Ukraine updates: Kyiv says Bakhmut residents must leave

The Ukrainian government has said that all remaining residents of the Donbas city of Bakhmut should leave now. Russia has been pushing to take the city for months. DW has the latest.

The Ukrainian government has urged all residents of the eastern city of Bakhmut to flee, with heavy fighting expected to continue.

Russian troops have been trying to take Bakhmut for months and the city, which once had 70,000 inhabitants, is under virtually constant shelling.

"If you are rational, law-abiding and patriotic citizens, you should leave the city immediately," said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

She made the appeal via the Telegram messaging app on Friday to what is believed to be some 6,000 people still in the city, which is in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

Vereshchuk said people who stay would endanger themselves and their families, but also hinder the work of those who are trying to help them, such as the defense and security forces or volunteers.

Many elderly residents are thought to be staying because they do not want to leave their birthplace and their homes are their only possession. Some also sympathize with Russia.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Friday, February 17.

Ukraine's top diplomat doubts talks can end war

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed his doubts on whether a diplomatic solution can be found with Russia in an interview Friday for the newspapers of Germany's Funke Mediengruppe and French daily Ouest-France.

"I like anyone who wants to achieve peace through diplomatic initiatives," Kuleba said. "But how can such an initiative work? Should the price for freedom be that Russia stays in the occupied regions?"

He said that the Kremlin would have no reason to definitively end the war if it saw it could conquer and annex territory militarily. "It could take a break and then start another war in around a year," Kuleba argued.

Any talks with Russia could only start upon the basis of Ukraine's territorial integrity being "completely restored," Kuleba declared, calling this "non-negotiable."

"We've learnt a difficult lesson: when you give Russia a finger, it'll take the whole hand," he said.

Kuleba argued that Putin was using "intimidation tactics" in stoking Western fears over potential further escalation of the conflict. He urged Western countries not to "fall for Putin's tricks."

"Many of the people who with pained expressions advocate for peace and diplomacy in reality just want Ukraine to be defeated by Russia," he said.

Kuleba said that an expected Russian spring offensive had "already started," with Moscow gradually increasing the intensity of the offensive.

Zelenksyy urges Munich conference to speed up support

At the opening of the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged leaders to speed up support for his country.

Ukraine's allies have delivered an array of weapons to Ukraine since Russia invaded almost a year ago.

Kyiv says it fears vital hardware will arrive too slowly to defend against major new offensives.

"We need to hurry up," Zelensky told the start of the three-day gathering via video link. "We need speed, speed of our agreements, speed of our delivery... speed of decisions to limit Russian potential."

The Ukrainian leader said there was no "alternative," because people's lives were at stake.

The conference is being attended by the leaders of France and Germany, as well US Vice President Kamala Harris, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China's top diplomat Wang Yi.

Dutch PM says tanks for Kyiv soon

Visiting Kyiv, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says the first batch of Leopard-1A5 main battle tanks the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany are buying for Ukraine will be delivered to the country as soon as possible.

"As soon as the first batch [of Leopard tanks] is combat ready, it will be delivered to Ukraine, we want to do that as soon as possible", Rutte told journalists in Kyiv, speaking alongside Zelenskyy.

The three NATO allies say they will buy at least 100 of the tanks for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said there should be no taboo on supplying arms to Ukraine because it needs weapons to defend its sovereignty.

"We have a common understanding with the Netherlands that there should not be any taboo on the supply and support of weapons to our army, to our Ukraine, because it supports and protects our sovereignty," he said.

Zelenskyy has called for more weapons from its Western allies, and faster deliveries. In particular, Ukraine wants fighter jets, more tanks, and long-range

weapons.

Munich Security Conference begins

The Munich Security Conference kicks off on Friday, involving leaders of dozens of countries and with Ukraine expected to dominate the agenda.

US Vice President Kamala Harris Harris, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to meet on the sidelines of the conference to discuss support to Kyiv and further sanctions on Moscow.

For the first time in two decades, Russian leaders were not invited to the conference. The event is set to open with a video address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Scholz is set to speak immediately afterwards.

DW's Maksym Drabok is at the security conference and asked France's president whether he had a message for Zelenskyy, to which Macron responded: "We stand with you shoulder to shoulder, and we will stand with you to the very end of the war."

WHO makes appeal for Ukraine health funding

The World Health Organization’s regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge has made an appeal for more funding for Ukraine’s health sector.

Kluge said more funding was needed for mental health services and rehabilitation, while there was also a need to ensure communities had access to health services.

"We aim to reach 13.6 million people with this support this year," he said, during an briefing from the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr.

"That's why we have increased our appeal for 2023 to $240 million - $160 million for Ukraine and $80 million for refugee-receiving countries," Kluge said.

The regional director pointed out that almost 10 million people may currently have a mental health condition in Ukraine.

Up to 200,000 casualties since start of invasion — UK intelligence

The UK Ministry of Defence said that its likely that Russian Ministry of Defense (MOD) and Wagner forces have suffered between 175,000 to 200,000 casualties since the start of the invasion of Ukraine.

In the latest daily briefing, the MOD said that this number included 40 to 60,000 killed and said that the casualty rate "has significantly increased since September 2022 when 'partial mobilization' was imposed."

The MOD said that by modern standards, these figures represented a high ratio of personnel who had been killed when compared to those injured on the battlefield.

"Rudimentary medical care" and artillery were cited as leading factors in the high casualty rate.

The MOD said Wagner forces comprised of large numbers of convict-recruits "have probably experienced a casualty rate of up to 50%."

Zelenskyy aide: Balloons part of Russian aerial assault

Ihor Zhovkva, the Deputy Head of the Office for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told DW that Russia is using balloons to exhaust Ukraine's air defenses.

Zhovkva said Russia launched an attack "across the whole country" on Wednesday.

He said that Moscow was "combining its efforts" in the multi-pronged assault, using cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, drones and balloons.

The presidential aide claimed that Kyiv is currently intercepting around 75-80% of Russian missiles and drones.

Khodorkovsky: War won't end as long as Putin's in power

Russian opposition figure and former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky believes the war is likely to continue as long as Vladimir Putin is in power in Moscow.

"As long as Putin's regime is in power, the war will not end," Khodorkovsky said in Munich.

The war in Ukraine had cause deep divisions within Russia, he said.

Khodorkovsky said that "active support" for the war and the will to enlist in the Russian military is low.

Khodorkovsky, who is now based in London, was the head of the Yukos oil company and spent several years in a prison camp after being convicted of embezzlement in Russia.

