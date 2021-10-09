Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Prague is the capital of the Czech Republic. It is one of the most-visited tourist destinations in Europe and has a number of cultural attractions.
Prague is the seat of government in the Czech Republic, and also the country's largest city. Its historic center is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and attracts millions of international visitors each year. It has long been one of the main hubs of culture in Europe. This is an automatic compilation of DW content about Prague.
Following inconclusive elections: Quo Vadis Germany? - Punch-ups over petrol in the UK - Breathing new life into Prague’s Jewish heritage - A whiff of change in the air - will Italy decriminalise cannabis? - Shopping squabbles in Poland - How domestic violence impacts men - Brussels and Washington discuss tech and trade ties - And we’ve got a treat for foodies: a cheese festival in Italy
Six months after the attempt to launch a European Super League, another new European football tournament started on Wednesday night. Among the participants in the FENIX Trophy are HFC Falke and FC United of Manchester.
The warnings were applied to several regions within France, as well as Geneva, Prague and parts of Croatia. Meanwhile, India saw another record daily case increase with nearly 96,000 new infections. DW has the latest.
Nationalist party Sinn Fein scores big in the Irish election - Putin says Russia's birth rate is too low - Prague moves to honor a murdered critic of the Kremlin - Dresden marks the 75th anniversary of WW2 destruction - Angela Merkel's CDU party's deepening crisis - Demand for Greece's so-called golden visas – A makeover for Palermo’s Teatro Massimo – Mental health awareness – Taking the train
A new front in the hybrid war between Russia and the West appears to be opening up in Prague. The city's mayor has announced plans to rename the square outside the Russian Embassy after the murdered opposition politician Boris Nemtsov. If approved by the city council, the square will be renamed in time for the fifth anniversary of his murder, on February 27. From Prague, Rob Cameron has more.