.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has repeatedly been caught in the crossfire since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Ukrainian technicians continued running it after Russian troops seized control the power station and surrounding area in March.

The plant's last reactor was shut down in September amid ongoing shelling near the facility in southeastern Ukraine.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, which has staff at the plant, did not immediately acknowledge Energoatom's claim of Murashov's capture by the Russians.

The IAEA has warned that fighting risks igniting a nuclear catastrophe and has called for a "safety and security zone" to be set around the plant.

Zaporizhzhia is one of the four Ukrainian regions illegally annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Nuclear expert accuses Russia of 'stealing' Zaporizhzhia power plant

Here is more news from or concerning the war in Ukraine on Saturday, October 1:

Turkey rejects Moscow's new 'annexations' in Ukraine

Moscow's proclaimed annexation of four regions in Ukraine is a "grave violation" of international law, and the decision is rejected by Ankara, Turkey's Foreign Ministry has said.

The ministry said it had not recognized Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and would not accept that of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia announced on Friday.

"We reiterate our support to the resolution of this war, the severity of which keeps growing, based on a just peace that will be reached through negotiations," it added.

NATO member Turkey has up to now been somewhat ambiguous in its stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, opposing Western sanctions imposed on Moscow while at the same time criticizing the military action and sending armed drones to Ukraine. It maintains close ties to both Moscow and Kyiv in a diplomatic balancing act.

Russia illegally annexes Ukrainian territory

Russia 'killing civilians it now claims are its own citizens': UK Ministry of Defence

Russian forces are "almost certainly" behind the missile attack on a convoy near Zaporizhzhia on Friday, which reportedly killed 25 civilians that are now Russian citizens according to Moscow's own declaration, the British Ministry of Defence has said in a daily intelligence update.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "signed annexation agreements for Zaporizhzhia and other parts of occupied Ukraine" on the same day as the attack, the update said.

It said the likely use of a Russian long-range air defense missile for a ground attack was a sign that Moscow's forces were very probably suffering shortages of munitions, in particular longer-range precision missiles.

"Russia is expending strategically valuable military assets in attempts to achieve tactical advantage and in the process is killing civilians it now claims are its own citizens," the update says.

More DW content on the war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement on Friday of Moscow's annexation of four Ukrainian regions in flagrant contravention of international law has met with condemnation from around the world, as DW reports.

tj/sms (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)