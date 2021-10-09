Visit the new DW website

Prague

Prague is the capital of the Czech Republic. It is one of the most-visited tourist destinations in Europe and has a number of cultural attractions.

Prague is the seat of government in the Czech Republic, and also the country's largest city. Its historic center is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and attracts millions of international visitors each year. It has long been one of the main hubs of culture in Europe. This is an automatic compilation of DW content about Prague.

Leader of center-right Spolu (Together) coalition Petr Fiala flashes the V sign as he reacts to election results at the party's election headquarters, Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The center-right Together coalition was capturing 23.9% of the votes while the center-left coalition of the Pirate Party and STAN, a group of mayors and independent candidates, were coming in third with 13.5% support. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Czech election: Opposition wins surprise majority 09.10.2021

Two opposition alliances have narrowly defeated Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party in the Czech parliamentary elections. The Pirates and Mayors grouping says they want to start talks on forming a government.
191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 30.09.2021 30.09.2021

Following inconclusive elections: Quo Vadis Germany? - Punch-ups over petrol in the UK - Breathing new life into Prague’s Jewish heritage - A whiff of change in the air - will Italy decriminalise cannabis? - Shopping squabbles in Poland - How domestic violence impacts men - Brussels and Washington discuss tech and trade ties - And we’ve got a treat for foodies: a cheese festival in Italy

25.07.2015 Fans des HFC Falke schauen am 25.07.2015 in Hamburg am Sportplatzring das erste Spiel ihrer Mannschaft an. Nach Umwandlung des Fußball-Bundesligisten Hamburger SV in eine Aktiengesellschaft gründeten Fans den HFC Falke. Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

FENIX Trophy: Amateur clubs competing in alternative European Super League 23.09.2021

Six months after the attempt to launch a European Super League, another new European football tournament started on Wednesday night. Among the participants in the FENIX Trophy are HFC Falke and FC United of Manchester.
The Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic, pictured on April 20, 2021. Russian secret service GRU members were involved in the explosion of the Czech ammunition store compound in Vrbetice, south Moravia, in 2014, Czech security forces have found out. In reaction, Czechia is expelling 18 members of the Russian embassy staff who were identified as members of Russian secret services. They have to leave Czechia in 48 hours, PM Andrej Babis and Deputy PM Jan Hamacek said on April 17. (CTK Photo/Igor Zehl)

Czechs expel more Russian diplomats amid spying row 22.04.2021

Dozens of staff at the Russian Embassy in Prague will have to leave by the end of next month. Moscow has vowed to respond swiftly to what it calls "unbridled Russophobia."
Czech acting Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek, left, and Prime Minister Andrej Babis speak during the press conference after their meeting in Prague, Czech Republic, April 20, 2021. Hamacek has summoned Russian Ambassador Alexandr Zmeyevsky for Wednesday afternoon, April 21, in order to convey his protest against Russia's conduct after Czech Republic expelled 18 employees of the Embassy of Russia. The Czech Republic did so over what it considers a likely involvement of Russian GRU agents in the blast of the ammunition warehouses in Vrbetice, south Moravia, in 2014. (CTK Photo/Katerina Sulova)

Czech Republic asks EU, NATO allies to expel Russian diplomats 20.04.2021

Prague asked 18 Moscow officials to leave on the weekend over possible links to a 2014 explosion at a weapons factory. Now, the Czech Republic is seeking "solidarity" from its EU and NATO partners.
FILE PHOTO: A car enters the Russian embassy in Prague, Czech Republic, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

Moscow expels 20 Czech diplomats in tit-for-tat move 18.04.2021

Moscow had promised to take "retaliatory measures" after the Czech Republic expelled 18 Russian diplomats over a deadly explosion in 2014.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stuart Wallace/BPI/Shutterstock 11804817ej Glen Kamara and Connor Goldson of Rangers confront Ondrej Kudela of SK Slavia Prague after alleged racist remarks at the Rangers players as Referee Orel Grinfeeld of Israel try to calm them down Rangers v Slavia Prague, UEFA Europa League, Round Of 16, Second Leg, Football, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, UK - 18 Mar 2021 EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Rangers v Slavia Prague, UEFA Europa League, Round Of 16, Second Leg, Football, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, UK - 18 Mar 2021 EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTXHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROMxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xStuartxWallace/BPI/Shutterstockx 11804817ej

Sports news feed: Slavia Prague's Kudela gets 10-match ban for 'racist behavior' 14.04.2021

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has been banned for 10 matches after being found guilty of racist behavior towards Rangers' Glen Kamara.
12th May 2015 - Barclays U21 Premier League - Manchester United U21 v Manchester City U21 - A general view (GV) of Old Trafford - Photo: Simon Stacpoole / Offside.

