NATO starts nuclear drills amid Russia tensions

NATO on Monday began its annual series of nuclear preparedness drills on the heels of veiled threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin that he might consider a nuclear option after military setbacks in Ukraine.

The alliance stressed, however, that the drills are a "routine, recurring training activity" that had been planned before Russia invaded Ukraine.

"It would send a very wrong signal if we suddenly now cancelled a routine, long-time planned exercise because of the war in Ukraine," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said last week.

"We need to understand that NATO's firm, predictable behavior, our military strength, is the best way to prevent escalation."

Stoltenberg added that the 30-nation group would however "remain vigilant" about the threat from Moscow.

The drills, which run until October 30, are taking place mostly in Belgium, the UK, and the North Sea.

They involve US B-52 bombers as part of 60 total aircraft participating in training flights.

