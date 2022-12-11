  1. Skip to content
Protesters in Russia face tough consequences

2 hours ago

The pro-Putin propaganda in Russia has a strong influence on many people, but not on everyone. Some are protesting against the war in Ukraine, despite facing bitter consequences. The risks of persecution for taking to the streets are very real.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JWxx
Flags at the G20 media center

G20 Bali summit opens amid Russia's war on Ukraine — LIVE

Conflicts59 minutes ago
Africa

US Permanent Resident Card

Cameroonians enter US visa lottery to escape hardships

Migration22 hours ago
Asia

Xi Jinping

How Xi Jinping's 10 years in power changed China

Politics20 hours ago
Germany

An Iranian woman protester clashing with security forces in Marivan city, Kurdistan Province, Iran

Is Germany doing enough to support Iran protesters?

Politics18 hours ago
Europe

Protesters take part in the "Crisis Strike", a demonstration against the passivity of the Polish government in the face of the challenges related to the war in neighbouring Ukraine, the energy crisis and the climate crisis in Warsaw, Poland on October 28, 2022

Dominika Lasota: the face of Poland's climate movement

Climate40 minutes ago
Middle East

Hansi Flick watches on at a Germany training session

Qatar World Cup a step on the road for Germany

Soccer18 hours ago
North America

A young woman registers to vote in the midterm elections in the US

US midterms: Gen Z makes sure its voice is heard

PoliticsNovember 12, 2022
Latin America

Congresswoman Flordelis dos Santos de Souza during a ceremony at the Brazilian Deputies Chamber in Brasilia

Brazil: Ex-lawmaker jailed for 50 years for husband's murder

CrimeNovember 14, 2022