Europa League: Manchester United to meet Granada — but where? 19.03.2021

Manchester United are paired to meet Europa League debutants Granada in the quarterfinals, although it's not clear where. Meanwhile, Arsenal face Slavia Prague, Ajax meet Roma, and Dinamo Zagreb take on Villarreal.
Sonnenschirme am Sandstrand, Plage de Verghia, Golf von Ajaccio, Insel Korsika, Frankreich, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Coronavirus digest: Germany announces new travel warnings for European regions 10.09.2020

The warnings were applied to several regions within France, as well as Geneva, Prague and parts of Croatia. Meanwhile, India saw another record daily case increase with nearly 96,000 new infections. DW has the latest.
Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan, Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil and his spouse on his right side In Taipei,Taiwan, on August 30, 2020. (Photo by Jose Lopes Amaral/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

China warns Czech leaders will pay 'heavy price' for Taiwan visit 31.08.2020

China called the 90-member Czech delegation trip to Taiwan "a despicable act" that would wreck bilateral relations. Prague later summoned its China envoy following remarks that meeting leaders would "pay a heavy price."
12.8.2020, Prag, Tschechoslowakei, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis address the media at a news conference as part of a meeting in Prague, Czech Republic August 12, 2020. Petr David Josek/Pool via REUTERS

Pompeo warns against Chinese, Russian influence on European tour 12.08.2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged the Czech Republic not to team up with Russia and China on energy policy. During a visit to Prague, he called the recent Belarus unrest a sign of creeping "authoritarianism."
23.04.2020 *** A medical worker gathers information from a woman that wants to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as a part of a study about undetected infections with the coronavirus in the population in Prague, Czech Republic, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

COVID-19 restrictions eased in the Czech Republic: 'Long live freedom!' 27.04.2020

With immediate effect, Czechs may enjoy freedom of movement again and even travel abroad after a ban on public meetings was relaxed. The government in Prague was quick to respond to a court decision.
The statue of a Soviet World War II commander Marshall Ivan Stepanovic Konev is being removed from its site in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, April 3, 2020. Marshall Konev led the Red Army forces that liberated Prague and large parts of Czechoslovakia from the Nazi occupation in 1945. His monument, unveiled in the Prague 6 district in 1980 when the country was occupied by Soviet troops, has been a source of controversy. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) |

Russia asks Prague for dismantled statue of Soviet General Konev 10.04.2020

The removal of a monument to Soviet General Ivan Konev in Prague prompted a diplomatic spat between Russia and the Czech Republic. The Russian Defense Ministry has now asked to have the statue sent to Russia.
03.04.2020, Tschechien, Prag: The Prague 6 Bubenec district initiated the removal of the memorial to Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev, to be placed in the planned Museum of the Memory of the 20th Century, in Prague, Czech Republic, April 3, 2020. Konev's memorial in Prague, built in 1980 to remind of his role in the liberation of Czechoslovakia from the Nazis in 1945, has been repeatedly damaged and provoked demonstrations. (CTK Photo/Ondrej Deml) Foto: Ondrej Deml/CTK/dpa |

Prague removes statue of Soviet General Konev 03.04.2020

A Soviet general's statue in Prague was removed by a local council, prompting protest from Moscow. Ivan Konev led the liberation of the Czech capital in 1945, but many Czechs criticize his crackdowns after World War II.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 14.02.2020 14.02.2020

Nationalist party Sinn Fein scores big in the Irish election - Putin says Russia's birth rate is too low - Prague moves to honor a murdered critic of the Kremlin - Dresden marks the 75th anniversary of WW2 destruction - Angela Merkel's CDU party's deepening crisis - Demand for Greece's so-called golden visas – A makeover for Palermo’s Teatro Massimo – Mental health awareness – Taking the train
Nemtsov-Gedenkveranstaltungen in Sankt Petersburg

Inside Europe: Prague's plans to honour slain Kremlin critic 14.02.2020

A new front in the hybrid war between Russia and the West appears to be opening up in Prague. The city's mayor has announced plans to rename the square outside the Russian Embassy after the murdered opposition politician Boris Nemtsov. If approved by the city council, the square will be renamed in time for the fifth anniversary of his murder, on February 27. From Prague, Rob Cameron has more.

