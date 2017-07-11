Russia-Ukraine updates: 'Kamikaze' drones strike central Kyiv

Kyiv has been struck by "kamikaze drones," the head of Ukraine's presidential office said early on Monday. Mayor Vitali Klitschko has confirmed the report on Telegram.

Klitschko added that several residential buildings had been damaged and that rescuers had pulled out 18 people from the rubble. Later, he said that one person was found dead.

According to witnesses, several of the blasts hit the central Shevchenko district, which was also rocked by explosions last week.

DW correspondent Fanny Facsar was on the scene of one of the strikes that hit a residential building leaving it "immensely damaged." She said it was "unclear how many people [were] trapped underneath the rubble."

Facsar also reported hearing several blasts in the Ukrainian capital about an hour after the initial drone strikes. The Shevchenko district is a busy area with universities, bars and restaurants.

Last week, a barrage of Russian missiles struck Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities in the largest barrage of strikes in months. At least 19 people were killed and over 100 others wounded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Monday, in response to the drone strikes, "The enemy can attack our cities, but it won’t be able to break us. The occupiers will get only fair punishment and condemnation of future generations."

The deadly assault sparked international outcry and a push from Germany and the United States to deliver air defense systems.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes last week were retaliation for a blast on a bridge linking mainland Russia to Crimea.

He had also said in a speech on Friday that there was no need for more massive strikes on Ukraine "for now."

Ukraine says Russia uses Iranian-made drones in attacks

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on October 17.

'Hundreds' of Ukrainian towns lose power following strikes

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram on Monday that "hundreds of settlements were cut off as the result of the attack," referring to the strikes on Monday morning that hit Kyiv as well three other regions, according to the prime minister.

Shmyhal said the strikes hit critical infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions.

He said teams were working to restore the electricity supply in the affected areas.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyy also said that there had been "a few" deaths in towns other than the capital Kyiv but without giving further information, Reuters reported.

EU to greenlight training mission for Ukraine troops

Foreign ministers from the 27 EU member states are meeting in Luxembourg on Monday to discuss a proposal to boost the bloc's support for Ukraine's military defense.

The plan is to start training 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers from November — some eight months after the war began — at hubs in Poland and Germany.

Several EU countries, such as Germany and France, have already been training soldiers to use advanced weaponry they have donated.

Other countries such as the US, UK and Canada are already training thousands of Ukrainian troops.

The ministers are also expected to give the go-ahead for another €500 million ($486 million) in funding to help pay for weapons donations from EU member states.

The new sum will bring the total amount of EU funding for Ukraine up to more than €3 billion.

UK Defense Ministry: Crimea bridge blast continues to cause trouble for Moscow

According to the latest briefing published by the UK Defense Ministry on Twitter, the destruction of the Kerch Bridge linking mainland Russia and Crimea has made the Kremlin's logistical issues "more acute."

"Russian forces operating in southern Ukraine are likely increasing logistical supply flow via Mariupol," in order to compensate, they said.

The update added that "with the Russian presence in Kherson strained, and the supply routes through Crimea degraded, the ground line of communication through Zaporizhzhia Oblast is becoming more important to the sustainability of Russia's occupation."

Heavy fighting in Donestk, Luhansk

On Sunday, clashes continued to rock the two regions in eastern Ukraine. President Zelenskyy said: "the most difficult [operation] is the Bakhmut direction, as in the previous days. We hold our position."

Bakhmut is a strategically important city that has been the target of Russian strikes for weeks. Despite that, Ukrainian forces have been able to retake large swaths of land in the region.

ab, es/rs (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)