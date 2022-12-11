Protesters in Russia face tough consequences

ConflictsRussian FederationProtesters in Russia face tough consequencesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsRussian Federation2 hours ago2 hours agoThe pro-Putin propaganda in Russia has a strong influence on many people, but not on everyone. Some are protesting against the war in Ukraine, despite facing bitter consequences. The risks of persecution for taking to the streets are very real.https://p.dw.com/p/4JWxxAdvertisement