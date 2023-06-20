Ukraine updates: No lost ground in counterattack, Kyiv says

Ukraine's president promised Ukrainian flags would soon fly over Russia-occupied territory in the south and east. Meanwhile, Prague is renaming a street due to the war, affecting some 5,000 residents. DW has the latest.

Kyiv has lost no terrain amid a counteroffensive launched recently to reclaim territories occupied by Russia since its invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Zelenskyy added during his nightly address that Ukrainian "warriors" were defending positions in certain areas while resisting Russian assaults in others.

"We have no lost positions. Only liberated ones. They have only losses," he said.

The president promised that Ukrainian flags would soon be flying "all over our south and all over our east." He thanked the fighters involved in the ongoing counteroffensive "for each liberated and each defended position."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar acknowledged the difficulty faced by Kyiv in its counteroffensive, but maintained that the "biggest blow" was yet to come.

Maliar said in a Telegram post that the Ukrainian military was moving forward as planned.

"The enemy will not easily give up their positions, and we must prepare ourselves for a tough duel," she added. "In fact, that is what is happening right now."

Ukraine is believed to have launched its long awaited counteroffensive two weeks ago, following months of preparations. It hopes to reclaim nearly a fifth of its land, now under Moscow's occupation.

Ukraine counteroffensive – last chance for victory?

Here are some of the other developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, June 20:

UN to support small and medium sized companies to rebuild Ukraine

Supporting small and medium-sized enterprises is one of the next goals in the reconstruction of Ukraine, according to the United Nations.

Much economic recovery can be achieved with financial start-up aid, Achim Steiner, head of the UN Development Agency (UNDP), said in Geneva.

"The order of magnitude is breathtaking and will continue to grow," he said the day before the second reconstruction conference is to start in London.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference is due to bring together 1,000 foreign dignitaries from 61 states along with business chiefs and global investors. The first reconstruction conference took place a year ago in Lugano, Switzerland.

Russia says Ukraine plans missile strikes on Crimea

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine was planning to attack Moscow-controlled Crimea with HIMARS long-range artillery systems and Storm Shadow missiles, and warned that Russia would retaliate.

Such strikes, which Russia considers to be outside the area of what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, would also mean full-scale involvement of the United States and Britain in the conflict, Shoigu said.

Ukraine uses German Gepard tanks to defend its skies

Russia seized and annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014. The illegal annexation was not recognized by Ukraine and most countries in the world.

Biden says threat of Putin using tactical nuclear weapons is 'real'

US President Joe Biden said the threat of Russian President Vladimir Putin using tactical nuclear weapons is "real," days after denouncing Russia's deployment of such weapons in Belarus.

"When I was out here about two years ago saying I worried about the Colorado river drying up, everybody looked at me like I was crazy," Biden told a group of donors in California.

"They looked at me like when I said I worry about Putin using tactical nuclear weapons. It's real," Biden said.

On Saturday, Biden called Putin's announcement that Russia had deployed its first tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus "absolutely irresponsible."

Russia launches 'massive' overnight drone attack: Ukraine

Russian forces launched a widespread drone attack overnight on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and other cities from east to west, Ukrainian officials said, although no immediate casualties were reported.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said this was the first attack in 18 days on the city to use Iranian-made Shahed explosive drones.

"According to the usual tactics for mass UAV attacks, drones entered the capital in waves, heading from different directions. The air alert lasted more than three hours," it said on Telegram.

"Almost two dozen enemy targets were detected and destroyed by the forces and means of our air defense in the airspace around Kyiv."

Most of the country spent the night with air raid sirens blaring for hours, according to preliminary information given by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. It later said that 30 drones were launched by Russian forces, of which 28 were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses.

The military administration of Lviv, about 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the border with NATO member Poland, said Russia hit "critical infrastructure" in the city, sparking a fire.

So far, no casualties have been reported.

Yuriy Malashko, head of the military administration of the Zaporizhzhia region in southeastern Ukraine, said on Telegram that a number of Russian missiles had targeted telecommunication infrastructure and agriculture properties,

The reports of damage could not be independently verified. Russia has not commented on the latest attacks.

Ukraine says Hungary ignoring requests for contacting POWs

Ukraine has accused the Hungarian government of ignoring its requests to contact Ukrainian prisoners of war Kyiv claims had been secretly transferred from Russia.

"All attempts by Ukrainian diplomats over recent days to establish direct contact with Ukrainian citizens have failed," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on his Facebook page.

"This, as well as information received from the relatives of some of them, indicates that the Hungarian authorities' assurances of the alleged free status of Ukrainian defenders in Hungary are not true," he added.

Budapest said on June 9 that it had received 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russia. Hungarian and international media quoted the Hungarian president's chief-of-staff as saying that the soldiers arrived in Hungary "on their own free will" and they could "freely" leave.

"We do not check or monitor them," chief-of-staff Gergely Gulyas was quoted as saying.

Hungary, a member of the European Union, had enjoyed strong ties with Moscow before the war, and it did not sever them after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Paris, Rome supply Ukraine with Samp/T air defense system

Ukraine is currently relying on the Samp/T air defense system, supplied by France and Italy, to defend itself against Moscow amid the ongoing battles, French President Emmanuel Macron said late on Monday.

The system, jointly developed by France and Italy since the start of the century, defends against aircraft and missiles.

Kyiv was relying on it to protect key facilities and human lives, Macron said.

How Ukraine uses artificial intelligence on the battlefield

Prague renamed street to impact some 5,000 residents

Some 5,000 residents of a 3.4 kilometer-long (roughly 2.11 miles) street in the Czech capital are bracing for a paperwork headache, after the government decided to rename a street due to the Russian war on Ukraine.

The Ivan Stepanovich Konev street, named after the Soviet general, will be renamed "Hartigova" as of October, a spokesman for the city council announced on Monday.

Residents will be obliged to change their identity cards and other documents within six months, to reflect their new address.

In April 2020, Prague disposed of a massive statue of Konev which was placed in the capital's Interbrigade Square, much to the ire of Moscow. Russia at the time branded it an "act of vandalism."

Ivan Stepanovich Konev is credited for liberating Prague from Nazi rule toward the end of World War II.

dh, rmt/nm, wd (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)