  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
G20 (Group of 20)
FIFA World Cup
Volodymyr Zelenskyy seated in front of a Ukrainian flag
Ukraine is not a member of the Group of 20, however, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was one of several world leaders who were invited as guestsImage: Ukraine Presidency/IMAGO
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: 'Now is the time' to end Russia's war

1 hour ago

The Russian war in Ukraine "must and can be stopped" and would "save thousands of lives," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. G20 leaders condemned Moscow for its war in Ukraine. Follow DW for the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JX41

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told world leaders "now is the time" to end the Russian invasion in an address to the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Tuesday.

Ukraine is not a member of the group; however, Zelenskyy was one of several world leaders invited as guests as the conflict looms large over the meeting of the world's 20 biggest economies.

Among the attendees were US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Russia's delegate, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, also heard Zelenskyy's speech.

"I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

"Every day of delay means new deaths of Ukrainians, new threats to the world, and an insane increase in losses due to continuation of the Russian aggression — losses for everyone in the world," the Ukrainian leader added.

Zelenskyy also reiterated his commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity, a condition he said Kyiv would not compromise on, and the Kyiv Security Compact, a proposed agreement in which Western powers would guarantee the security of Ukraine going forward.

Later in the speech, the Ukrainian president called for a special tribunal into Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, November 15.

Russia looking into death of Zambian student in Ukraine

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it was looking into the details of the death of Zambian student Lemekhani Nathan Nyirenda, on the frontline in Ukraine.

The student had been studying nuclear engineering in Moscow when he was sentenced to nearly a decade in a penal colony in April 2020 for unknown reasons. On Monday, Zambia pressed Russian officials for an explanation after they were informed of Nyirenda's death as to how a citizen serving time in prison ended up on the battlefield killed in action in eastern Ukraine.

Germany to establish maintenance hub for Ukraine weapons in Slovakia

Germany's Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that Germany will establish a maintenance hub for weapons sent to Ukraine that need servicing in Slovakia.

"We have reached agreement, and work can start immediately," Lambrecht said as she arrived in Brussels for a meeting with EU defense ministers.

Borrell: EU should work together on military materiel

The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, told reporters as he arrived for a defense ministerial in Brussels that EU countries should work together to resupply their own stocks of military equipment and avoid competition amid ongoing arms deliveries to Kyiv.

"All together makes better prices, better quality and better time," Borrell said.

FIFA president calls for World Cup cease-fire

Gianni Infantino, the president of the world football body FIFA, called for a month-long cease-fire during the World Cup, which opens Sunday in Qatar. He said the beautiful game has the potential to bring people together.

At a lunch for leaders of the G20 in Bali, Infantino said, "My plea to all of you is to think of a temporary cease-fire for one month for the duration of the World Cup."

If a full cease-fire is not possible, Infantino called for "the implementation of some humanitarian corridors or anything that could lead to the resumption of dialogue."

"We are not naive to believe that football can solve the world's problems," he added, though he noted the World Cup was a "unique platform" that presented an "opportunity."

Russia has been suspended from participating in the World Cup following its February 24 invasion of Ukraine after several countries refused to play Russia in qualifying matches

Draft G20 declaration condemns war in Ukraine

A draft of the declaration to be released by G20 leaders has condemned the invasion of Ukraine, according to reporters familiar with the 16-page document.

"Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy," the draft said. "There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions."

The group is also expected to declare that "the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons" is "inadmissible." Russian President Vladimir Putin has referenced the potential use of nuclear weapons in recent weeks. 

However, the draft communique stopped short explicitly condemning Russia over the invasion.

"Recognizing that the G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy," the document said.

Macron calls on China to pressure Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron urged China's Xi Jinping to pressure Russia to deescelate and negotiate peace to order to end its invasion of Ukraine. The two leaders met on Tuesday during the G20 summit.

Macron's office said he asked Xi to "pass messages to President Putin to avoid escalation and return seriously to the negotiating table."

Meanwhile, Xi did not mention the invasion outside the meeting but, in a statement given to China's state-run Xinhua news agency, he hailed the talks and called on Macron and European leaders to "uphold the spirit of independence and autonomy."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden also warned against the use of nuclear weapons.

Scholz: Use of nuclear weapons is a red line

Zelenskyy welcomes Chinese comments

On Monday, Biden and Xi met on the sidelines of the G20 summit where they agreed that "conflicts and wars produce no winner ... and ... confrontation between major countries must be avoided."

Although the word "nuclear," was not used, Zelenskyy said later on Monday night that "everyone understands to whom these words are addressed."

"It is important that the United States and China jointly highlighted that the threats of using nuclear weapons were unacceptable," the Ukrainian president said.

More on the war in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has made repeated references to nuclear war as the invasion of Ukraine drags on. DW asked experts: What might happen if a nuclear bomb were to be dropped on Ukraine?

Although Russia's invasion of Ukraine is not an official topic at the G20 meeting in Bali, its consequences are. From food security to skyrocketing inflation, DW looks at what's on the agenda for the summit.

zc/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

external

Anti-war protesters in Russia face tough consequences

Anti-war protesters in Russia face tough consequences

The pro-Putin propaganda in Russia has a strong influence on many people, but not on everyone. Some are protesting against the war in Ukraine, despite facing bitter consequences. The risks of persecution for taking to the streets are very real.
Conflicts2 hours ago03:10 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Flags at the G20 media center

G20 Bali summit opens amid Russia's war on Ukraine — LIVE

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

US Permanent Resident Card

Cameroonians enter US visa lottery to escape hardships

Cameroonians enter US visa lottery to escape hardships

Migration22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Construction work at the Fukushima nuclear plant

Fukushima fears aside, Japan still depends on nuclear power

Fukushima fears aside, Japan still depends on nuclear power

Business22 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

An Iranian woman protester clashing with security forces in Marivan city, Kurdistan Province, Iran

Is Germany doing enough to support Iran protesters?

Is Germany doing enough to support Iran protesters?

Politics18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters take part in the "Crisis Strike", a demonstration against the passivity of the Polish government in the face of the challenges related to the war in neighbouring Ukraine, the energy crisis and the climate crisis in Warsaw, Poland on October 28, 2022

Dominika Lasota: the face of Poland's climate movement

Dominika Lasota: the face of Poland's climate movement

Climate1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Hansi Flick watches on at a Germany training session

Qatar World Cup a step on the road for Germany

Qatar World Cup a step on the road for Germany

Soccer18 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A young woman registers to vote in the midterm elections in the US

US midterms: Gen Z makes sure its voice is heard

US midterms: Gen Z makes sure its voice is heard

PoliticsNovember 12, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Congresswoman Flordelis dos Santos de Souza during a ceremony at the Brazilian Deputies Chamber in Brasilia

Brazil: Ex-lawmaker jailed for 50 years for husband's murder

Brazil: Ex-lawmaker jailed for 50 years for husband's murder

CrimeNovember 14, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage